ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Diabetes skyrockets as Texans try to keep up with increased medical costs

By Lourdes Vazquez
spectrumlocalnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Austin company creates thermal detection system to help prevent shootings

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas gun laws have been under scrutiny following the mass shooting in Uvalde this May. A tech company in Austin is aiming to help with protective measures in highly populated areas. Chris Ciabarra moved to Austin to start his business called Athena Security. He noticed an...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
dallasexpress.com

Local Cities Considered Wealthiest in U.S.

A North Texas city continues its decade-long trend of being voted one of the wealthiest cities in the U.S., leaping a spot as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex’s economy sizzles. Frisco jumped to the third sport this year after landing in fourth place in 2021, according to data provider HomeSnacks.
FRISCO, TX
Larry Lease

Monkeypox Outbreak Now a Health Emergency in Dallas County

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has issued an emergency health declaration as the county deals with monkeypox cases.Mufid Majnun/Unsplash. The monkeypox outbreak is continuing to create havoc across the United States and now it has reached Dallas County. According to Dallas News, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has issued an emergency declaration on Friday, now that cases of the virus have reached 200.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Rock 108

August 2022 SNAP Benefits to Help Millions of Texans in Need

Last month, recipients of SNAP benefits were facing delays, due to an increase in applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office, with some people still waiting to get their benefits from May. Despite those delays, Governor Greg Abbott has announced the HHSC is providing...
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Statement On Biden Administration Refusal To Approve Texas’ Post-Partum Medicaid Extension For Mothers

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement following the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid’s refusal to approve Texas’ application to extend Medicaid health care coverage to six months post-partum:. 'The Biden Administration is risking robbing mothers of services that Texas specifically extended for them post-partum....
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Older Adults Diabetes#Diabetes Care#Texans#Senior Health#General Health
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New self-care establishment opens in Frisco

Chill Joy offers new customers free access to its services for a week. (Courtesy Chill Joy) A new self-care establishment opened at 6700 Stonebrook Parkway, Ste. 106 in Frisco. Chill Joy offers next-generation massage and meditation services with high-end massage chairs and curated mediation and wellness content, co-owner Tim Hicks said in an email. Chill Joy’s services are offered on a membership basis, Hicks said. New customers can enjoy a free week of unlimited access.
FRISCO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
spectrumlocalnews.com

Who's responsible for solving the homeless crisis in Texas?

AUSTIN, Texas – It’s been triple-digit temperatures for weeks now around much of Texas. Homeless Texans are among the state's most vulnerable residents. Richard Eric Lose, who goes by Eric, said he swims in Barton Creek in Austin to keep cool. He also carries an emergency supply of water in his backpack and buys ice at convenience stores. He knows how dangerous this heat can be.
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. State researchers help tap the potential of hog waste lagoons

RALEIGH, N.C. — With the help of researchers at N.C. State, North Carolina's swine industry, one of its most profitable agriculture sectors, could soon be making money off its waste as well. According to N.C. State, there's over $900 million of phosphorus sitting in swine lagoons across the state....
AGRICULTURE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Local Army Veteran, Dallas Gym Owner Highlighted in Strong Magazine

A local U.S. Army veteran, turned fitness enthusiast, can now add cover girl to her resume. Destiny Monroe took her fitness journey to Instagram in hopes of inspiring people, specifically women, when it comes to a healthy lifestyle. When the pandemic hit, her platform because even more important, motivating people from their homes to get up and get moving.
DALLAS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Medical marijuana becomes focal point in race for Texas agriculture commissioner

AUSTIN, Texas — When Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller called for expanding medical marijuana use in Texas, his Democratic opponent was quick to question his timing. “He’s late to the party, and Texas is already behind the times,” said Susan Hays during an interview on Capital Tonight. “Texas needs to get our cannabis act together, and we need to be smart about it.”
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy