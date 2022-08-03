TWU Center for Entrepreneurs, Stoke Coworking launch new round of AccelerateHER

Buy Now Texas Woman's University TWU monument sign. Jeff Woo/DRC

The Center for Women Entrepreneurs at Texas Woman’s University in conjunction with Stoke Coworking has opened applications for the third cohort of AccelerateHER, which is an incubator program for woman-owned startups.

Through AccelerateHER, up to six early-stage woman-owned businesses will receive help to develop and test ideas with hands-on focus involving a program manager, mentors and partner networks. The businesses selected will receive intensive business development training, access to funders and mentorship and networking opportunities.