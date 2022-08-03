ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

CN2 Sports – RH Bearcats Roll Into a New Season and Coach Pittman on the 50 Yard Line

cn2.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cn2.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cn2.com

CN2 Friday Night Sports Report

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Once again Rock Hill’s American Legion Team on the brink of elimination – could they survive for the second day in a row. Plus, more of what’s happening at Winthrop – in your Friday sports report.
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

Unique Sports Take Over Rock Hill With ESPN

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s gameday here in Rock Hill with ESPN stopping by to cover the action. The sporting network has brought back the ESPN 8 – The Ocho here in Rock Hill, highlighting some unique athletic events such as Darts. The event features...
ROCK HILL, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock Hill, SC
Sports
City
Rock Hill, SC
Rock Hill, SC
Football
spartanburgsportsradio.com

2022 High School Football Preview Dorman

2021 was a bit of a disappointing season, at least by Dorman standards. The Cavaliers finished what turned out to be Coach Dave Gutshall’s 29th, and final season at Dorman with a 4-6 record. The final four losses for the Cavs were all by 7 points or less so they were very competitive, but struggled to close out games. The season ended with a 41-35 loss to T.L. Hanna in the first round of the playoffs.
ROEBUCK, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bearcats#American Football#Yard Line#Bearcat Nation
cn2.com

Carolina Connection – Inside Chester State Park’s New Cabins

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester State Park has a new cabin for those who love the great outdoors!. In the Carolina Connection interview above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil speak with Park Manager, Zach Setzer about the new cabin and the park. A second lakefront camper cabin...
CHESTER, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Stories You May Have Missed

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Here are three stories from your back yard you may want to take the time to watch!. ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Fort Mill woman is “Enjoying the Ride” while living with a rare disability. A story of determination. Click above for her story.
ROCK HILL, SC
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in South Carolina

If you love going out with your friends and grabbing some burgers on the way, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come highly recommended. And the best part about it is that no matter how you prefer your burger, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. Here are the five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should visit:
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
cn2.com

City Asking to be Dismissed from Lawsuit

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The failed Carolina Panthers practice facility and headquarters are still being debated in a courtroom. The City of Rock Hill is asking a judge to dismiss the City in the York County’s lawsuit as a Tepper Defendants. York County and the Panthers...
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Digital Dashboard – YMCA 360 Digital Now Included in Memberships

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In tonight’s CN2 Digital Dashboard. The Upper Palmetto YMCA says your membership is now even more valuable. They say the new 360 digital platform (on-demand and livestream classes) is now included in all active memberships at no additional cost. Now you can work out anytime, anywhere and on any device.
ROCK HILL, SC
WSPA 7News

Lanes reopen following crash on I-85S in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – All lanes on Interstate 85 Southbound reopened following a crash Friday morning near exit 83. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened close to 5 a.m. All southbound lanes were blocked and congestion was between mile markers 83 and 92 according to troopers. All lanes reopened around 8 […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy