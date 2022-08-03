Music City Grand Prix crews tell fans to prepare for heat

Buchanan, Tenn.–The 101st Airborne out of Fort Campbell were performing maneuvers at Paris Landing on Kentucky Lake Wednesday. Jim Perry was one of the lucky people who happened to be at the state park at the time and took photos. He said they were practicing low level troop drops out of the choppers. He said they were not using parachutes but were jumping out the back of the choppers near the water’s surface. (Jim Perry photo).

PARIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO