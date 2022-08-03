Vermont man admits to trying to commit sex acts on 11-year-old child

Read on wnyt.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Goodwill set to open new store location in Massachusetts on July 16thKristen WaltersPittsfield, MA
Popular New York restaurant set to close July 23rdKristen WaltersAlbany, NY
Shreveport Mavericks Are The 2022 TBL National ChampionsUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
5 of the most amazing caves in New York you must seeTravel Maven
Related
WNYT
Homicide victim named as suspect in Bennington kidnapping, assault case
Police say the man killed in a Bennington homicide was a suspect in a kidnapping and assault. Patrick Mullinnex, 38, was killed this week. He is one of four suspects in a kidnapping and assault. That’s according to Vermont State Police. Three other people have been arrested in that...
WNYT
Man arrested on harassment charges
Someone who works at the Albany County Sheriff’s Office says they were being harassed. Now one man is facing charges. Police tell us 56-year-old Mark Linehan made several phone calls to an employee at the office, to the point it became disruptive and alarmed the victim. Linehan was arrested...
WNYT
Man pleads guilty to attempted murder in Albany
ALBANY – A man charged with attempted murder in Albany has pleaded guilty. Alex Ryan, 27, admits to shooting another man on Morton Avenue in Albany back in May. Ryan knew the man, and shot him during a fight. The victim was treated for his injuries. When Ryan is...
WNYT
Bomb threats at two Capital Region colleges under investigation
Two local colleges received bomb threats Friday. The first call came in at SUNY Empire State. Around 1 p.m., Saratoga Springs police got a call about a possible bomb on the West Avenue Campus. At the same time, a person reported a suspicious device in the building. Police searched the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNYT
DA: Officer shooting during Pittsfield mental health crisis was justified
The Berkshire County district attorney says a police officer acted in self-defense when he shot and killed 22-year-old Miguel Estrella during a mental health crisis in March. The findings of an independent investigation into the shooting were released Friday, including police audio and video. Estrella was shot and killed on...
WNYT
Bennington police search for homicide suspect
Bennington police are looking for a homicide suspect they say is armed and dangerous. They say Raul Cardona shot and killed Patrick Mullinnex in an apartment on Pleasant Street on Wednesday. Cardona is from the Springfield, Massachusetts area. Investigators think he may be back in that state. Anyone with information...
WNYT
Schenectady man sentenced for firearm possession, marijuana
Muhammad Coleman, a 42 year-old Schenectady man, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for unlawful firearm possession as well as for possessing and conspiring to distribute about 20 pounds of marijuana. Coleman had previously pled guilty to conspiring to sell marijuana from his Schenectady residence as well as to...
WNYT
Saratoga County inmate accused of kicking deputy in face
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man, charging him with injuring a deputy. Officers say 24-year-old Bruce Larrabee from Ballston Spa kicked a deputy in the face while at the Saratoga Hospital last week. Police say he was an inmate at the Saratoga County Jail at the time....
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNYT
Long Island woman pleads guilty to unemployment fraud
Briana Garland (29) of Uniondale pled guilty to conspiring with a prisoner inside the New York State Prison System to obtain nearly $20,000 in unemployment benefits. Garland admitted to filing as false unemployment claim in the name of Bare Hill Correctional Facility inmate Reginald Thornton. By law prisoners are not eligible to receive unemployment benefits. Garland has agreed to pay $19,580 in restitution to the state.
WNYT
Family suing Rivers Casino over alleged assault speaks out
The mother and twin daughters who are suing Rivers Casino in Schenectady are breaking their silence in a 13 Investigates exclusive interview. They claim one of the casino’s security officers assaulted them. Tajhanae and Tahziana Gibson had just graduated from college in May and were out for a night...
WNYT
Petersburg man arrested on burglary charges
State police arrested a man on burglary charges. Police say 59-year-old Brian Stevens of Petersburgh entered a home in the town of Hoosick without permission. Police say he damaged property and assaulted someone inside. Police say Stevens knew the victim and had been previously told he wasn’t allowed on the...
WNYT
Nebraska authorities say a suspect has been arrested in connection with the killings of 4 people found in 2 burned homes
LAUREL, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska authorities say a suspect has been arrested in connection with the killings of 4 people found in 2 burned homes. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNYT
Man arrested in Troy for graffiti
Troy Police Department detectives along with officers from the Community Police Unit have made an arrest in a graffiti incident in the Downtown area. Troy authorities have arrested 30 year-old Patrick J. Gaitor and charged him with three misdemeanors in relation to the spray painting of a building in the area of Congress Street. The investigation by Troy police is ongoing and officers have been following up on tips from community members.
WNYT
Firefighter says as many as 10 of his relatives are feared dead in Pennsylvania house fire
NESCOPECK, Pa. (AP) — Firefighter says as many as 10 of his relatives are feared dead in Pennsylvania house fire. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WNYT
Motorcycle crash in Great Barrington leaves two people seriously injured
Two people in Berkshire County were seriously injured, after police say their motorcycle hit a car. The crash happened shortly after 9:30am Saturday in front of the Sunoco on State Road in Great Barrington. Police say Kevin and Gina Berry of Woodmere, NY were the two people on the motorcycle...
WNYT
Robbers ambush armored vehicle in California, shoot guard
LOS ANGELES (AP) — At least two robbers ambushed an armored vehicle in broad daylight Thursday and opened fire on the armed guards, injuring one critically in a Southern California casino’s parking lot before fleeing with cash, police said. At least two suspects, armed with handguns and a...
WNYT
Missing woman’s remains found in Schaghticoke
A missing woman has been found dead in Schaghticoke. State police and a K-9 searched the area, and found a set of remains a short distance from her car on Wednesday. They were positively identified on Friday. Police don’t believe the death is suspicious.
WNYT
Governor Hochul heads to Saratoga Springs
Governor Kathy Hochul is heading to Saratoga Springs Saturday. The city’s democratic committee is hosting a special reception to show support for the governor ahead of this year’s election.
WNYT
Albany Medical College gives white coats to 145 students
ALBANY – The next generation of healthcare had a special ceremony Friday morning. A group of 145 medical students entering Albany Medical College got their white coats on Friday. Selected from more than 13,000 applicants, the Class of 2026 comes from 18 students, including 51 future doctors from New...
WNYT
Soares calls for special session to amend legislation changing bail statues
Albany County District Attorney David Soares is calling on Gov. Hochul and the New York State Legislature to hold a special session. Soares wants lawmakers back in Albany to change state bail statutes and those laws that raised the age of adult criminal responsibility to 18. He says minors who...
Comments / 0