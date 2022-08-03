Three Wiregrass school districts gather together for the first annual Wiregrass Institute 2022

Read on www.wdhn.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdhn.com
Friday was first day of school year for Coffee, Dale, and Geneva city school districts
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—Friday would be the first day for students for the 2022-23 school year for. Geneva City along with Dale and Coffee counties. This was the scene on the campus of New Brockton high school,. buses dropping off students for the new school year. Coffee County School...
wtvy.com
New teachers are headed to Henry, Houston, and Dothan Schools
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston and Henry counties along with Dothan City have many new teachers entering the classroom. The three districts came together for the “Wiregrass Institute” to prepare for a great year. Patrice Morgan is bringing her passion for science into an Abbeville Elementary 6th grade...
wdhn.com
Rehobeth mayor honored by the Dothan Chamber
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The mayor of one Houston County town has been honored by the Dothan Chamber of Commerce. Rehobeth’s Mayor Kimberly Trotter was named the Dothan Area Young Professional’s 2022 Professional of the Year during the organization’s “20 Under 40” event Thursday night.
wdhn.com
Dale Co. school recognized as one of the state’s top 12 schools
ARITON, Ala. (WDHN) — A rural school in Northeast Dale County was honored for being one. of the 12 best public schools statewide. It’s also the only one in the Wiregrass to be recognized. This morning, Ariton school teachers were presented with tiara crowns from Dale County school...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtvy.com
Wallace student overcomes distance to succeed
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 20 new nurses are ready for the workforce after a pinning ceremony at Wallace Community College. One of those students, Derek Danielus Raiford Jr., has traveled far and wide to earn this accomplishment. He has commuted from Columbus, Georgia throughout his college career. That makes for...
thebamabuzz.com
New opportunities coming to Dothan with HudsonAlpha Institute For Biotechnology
Dothan, we have news of a big business coming to town that’s going to bring agricultural, economic and educational growth. On August 2, the City of Dothan decided to partner with HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology to create a new location called HudsonAlpha Wiregrass in the city. Keep reading to learn all the details.
wdhn.com
Former Alabama stars hold ALS charity event in Dothan
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Today many former Alabama and Auburn players made an appearance at Highland Oaks for the first-ever k7Foundation charity event. Hosted by former Northview star and Crimson Tide defensive back Kevin Jackson. Included a golf tournament and silent auction. The majority of proceeds go to...
wdhn.com
County officials speak on Dothan plant closing
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — In just a few months, Borden Dairy will have to stop its production in Houston County. And right now it’s leaving a sour taste in the mouth of county officials. “Concerned about the 200 employees that have been notified already about the closing, we’re...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdhn.com
Samson rescue looks at fees due to a state decision
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN)— Samson Rescue is dealing with an issue other private and government-run rescue squads are dealing with statewide. Recently, the state of Alabama approved a fee on emergency medical transport providers. The Samson City Council passed a measure where its rescue service will be charging the fee...
wdhn.com
Phase 3 of Ross Clark Circle roadwork begins this weekend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Phase Three of the Ross Clark Circle road renovations begins Sunday. MidSouth has installed new cross-drains at night over the past week. All lanes will begin the milling process on Sunday, August 7th. MidSouth will likely be milling and grading for two nights and then...
Jackson County teachers driving buses to fill need
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County students are just about a week away from heading back to school, but the school district is still hurting for bus drivers. They are still looking for drivers, monitors and mechanics, with about three more spots to fill. District employees are pulling double duty to fill the need. “I […]
wdhn.com
Multiple Dothan streets listed for sewer repairs
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A City of Dothan contractor will perform sewer repairs for various locations throughout the city. Suncoast, a Dothan contractor, will be repairing sewer lines across the city starting Monday, August, 8th. The following areas that will be affected by these repairs are the following:. •...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Pet Rescue and Adoption Center coming to Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After decades of serving lost and abandoned animals, Dothan’s Animal Shelter is outdated. “It is not adequate to meet the needs of this community, the people that work there are some of the most wonderful people I’ve ever met, and they are so dedicated to the pets, however they just do not have the resources that they need to really do what we need to do for this community,” explains Rachel Smith, Executive Director of Wiregrass Pet and Adoption Center.
wtvy.com
New Apprenticeship Program to Produce Aviation Mechanics and Technicians for Ft. Rucker Area
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama’s need for aviation mechanics and technicians is soaring and a new registered apprenticeship program will begin filling that need with trained and qualified individuals. The Alabama Office of Apprenticeship has partnered with M1 Support Services and the Alabama Aviation College to develop an apprenticeship program that combines paid work experience and classroom instruction, all while earning a portable, nationally recognized credential.
donalsonvillenews.com
Out-standing in their field
4-H’ers attend Crop Scouting and Agricultural Education Event. 4-Hers from Seminole, Mitchell, Decatur and Grady Counties in Georgia along with 4-H’ers from Jackson County, Florida and students from Houston County, Alabama and South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John De La Howe attended the fifth annual Southeastern 4-H Crop Scouting school held on July 26-28.
wtvy.com
Ross Clark Circle Phase III of expansion project begins
DOTHAN, Ala. (PRESS RELEASE) - This week the third phase of the Ross Clark Circle expansion project began. The third phase of the expansion project consists of installing additional lanes on Ross Clark Circle from south of Meadowbrook Drive South to North Cherokee Avenue and on U.S. Highway 231 from Girard Avenue to Buyers Drive.
Opelika-Auburn News
Get free medical, dental and vision care for the next two weeks through this government initiative
From now until Aug. 18, the Valley Healthcare Mission is offering vision, dental and other basic medical services to community members free of charge, with no income or residency requirements. As a part of the Innovative Readiness Training program, funded by the Department of Defense, the mission serves two purposes:...
wtvy.com
LifeSouth in desperate need for blood donations
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - LifeSouth Community Blood Center in Dothan remains under an emergency need for blood. This has been the case since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Over the past month, their supply has only decreased, currently sitting at less than a day’s supply. Summer vacation plans...
wdhn.com
Bama RV makes a kid’s dreams come true
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Make-A-Wish Alabama kid had his dreams fulfilled Thursday afternoon!. 8 year old Brantley Pelham was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis. Through Make-A-Wish Alabama and its multiple local partners, Bama RV put a smile on his face and made his wish come true as they provided him with a $40,000 dollar camper equipped with all of the bells and whistles — free of charge.
wdhn.com
New Brockton police ask drivers to be careful when going through a new four-way stop
NEW BROCKTON, Ala.(WDHN)—New Brockton Police Chief Dale Grimes wants to remind drivers in. Central Coffee County of a two-way stop which is now a four-way stop. Here, a vehicle blows through the new four-way stop without stopping. Beginning Friday morning, South John Street at the North Tyler intersection became...
Comments / 1