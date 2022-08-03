CN2 Sports – RH Bearcats Roll Into a New Season and Coach Pittman on the 50 Yard Line

Read on www.cn2.com
CN2 Friday Night Sports Report
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Once again Rock Hill’s American Legion Team on the brink of elimination – could they survive for the second day in a row. Plus, more of what’s happening at Winthrop – in your Friday sports report.
'Brought a ton of business our way' | ESPN’s The Ocho brings big money to Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The American Cornhole League is hosting championships in Rock Hill this week, and the event is expected to bring more than $3 million to the city in direct economic impact. Passionate cornhole players from all over the country are at the Rock Hill Sports &...
Unique Sports Take Over Rock Hill With ESPN
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s gameday here in Rock Hill with ESPN stopping by to cover the action. The sporting network has brought back the ESPN 8 – The Ocho here in Rock Hill, highlighting some unique athletic events such as Darts. The event features...
West Charlotte High’s head football coach suspended, district officials say
N.C. High school football teams take precautions for the heat as practice begins. During this first week, schools are only allowed one practice a day and not more than three hours. West Charlotte High School must forfeit all of its football games. Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:20 AM EDT.
Head coach of West Charlotte HS football team suspended, CMS confirms
CHARLOTTE — The head coach of the West Charlotte High School football team has been suspended, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirms. The district shared the news in an email to Channel 9 Thursday. CMS did not offer a reason for the suspension, saying, “We do not comment further on personnel matters.”
CN2 Newscast – School Orientations, Game Day with ESPN, Inflation Impacts on Trucking Industry
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – the first day of school is a big adjustment for most students – especially if you’re beginning kindergarten. One school district is welcoming some of its smallest friends to class early. Middle schools in the Fort Mill School District are doing...
2022 High School Football Preview Dorman
2021 was a bit of a disappointing season, at least by Dorman standards. The Cavaliers finished what turned out to be Coach Dave Gutshall’s 29th, and final season at Dorman with a 4-6 record. The final four losses for the Cavs were all by 7 points or less so they were very competitive, but struggled to close out games. The season ended with a 41-35 loss to T.L. Hanna in the first round of the playoffs.
CN2 Picture of The Day – Superintendent Leading the Way into a New Year
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York School District 1 Superintendent Kelly Coxe lead the way at the district’s new Employee Orientation where 73 new employees followed her into the halls for a new school year. Don’t miss out on being Picture of the Day! Send us your...
Carolina Connection – Inside Chester State Park’s New Cabins
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester State Park has a new cabin for those who love the great outdoors!. In the Carolina Connection interview above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil speak with Park Manager, Zach Setzer about the new cabin and the park. A second lakefront camper cabin...
CN2 Stories You May Have Missed
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Here are three stories from your back yard you may want to take the time to watch!. ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Fort Mill woman is “Enjoying the Ride” while living with a rare disability. A story of determination. Click above for her story.
West Charlotte High soccer coach terminated, Title IX report filed: CMS
CMS said on Friday, Aug. 5, that former teacher and coach Ryan Copeland is no longer with the school system.
5 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you love going out with your friends and grabbing some burgers on the way, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come highly recommended. And the best part about it is that no matter how you prefer your burger, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. Here are the five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should visit:
Carowinds closes four long-time rides, set to make announcement on 2023 season
CHARLOTTE — Carowinds has announced that it has shut down four long-time rides and is set to make a major announcement next week about the future of its 2023 operating season. A spokesperson for Carowinds said the Yo-Yo, Dodgem, Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare: 3Z Arena, and Southern Star...
Traffic Team 9 breaks down alternate routes amid busy weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — It’s going to be an action-packed weekend in the Queen City, which is set to cause some issues getting around town. Some of the events include the Eucharist Congress Procession, where thousands of Catholics will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Diocese of Charlotte. The will...
Fort Mill brewery racks up local & national awards
They're tucked in the suburbs of Tega Cay -- whipping up brews, ciders, and food.
Close to 200 New Teachers Heading to Rock Hill Schools, District Looking to Hire More
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill School District, like many school districts across the country is recruiting new teachers as we are experiencing a teacher shortage. On this Thursday, around 170 new teachers took part in new teacher orientation. In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil...
City Asking to be Dismissed from Lawsuit
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The failed Carolina Panthers practice facility and headquarters are still being debated in a courtroom. The City of Rock Hill is asking a judge to dismiss the City in the York County’s lawsuit as a Tepper Defendants. York County and the Panthers...
CN2 Digital Dashboard – YMCA 360 Digital Now Included in Memberships
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In tonight’s CN2 Digital Dashboard. The Upper Palmetto YMCA says your membership is now even more valuable. They say the new 360 digital platform (on-demand and livestream classes) is now included in all active memberships at no additional cost. Now you can work out anytime, anywhere and on any device.
BW Sweets Announces New Late Night Hours And Re-Opens South End Location
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — BW Sweets announces new late-night store hours along with the reopening of their former South End location. WCCB News Rising’s Joe Duncan stopped by the South End location to learn more about the new menu and vegan options. Additionally, BW Sweets took all of their...
Lanes reopen following crash on I-85S in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – All lanes on Interstate 85 Southbound reopened following a crash Friday morning near exit 83. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened close to 5 a.m. All southbound lanes were blocked and congestion was between mile markers 83 and 92 according to troopers. All lanes reopened around 8 […]
