Music City Grand Prix crews tell fans to prepare for heat

Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Fait la Force Craft Beer Craft Fair, Saturday August 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Storms down trees, delay Music City Grand Prix
Storm damage was reported throughout Middle Tennessee as strong wind and rain moved into the area.
racer.com
Firestone set to introduce guayule race tires at Nashville
After teasing its new green-banded NTT IndyCar Series tires during May’s Indy 500 Pit Stop Competition (pictured above), Firestone will go racing this weekend at Nashville with alternate compound tires that are partially constructed with rubber produced from the guayule shrub. “We are thrilled to be introducing guayule natural...
WSMV
First woman on Indy 500-winning team hopes to continue hot streak at Music City Grand Prix
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The driver who won last year’s inaugural Music City Grand Prix is on a hot streak. Marcus Ericsson is riding high from winning the Indy 500 back in May, and he’s back in Nashville this weekend to defend his victory. On Thursday, WSMV’s Lauren...
Pro watercross racing hits the Cumberland River this weekend in Nashville
Some of the best jet skiers in the world will be competing on the Cumberland River in Pro Watercross Racing at the same time as the Music City Grand Prix in downtown Nashville.
Lady A postpones Request Line Tour as bandmember works toward sobriety
Lady A has postponed its 'Request Line Tour' as one of its bandmembers works to get sober.
Deck buckles at Loser’s in Midtown
Thousands of people were at Loser’s for the Whiskey Jam event when the deck gave way around 6 p.m.
The Rutledge in Downtown Nashville: Lindsey Nance Gets a Menu Taste Test and Full Tour on 615 Insider
While the restaurant’s concept and name is not new to the Nashville area, the second location of The Rutledge adds a new flare to the city. With artwork from all over the world, a dark speakeasy full of candles, and a light fixture that I will forever want to have in my home, this place is a can’t miss spot in our city.
passengerterminaltoday.com
Nashville Airport opens steakhouse
Nashville International Airport (BNA) in Tennessee has opened a steakhouse restaurant, named The Southern Steak and Oyster, in its South Terminal between gates D3 and D4. Operated in partnership with Skyport Hospitality, the 333m2 restaurant and full bar features a New Orleans-inspired design with an open kitchen and abundant natural light from the floor-to-ceiling windows. It offers the same service and food as original The Southern’s flagship location, with seating for 126 guests.
clarksvillenow.com
DoubleTree By Hilton confirmed for downtown Clarksville’s former Riverview Inn
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s official: The former Riverview Inn downtown will become a DoubleTree By Hilton. BNA Associates, based in Nashville, announced today it has signed a franchise agreement with Hilton to open a DoubleTree as part of its Riverview Square project, to be constructed next to the new F&M Bank Arena.
Vendors still working in downtown Nashville despite ban in place
Mayor John Cooper wrote a letter to the commission pushing for the ban that officially went into effect on July 21.
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!
Free Things to Do in Nashville |Created via Canva by Heidi Suydam. Are you looking for free things to do in Nashville this weekend? Nashville is Music City, and you will find plenty of free live music events on this list! This week there are a few more free events for kids!
Nashville Bar Evacuated After Deck Partially Collapses
No injuries were reported after a deck at a popular Midtown bar buckled.
WSMV
‘The floor just fell in’: Witnesses describe chaos at Loser’s Bar and Grill
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The deck at a popular Midtown bar is closed after it fell apart just before a concert was set to begin Wednesday night. Witnesses said the lower deck at Loser’s Bar and Grill was packed to capacity around 6 p.m. before the back parking lot area was opened.
boropulse.com
A Look Back at the 1932 Dedication of Stones River National Battlefield
Did you know the Stones River National Battlefield Park is celebrating 80 years as a national park this month? Let’s go back to 1932, when the Stones River National Battlefield Park was dedicated with a grand ceremony. Speakers paid high tribute to fallen heroes on both sides, and there were flag-raisings. Principle speakers included Congressman Ewin Davis and General Frank Cheatham.
wnky.com
Throwback Thursday – 1954’s Buried Alive at Beech Bend stunt
We visit southern Kentucky’s most famous amusement park this week, Beech Bend. In the summer of 1954, owner Charles Garvin, put together perhaps one of the park’s most intriguing yet terrifying stunts to date. Known for his creative ideas to create publicity for the park, this week we literally dig deeper into the buried alive stunt.
trazeetravel.com
Bachelor Party in Bowling Green, Kentucky
The inviting town of Bowling Green, Kentucky, is a great destination for a bachelor party. Located about an hour from Nashville, travelers can visit Bowling Green on its own or combine the two cities for an extended bachelor party getaway. Situated in south central Kentucky’s Cave Country, it’s ideal for adventure seekers and outdoor enthusiasts.
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County. Sumner Fest Saturday, August 6, 4:00pm-9:00pm 158 Sanders Ferry Rd, Hendersonville, TN Sanders Ferry Park Sumner Fest at The City by the Lake is Sumner County’s premier hot air balloon festival. Nestled on the shoreline of Old Hickory Lake, […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
radionwtn.com
101st Practicing Maneuvers At Paris Landing
Buchanan, Tenn.–The 101st Airborne out of Fort Campbell were performing maneuvers at Paris Landing on Kentucky Lake Wednesday. Jim Perry was one of the lucky people who happened to be at the state park at the time and took photos. He said they were practicing low level troop drops out of the choppers. He said they were not using parachutes but were jumping out the back of the choppers near the water’s surface. (Jim Perry photo).
wpln.org
Navigating Nashville’s nightlife scene while sober
Nashville is a party city, full of honky-tonks, cherished bars and good old Tennessee whiskey. Pedal taverns and party buses fill the streets, while music venues are stocked with drinks. It’s hard to imagine what it’s like to go out in this city when you can’t, or choose not to, drink. But that’s the reality for many Nashville residents.
Construction crew tries to save victim trapped in crashed car in Murfreesboro
When most drivers see a crash, they might look and just keep going. But not one team of workers heading home after a shift.
