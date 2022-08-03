CN2 Newscast – Collections for Kentucky, Cornhole Championships, US Postal Hiring Event

Read on www.cn2.com
WBTV
Eight Mecklenburg Co. stores among 60+ fined for price-scanning errors statewide
Starting Friday and running through Sunday night, people can shop tax-free in South Carolina. It’s unclear how many Robinhood employees in Charlotte are losing their jobs. ‘Cheers to 27 years’: Popular south Charlotte furniture store closing in 2023. Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:20 AM EDT. The company...
cn2.com
Unique Sports Take Over Rock Hill With ESPN
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s gameday here in Rock Hill with ESPN stopping by to cover the action. The sporting network has brought back the ESPN 8 – The Ocho here in Rock Hill, highlighting some unique athletic events such as Darts. The event features...
cn2.com
Carolina Connection – Inside Chester State Park’s New Cabins
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester State Park has a new cabin for those who love the great outdoors!. In the Carolina Connection interview above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil speak with Park Manager, Zach Setzer about the new cabin and the park. A second lakefront camper cabin...
'Brought a ton of business our way' | ESPN’s The Ocho brings big money to Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The American Cornhole League is hosting championships in Rock Hill this week, and the event is expected to bring more than $3 million to the city in direct economic impact. Passionate cornhole players from all over the country are at the Rock Hill Sports &...
cn2.com
CN2 Sports – Thursday Night Sports Report
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – The York Cougars are marching into the season with a new beat coming off of a seven win campaign in 2021. After dropping game one of their series to Randolph City 14 to 8 Rock Hill post 34 was in elimination game action against Columbia out of Tennessee Thursday afternoon.
The Post and Courier
Rural SC yarn plant that opened in the late 1950s and employs 600 is shutting down
Another tie to South Carolina's old-line textile business is being clipped, as a flooring products manufacturer is closing a 600-worker Marlboro County plant that's been a major source of jobs for the rural area since the late 1950s. Mohawk Industries Inc. notified labor officials this week about its decision to...
cn2.com
CN2 Friday Night Sports Report
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Once again Rock Hill’s American Legion Team on the brink of elimination – could they survive for the second day in a row. Plus, more of what’s happening at Winthrop – in your Friday sports report.
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of The Day – Superintendent Leading the Way into a New Year
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York School District 1 Superintendent Kelly Coxe lead the way at the district’s new Employee Orientation where 73 new employees followed her into the halls for a new school year. Don’t miss out on being Picture of the Day! Send us your...
Fort Mill brewery racks up local & national awards
They're tucked in the suburbs of Tega Cay -- whipping up brews, ciders, and food.
College student goes missing while traveling through NC mountains on his way to Charlotte
Cherokee, N.C. — A University of Tennessee at Knoxville student was on his way to Charlotte to finish up a summer internship. That's the last time anyone saw him before he went missing. "The last thing they heard was that he was going to the gym, and then drive...
cn2.com
CN2 Stories You May Have Missed
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Here are three stories from your back yard you may want to take the time to watch!. ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Fort Mill woman is “Enjoying the Ride” while living with a rare disability. A story of determination. Click above for her story.
cn2.com
CN2 Business Spotlight – Got Dents of the Carolinas
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Do you just cringe when someone hits your car door? Or, a hail storm looming over your car? Dings happen and Got Dents of the Carolinas says its here to get those small bumps out of your car. Got Dents of the Carolinas, a...
Carowinds closes four long-time rides, set to make announcement on 2023 season
CHARLOTTE — Carowinds has announced that it has shut down four long-time rides and is set to make a major announcement next week about the future of its 2023 operating season. A spokesperson for Carowinds said the Yo-Yo, Dodgem, Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare: 3Z Arena, and Southern Star...
A woman’s drive to raise colon cancer awareness after husband’s death
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Colorectal cancer survivors toured America to discuss matters of life and death. “Gosh, there’s so many beautiful places to see,” said Carole Motycka Mancini, herself a Stage 4 Colon Cancer survivor and the social media manager for nonprofit The Colon Club. This is more than a summer road trip. […]
Manufacturer Eastern Fence to expand Rowan County facility less than two years after entering market
SAILSBURY, N.C. — A New York-based manufacturer that entered the Charlotte region in 2020 is expanding its operations here. Eastern Wholesale Fence LLC announced this week it would invest $10.5 million and add 40 jobs at its new Rowan County facility. The fence products manufacturer announced in October 2020 that it would invest $17.5 million and create 142 jobs at a new facility in Salisbury.
cn2.com
CN2 Digital Dashboard – A Blessing Box Thanks
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County Library sending a special thank you to Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, of the Theta Eta Sigma Chapter for donating over 100 items to the Blessing Box at the Main Library in Rock Hill. Digital Dashboard is sponsored by the York County...
South Carolina school districts face teacher shortages as school year begins
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As the new school year nears, some students in the Midlands may not know who their teacher will be this fall as several school districts face record teacher shortages. Two weeks from the start of classes, Richland School District Two is working to fill 103 teacher...
kiss951.com
This Simple 3 Second Test Will Tell You If You’re Dehydrated
We are in the dog days of Summer, and drinking enough water is a must to stay hydrated. Even when you may feel like you’ve drank enough water, it’s very likely your body still needs more. stay hydrated on hot Summer days like the ones we have been having is super important.
South Carolina State Fair looking to hire 50 temporary workers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair is looking for temporary workers for the first time since it started over 150 years ago. The general manager of the fair, Nancy Smith, says there’s a combination of factors contributing to the need for help. “I think we’re experiencing...
cn2.com
Close to 200 New Teachers Heading to Rock Hill Schools, District Looking to Hire More
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill School District, like many school districts across the country is recruiting new teachers as we are experiencing a teacher shortage. On this Thursday, around 170 new teachers took part in new teacher orientation. In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil...
