Commonwealth Games 2022: Squash silver medallist Joel Makin says losing final was 'tough to take'

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was satisfied with his team's tight victory against Everton in their opening Premier League fixture.The Blues won 1-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday evening, thanks to a Jorginho penalty deep into first-half injury time."It's always about the win when you play [in the] Premier League," Tuchel said."A win is a win. It's most important because that's what we play for and it's of course very important now to build up confidence, belief and an atmosphere."

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO