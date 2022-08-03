ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Police officers in Mapleton shooting identified. Pro-life group opposes abortion clinic relocation. Schools implement CRT ban.

By Michael Downs
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.am1100theflag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo School Board could drop the Pledge of Allegiance. Tragedy leads to toy drive. Gunfire at Mall of America.

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: How reciting the Pledge of Allegiance could soon become a thing of the past for a local school board. A toy drive is happening now in Fargo to remember two brothers who died in a car accident on a local highway. Gunfire breaks out at the Mall of America. How police are now searching for the suspect.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Group prays outside new local abortion clinic location

(Moorhead, MN) -- Demonstrators have followed a Moorhead abortion clinic across the river from Fargo. A small group gathered outside the new location of the Red River Women's Clinic Thursday to pray. The clinic plans to move into the space in the 300 block of Highway 75 North soon. The...
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Red River Valley SWAT: Local community support is bringing us "good resources"

(Fargo, ND) -- Red River Valley SWAT spoke with WDAY Radio about how the agency determines when they are deployed, the staff they have on call, and multiple other topics. West Fargo Police Sergeant and Red River Valley SWAT Team Leader Craig Danielson says the team is made from a combination of multiple departments from across our region. He says the wide variety of agencies bring many resouces to the department in return.
WEST FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
State
North Dakota State
City
Mapleton, ND
Fargo, ND
Crime & Safety
Mapleton, ND
Crime & Safety
valleynewslive.com

Holiday on University temporarily banned from serving food

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A health inspection was completed at the Holiday at 101 University Dr N after Fargo Cass Public Health received a complaint on August 4. In the report the inspector says they observed animal droppings and open food packages. There will be a follow-up on August 8th and as of now, they are not allowed to sell food or drinks.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

West Fargo Fire Department invites public to input session for strategic plan

(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Fire Department is hosting a public stakeholder meeting, and you are invited. The meeting takes place at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 16th inside the Lt. Adam Gustafson East Training Room as West Fargo City Hall.. The purpose of this meeting is to gather community feedback on the department’s functions and programs. This information will inform a new strategic plan that is built around the community.
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Fargo Police find missing teen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE (4:40 PM): Fargo Police say Kirra has been located and is safe. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fargo Police are asking your help finding a missing 17-year-old girl, last seen around 1:00 AM, August 5. Kirra Borden is described as 5′7″ with brown hair that is buzzed...
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Abortion Clinic#Police#Abortion Law#Pro Life#Violent Crime#Wday News
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Clay County pesticide collection process to begin in late August

(Clay County, MN) -- Empty agricultural pesticide containers will be collected at the Clay County Landfill in Hawley Monday, August 22nd through Friday, August 26th from 8:30am- 4:00pm each day. Officials say the containers must be triple rinsed, caps and labels must be removed, you must string the containers on...
CLAY COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Moorhead neighborhood warning of armed burglar caught on camera

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead neighborhood is on edge after a doorbell camera caught an alleged burglar attempting to breaking into a home moments after busting out a vehicle window in the driveway. It happened in the early morning hours Thursday, Aug. 4 in the 1500 block...
MOORHEAD, MN
kroxam.com

POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WARNS PUBLIC OF SCAM CALLS

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office would like to inform everyone of a scam that is circulating through the area. The caller identifies themselves as a grandson/son or granddaughter/daughter saying that they were involved in an accident and are going to jail or going to the hospital and need money. We have seen this scam in the past; however, it has become popular with bad guys again.
POLK COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
valleynewslive.com

Permanent jewelry has come to North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Permanent jewelry has been a popular concept recently and now, there is a jeweler who had started the business in North Dakota. ”It’s so simple but easy and meaningful and yeah,” said Chelsea Ktytor, permanent jewelry specialist at the Bracelet Bar. Chelsea...
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Mapleton Man Killed By Law Enforcement Identified

MAPLETON, N.D. (KFGO) – A Mapleton man was shot and killed after an hours-long negotiation with law enforcement on Monday, August 1st. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the name of the deceased person, as 35-year-old Andrew James Martinez. The Cass County Sheriff received two 911 calls...
MAPLETON, ND
newscenter1.tv

Fargo house tests hemp as construction material

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The two small houses are going up on the back half of a lot just off a busy street, not far from downtown Fargo. “These homes are identical in blueprint, they’re 13 by 23, with 12 foot ceilings, there’s a loft in each of them,” explains Grassroots Development president Justin Berg, the man behind this one-of-a-kind construction and research project.
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Crime and fire report: Three WE Fest incidents reported; Detroit Lakes woman arrested in domestic dispute

8:59 a.m., near Meadow View Lane, Detroit Lakes, harassment. A caller said their neighbor continues to harass them verbally, with loud music and noisy equipment. 9:43 a.m., near mile marker 113 on County Road 37, Ponsford, a 17-year-old Grand Forks woman suffered a possible concussion after her vehicle collided with a semi-truck. Airbags deployed during the crash. She was transported to a hospital in Park Rapids for treatment.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

$10M grant for FM workforce development. Burgum orders flags at half-staff. Lower local gas prices.

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: New details tonight on a deadly officer involved shooting involving 4 Fargo police officers. A local pro-life group is opposing plans for a Fargo abortion clinic to relocate to Moorhead. North Dakota schools are implementing the law banning critical race theory.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Ag related funds announce grants

(Bismarck, ND) -- Two North Dakota ag-related funds are announcing grants. Nodak Meats will receive 45-thousand dollars for equipment for its Steele custom meat plant from the Agricultural Diversification and Development Fund. South 40 Beef in Mott is getting 200-thousand for expansion, and the Tharaldson Ethanol Plant in Casselton will...
CASSELTON, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Teacher, Staff positions still open in several North Dakota school districts

(Fargo, ND) -- Many North Dakota school districts are still trying to fill teaching and staff positions. Districts in the Red River Valley are still working to fill open educator positions in time for the upcoming school years. Fargo Public Schools still needs to fill more than 20 teacher positions.
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy