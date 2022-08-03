ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

TWU Center for Entrepreneurs, Stoke Coworking launch new round of AccelerateHER

By Paul Witwer For the Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cesHy_0h3teJAQ00
Buy Now Texas Woman's University TWU monument sign. Jeff Woo/DRC

The Center for Women Entrepreneurs at Texas Woman’s University in conjunction with Stoke Coworking has opened applications for the third cohort of AccelerateHER, which is an incubator program for woman-owned startups.

Through AccelerateHER, up to six early-stage woman-owned businesses will receive help to develop and test ideas with hands-on focus involving a program manager, mentors and partner networks. The businesses selected will receive intensive business development training, access to funders and mentorship and networking opportunities.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Woman S University
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy