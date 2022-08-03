ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

CN2 Newscast – Collections for Kentucky, Cornhole Championships, US Postal Hiring Event

 3 days ago
cn2.com

Unique Sports Take Over Rock Hill With ESPN

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s gameday here in Rock Hill with ESPN stopping by to cover the action. The sporting network has brought back the ESPN 8 – The Ocho here in Rock Hill, highlighting some unique athletic events such as Darts. The event features...
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

Carolina Connection – Inside Chester State Park’s New Cabins

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester State Park has a new cabin for those who love the great outdoors!. In the Carolina Connection interview above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil speak with Park Manager, Zach Setzer about the new cabin and the park. A second lakefront camper cabin...
CHESTER, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Sports – Thursday Night Sports Report

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – The York Cougars are marching into the season with a new beat coming off of a seven win campaign in 2021. After dropping game one of their series to Randolph City 14 to 8 Rock Hill post 34 was in elimination game action against Columbia out of Tennessee Thursday afternoon.
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Friday Night Sports Report

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Once again Rock Hill’s American Legion Team on the brink of elimination – could they survive for the second day in a row. Plus, more of what’s happening at Winthrop – in your Friday sports report.
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Stories You May Have Missed

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Here are three stories from your back yard you may want to take the time to watch!. ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Fort Mill woman is “Enjoying the Ride” while living with a rare disability. A story of determination. Click above for her story.
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Business Spotlight – Got Dents of the Carolinas

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Do you just cringe when someone hits your car door? Or, a hail storm looming over your car? Dings happen and Got Dents of the Carolinas says its here to get those small bumps out of your car. Got Dents of the Carolinas, a...
LANCASTER, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Manufacturer Eastern Fence to expand Rowan County facility less than two years after entering market

SAILSBURY, N.C. — A New York-based manufacturer that entered the Charlotte region in 2020 is expanding its operations here. Eastern Wholesale Fence LLC announced this week it would invest $10.5 million and add 40 jobs at its new Rowan County facility. The fence products manufacturer announced in October 2020 that it would invest $17.5 million and create 142 jobs at a new facility in Salisbury.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

CN2 Digital Dashboard – A Blessing Box Thanks

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County Library sending a special thank you to Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, of the Theta Eta Sigma Chapter for donating over 100 items to the Blessing Box at the Main Library in Rock Hill. Digital Dashboard is sponsored by the York County...
ROCK HILL, SC
kiss951.com

This Simple 3 Second Test Will Tell You If You’re Dehydrated

We are in the dog days of Summer, and drinking enough water is a must to stay hydrated. Even when you may feel like you’ve drank enough water, it’s very likely your body still needs more. stay hydrated on hot Summer days like the ones we have been having is super important.
