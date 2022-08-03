Diabetes skyrockets as Texans try to keep up with increased medical costs

Read on spectrumlocalnews.com
UT models: 245K Texans could be hospitalized with BA.4/BA.5 before surge ends
New projections from the University of Texas COVID-19 Modeling Consortium show hundreds of thousands of Texans could end up in the hospital with BA.4 and BA.5 before the current surge ends, and thousands of those people could die.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Austin company creates thermal detection system to help prevent shootings
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas gun laws have been under scrutiny following the mass shooting in Uvalde this May. A tech company in Austin is aiming to help with protective measures in highly populated areas. Chris Ciabarra moved to Austin to start his business called Athena Security. He noticed an...
Grandmother concerned about end of COVID-19 emergency as case numbers rise
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina's COVID-19 state of emergency is ending in less than two weeks. Gov. Roy Cooper has said the emergency status will expire Aug. 15, 29 months after it started. Mecklenburg County leaders intend to follow suit. This comes at a time when COVID-19 numbers are...
Local Cities Considered Wealthiest in U.S.
A North Texas city continues its decade-long trend of being voted one of the wealthiest cities in the U.S., leaping a spot as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex’s economy sizzles. Frisco jumped to the third sport this year after landing in fourth place in 2021, according to data provider HomeSnacks.
Monkeypox Outbreak Now a Health Emergency in Dallas County
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has issued an emergency health declaration as the county deals with monkeypox cases.Mufid Majnun/Unsplash. The monkeypox outbreak is continuing to create havoc across the United States and now it has reached Dallas County. According to Dallas News, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has issued an emergency declaration on Friday, now that cases of the virus have reached 200.
August 2022 SNAP Benefits to Help Millions of Texans in Need
Last month, recipients of SNAP benefits were facing delays, due to an increase in applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office, with some people still waiting to get their benefits from May. Despite those delays, Governor Greg Abbott has announced the HHSC is providing...
Governor Abbott Statement On Biden Administration Refusal To Approve Texas’ Post-Partum Medicaid Extension For Mothers
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement following the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid’s refusal to approve Texas’ application to extend Medicaid health care coverage to six months post-partum:. 'The Biden Administration is risking robbing mothers of services that Texas specifically extended for them post-partum....
New self-care establishment opens in Frisco
Chill Joy offers new customers free access to its services for a week. (Courtesy Chill Joy) A new self-care establishment opened at 6700 Stonebrook Parkway, Ste. 106 in Frisco. Chill Joy offers next-generation massage and meditation services with high-end massage chairs and curated mediation and wellness content, co-owner Tim Hicks said in an email. Chill Joy’s services are offered on a membership basis, Hicks said. New customers can enjoy a free week of unlimited access.
Fitness Brand Plans North Texas Expansion
EoS Fitness will open multiple locations and move corporate headquarters to the Lone Star State.
Feds reject Texas’ application to extend postpartum Medicaid to 6 months
THE TEXAS TRIBUNE – Texas’ application to extend Medicaid coverage for new mothers from two months to six months has been denied by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and the agency offered no immediate reason for the rejection. Legislators who pushed for the extension say...
COVID-19 cases increase approaching school year, Central Texas school and health officials weigh in
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - COVID-19 cases are on the rise again throughout Central Texas right before the start of the school year, but Central Texas schools and officials plan to proceed with the protocols they ended last school year with. The FDA approved the vaccine and single booster for children...
Who's responsible for solving the homeless crisis in Texas?
AUSTIN, Texas – It’s been triple-digit temperatures for weeks now around much of Texas. Homeless Texans are among the state's most vulnerable residents. Richard Eric Lose, who goes by Eric, said he swims in Barton Creek in Austin to keep cool. He also carries an emergency supply of water in his backpack and buys ice at convenience stores. He knows how dangerous this heat can be.
N.C. State researchers help tap the potential of hog waste lagoons
RALEIGH, N.C. — With the help of researchers at N.C. State, North Carolina's swine industry, one of its most profitable agriculture sectors, could soon be making money off its waste as well. According to N.C. State, there's over $900 million of phosphorus sitting in swine lagoons across the state....
Worker Shortage: Businesses struggling to hire as students head back to school
DALLAS - Many businesses have struggled to get back to normal staffing levels since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chick-Fil-A held a hiring event Wednesday at more than 120 of its locations in North Texas. The fast food chain is looking to hire about 1,000 workers in the Dallas-Fort...
Local Army Veteran, Dallas Gym Owner Highlighted in Strong Magazine
A local U.S. Army veteran, turned fitness enthusiast, can now add cover girl to her resume. Destiny Monroe took her fitness journey to Instagram in hopes of inspiring people, specifically women, when it comes to a healthy lifestyle. When the pandemic hit, her platform because even more important, motivating people from their homes to get up and get moving.
Texas has an official death count from the 2021 blackout. The true toll may never be known.
The power went out for millions of Texans during a massive storm in February 2021. Hundreds of people died. How could something like this happen in the energy capital of the U.S.? Hosted by Mose Buchele, The Disconnect looks at more than a century of events that led up to the blackout and what happens now. Click here to subscribe to the podcast.
Medical marijuana becomes focal point in race for Texas agriculture commissioner
AUSTIN, Texas — When Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller called for expanding medical marijuana use in Texas, his Democratic opponent was quick to question his timing. “He’s late to the party, and Texas is already behind the times,” said Susan Hays during an interview on Capital Tonight. “Texas needs to get our cannabis act together, and we need to be smart about it.”
Emergency SNAP benefits for Texans extended for August
Emergency SNAP benefits for Texans are being extended through August, according to a release from the governor's office.
Tarrant Area Food Bank giving away half the regular groceries due to low food supply
FORT WORTH, Texas - Food costs are hitting food banks hard. The Tarrant Area Food Bank is burning through more than $1 million every month, and it's now giving people less food because donations are down. With inflation at a 40-year high, many families in Tarrant County are struggling to...
