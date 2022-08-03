ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Music City Grand Prix crews tell fans to prepare for heat

By Michael Warrick
WSMV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wsmv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
racer.com

Firestone set to introduce guayule race tires at Nashville

After teasing its new green-banded NTT IndyCar Series tires during May’s Indy 500 Pit Stop Competition (pictured above), Firestone will go racing this weekend at Nashville with alternate compound tires that are partially constructed with rubber produced from the guayule shrub. “We are thrilled to be introducing guayule natural...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
passengerterminaltoday.com

Nashville Airport opens steakhouse

Nashville International Airport (BNA) in Tennessee has opened a steakhouse restaurant, named The Southern Steak and Oyster, in its South Terminal between gates D3 and D4. Operated in partnership with Skyport Hospitality, the 333m2 restaurant and full bar features a New Orleans-inspired design with an open kitchen and abundant natural light from the floor-to-ceiling windows. It offers the same service and food as original The Southern’s flagship location, with seating for 126 guests.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunscreen#The Music City Grand Prix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
boropulse.com

A Look Back at the 1932 Dedication of Stones River National Battlefield

Did you know the Stones River National Battlefield Park is celebrating 80 years as a national park this month? Let’s go back to 1932, when the Stones River National Battlefield Park was dedicated with a grand ceremony. Speakers paid high tribute to fallen heroes on both sides, and there were flag-raisings. Principle speakers included Congressman Ewin Davis and General Frank Cheatham.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wnky.com

Throwback Thursday – 1954’s Buried Alive at Beech Bend stunt

We visit southern Kentucky’s most famous amusement park this week, Beech Bend. In the summer of 1954, owner Charles Garvin, put together perhaps one of the park’s most intriguing yet terrifying stunts to date. Known for his creative ideas to create publicity for the park, this week we literally dig deeper into the buried alive stunt.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
trazeetravel.com

Bachelor Party in Bowling Green, Kentucky

The inviting town of Bowling Green, Kentucky, is a great destination for a bachelor party. Located about an hour from Nashville, travelers can visit Bowling Green on its own or combine the two cities for an extended bachelor party getaway. Situated in south central Kentucky’s Cave Country, it’s ideal for adventure seekers and outdoor enthusiasts.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County. Sumner Fest Saturday, August 6, 4:00pm-9:00pm 158 Sanders Ferry Rd, Hendersonville, TN Sanders Ferry Park Sumner Fest at The City by the Lake is Sumner County’s premier hot air balloon festival. Nestled on the shoreline of Old Hickory Lake, […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

101st Practicing Maneuvers At Paris Landing

Buchanan, Tenn.–The 101st Airborne out of Fort Campbell were performing maneuvers at Paris Landing on Kentucky Lake Wednesday. Jim Perry was one of the lucky people who happened to be at the state park at the time and took photos. He said they were practicing low level troop drops out of the choppers. He said they were not using parachutes but were jumping out the back of the choppers near the water’s surface. (Jim Perry photo).
PARIS, TN
wpln.org

Navigating Nashville’s nightlife scene while sober

Nashville is a party city, full of honky-tonks, cherished bars and good old Tennessee whiskey. Pedal taverns and party buses fill the streets, while music venues are stocked with drinks. It’s hard to imagine what it’s like to go out in this city when you can’t, or choose not to, drink. But that’s the reality for many Nashville residents.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy