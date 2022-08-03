Police officers in Mapleton shooting identified. Pro-life group opposes abortion clinic relocation. Schools implement CRT ban.

Read on www.am1100theflag.com
Fargo School Board could drop the Pledge of Allegiance. Tragedy leads to toy drive. Gunfire at Mall of America.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: How reciting the Pledge of Allegiance could soon become a thing of the past for a local school board. A toy drive is happening now in Fargo to remember two brothers who died in a car accident on a local highway. Gunfire breaks out at the Mall of America. How police are now searching for the suspect.
Group prays outside new local abortion clinic location
(Moorhead, MN) -- Demonstrators have followed a Moorhead abortion clinic across the river from Fargo. A small group gathered outside the new location of the Red River Women's Clinic Thursday to pray. The clinic plans to move into the space in the 300 block of Highway 75 North soon. The...
Red River Valley Bomb Squad speaks on past threats, safety procedures, and recovered "war souvenirs"
(Fargo, ND) -- The Red River Valley Bomb Squad spoke with WDAY Radio about the pressures they face and safety measures their organizations go through on each call. Red River Valley Bomb Squad Commander Tim Runcorn describes putting on the protective suit, and what it is like to walk head-on into dangerous scenarios.
Red River Valley SWAT: Local community support is bringing us "good resources"
(Fargo, ND) -- Red River Valley SWAT spoke with WDAY Radio about how the agency determines when they are deployed, the staff they have on call, and multiple other topics. West Fargo Police Sergeant and Red River Valley SWAT Team Leader Craig Danielson says the team is made from a combination of multiple departments from across our region. He says the wide variety of agencies bring many resouces to the department in return.
valleynewslive.com
Holiday on University temporarily banned from serving food
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A health inspection was completed at the Holiday at 101 University Dr N after Fargo Cass Public Health received a complaint on August 4. In the report the inspector says they observed animal droppings and open food packages. There will be a follow-up on August 8th and as of now, they are not allowed to sell food or drinks.
West Fargo Fire Department invites public to input session for strategic plan
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Fire Department is hosting a public stakeholder meeting, and you are invited. The meeting takes place at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 16th inside the Lt. Adam Gustafson East Training Room as West Fargo City Hall.. The purpose of this meeting is to gather community feedback on the department’s functions and programs. This information will inform a new strategic plan that is built around the community.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Fargo Police find missing teen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE (4:40 PM): Fargo Police say Kirra has been located and is safe. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fargo Police are asking your help finding a missing 17-year-old girl, last seen around 1:00 AM, August 5. Kirra Borden is described as 5′7″ with brown hair that is buzzed...
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: 13 more We Fest incidents reported to emergency dispatchers on Aug. 4
12:28 a.m., at WE Fest, a 19-year-old man from Kindred, N.D., was cited for minor consumption. 2:04 a.m., at WE Fest, a caller reported a 29-year-old Minneapolis man was making threats to use a weapon. The individual will be held until sober. 2:41 a.m., at WE Fest, fight reported in...
Clay County pesticide collection process to begin in late August
(Clay County, MN) -- Empty agricultural pesticide containers will be collected at the Clay County Landfill in Hawley Monday, August 22nd through Friday, August 26th from 8:30am- 4:00pm each day. Officials say the containers must be triple rinsed, caps and labels must be removed, you must string the containers on...
Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services speak on need for volunteers, aid provided to region
(Fargo, ND) -- A local chapter of a nationwide organization shared what makes their services a necessary part of the recovery process following destructive events in our community. Volunteer Team Lead for Salvation Army Emergency Services Andrew Lynch spoke about the role they play within the community. They are "second...
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead neighborhood warning of armed burglar caught on camera
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead neighborhood is on edge after a doorbell camera caught an alleged burglar attempting to breaking into a home moments after busting out a vehicle window in the driveway. It happened in the early morning hours Thursday, Aug. 4 in the 1500 block...
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WARNS PUBLIC OF SCAM CALLS
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office would like to inform everyone of a scam that is circulating through the area. The caller identifies themselves as a grandson/son or granddaughter/daughter saying that they were involved in an accident and are going to jail or going to the hospital and need money. We have seen this scam in the past; however, it has become popular with bad guys again.
valleynewslive.com
Permanent jewelry has come to North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Permanent jewelry has been a popular concept recently and now, there is a jeweler who had started the business in North Dakota. ”It’s so simple but easy and meaningful and yeah,” said Chelsea Ktytor, permanent jewelry specialist at the Bracelet Bar. Chelsea...
newsdakota.com
Mapleton Man Killed By Law Enforcement Identified
MAPLETON, N.D. (KFGO) – A Mapleton man was shot and killed after an hours-long negotiation with law enforcement on Monday, August 1st. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the name of the deceased person, as 35-year-old Andrew James Martinez. The Cass County Sheriff received two 911 calls...
newscenter1.tv
Fargo house tests hemp as construction material
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The two small houses are going up on the back half of a lot just off a busy street, not far from downtown Fargo. “These homes are identical in blueprint, they’re 13 by 23, with 12 foot ceilings, there’s a loft in each of them,” explains Grassroots Development president Justin Berg, the man behind this one-of-a-kind construction and research project.
DL-Online
Crime and fire report: Three WE Fest incidents reported; Detroit Lakes woman arrested in domestic dispute
8:59 a.m., near Meadow View Lane, Detroit Lakes, harassment. A caller said their neighbor continues to harass them verbally, with loud music and noisy equipment. 9:43 a.m., near mile marker 113 on County Road 37, Ponsford, a 17-year-old Grand Forks woman suffered a possible concussion after her vehicle collided with a semi-truck. Airbags deployed during the crash. She was transported to a hospital in Park Rapids for treatment.
$10M grant for FM workforce development. Burgum orders flags at half-staff. Lower local gas prices.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: New details tonight on a deadly officer involved shooting involving 4 Fargo police officers. A local pro-life group is opposing plans for a Fargo abortion clinic to relocate to Moorhead. North Dakota schools are implementing the law banning critical race theory.
wdayradionow.com
Lady A cancels several North Dakota performances, including Fargo show
(Fargo, ND) -- Lady A is canceling concerts in Fargo, Minot and Sioux Falls, as well as the rest of its 2022 Fall tour. A message from the band said that Charles Kelley would be working on his sobriety. "Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy,...
North Dakota Ag related funds announce grants
(Bismarck, ND) -- Two North Dakota ag-related funds are announcing grants. Nodak Meats will receive 45-thousand dollars for equipment for its Steele custom meat plant from the Agricultural Diversification and Development Fund. South 40 Beef in Mott is getting 200-thousand for expansion, and the Tharaldson Ethanol Plant in Casselton will...
Teacher, Staff positions still open in several North Dakota school districts
(Fargo, ND) -- Many North Dakota school districts are still trying to fill teaching and staff positions. Districts in the Red River Valley are still working to fill open educator positions in time for the upcoming school years. Fargo Public Schools still needs to fill more than 20 teacher positions.
