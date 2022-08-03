Commonwealth Games 2022: Squash silver medallist Joel Makin says losing final was 'tough to take'

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Commonwealth Games: Wales' Gemma Frizelle wins gold in rhythmic gymnastics hoop final
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Gemma Frizelle won an historic gold in the rhythmic gymnastics hoop final for Wales,...
Diamond League: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs world leading 10.66 seconds for 100m
World champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has run the fastest women's 100m of the year, clocking 10.66 seconds to win at the Diamond League in Silesia, Poland. Jamaican Fraser-Pryce, 35, who won a record fifth women's 100m world title last month in Oregon, skipped the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. American Aleia Hobbs...
Tennis-Medvedev ends losing streak in finals with Los Cabos title
Aug 7 (Reuters) - World number one Daniil Medvedev ended his losing run in finals with a 7-5 6-0 win over Britain's Cameron Norrie on Saturday to lift the title in Los Cabos, Mexico, and ramp up preparations for his U.S. Open title defence.
Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel satisfied with Everton performance because ‘a win is a win’
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was satisfied with his team’s tight victory against Everton in their opening Premier League fixture.The Blues won 1-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday evening, thanks to a Jorginho penalty deep into first-half injury time.“It’s always about the win when you play [in the] Premier League,” Tuchel said.“A win is a win. It’s most important because that’s what we play for and it’s of course very important now to build up confidence, belief and an atmosphere.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Premier League: Five essential picks for your fantasy football teamKoulibaly reveals he spoke to Tuchel and Zola before asking for John Terry’s shirtMikel Arteta hails Arsenal’s resilience after opening day win vs Crystal Palace
