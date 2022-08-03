ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commonwealth Games 2022: Squash silver medallist Joel Makin says losing final was 'tough to take'

BBC
 3 days ago
BBC

Diamond League: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs world leading 10.66 seconds for 100m

World champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has run the fastest women's 100m of the year, clocking 10.66 seconds to win at the Diamond League in Silesia, Poland. Jamaican Fraser-Pryce, 35, who won a record fifth women's 100m world title last month in Oregon, skipped the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. American Aleia Hobbs...
SPORTS
The Independent

Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel satisfied with Everton performance because ‘a win is a win’

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was satisfied with his team’s tight victory against Everton in their opening Premier League fixture.The Blues won 1-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday evening, thanks to a Jorginho penalty deep into first-half injury time.“It’s always about the win when you play [in the] Premier League,” Tuchel said.“A win is a win. It’s most important because that’s what we play for and it’s of course very important now to build up confidence, belief and an atmosphere.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Premier League: Five essential picks for your fantasy football teamKoulibaly reveals he spoke to Tuchel and Zola before asking for John Terry’s shirtMikel Arteta hails Arsenal’s resilience after opening day win vs Crystal Palace
PREMIER LEAGUE

