Area police officer loses license, is jailed for firing a gun in Granite Falls

2nd St. Cloud Shooting Suspect Found Guilty
ST. CLOUD -- The second of two people charged in a south St. Cloud shootout last August has been found guilty. A Stearns County jury has convicted 33-year-old Justin Hudak of aiding and abetting 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and drive-by shooting. No sentencing date has been set. The...
Charges: Woman was drunk when she crashed into car in Champlin, killing one
CHAMPLIN, Minn. -- A Maple Grove woman has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide after allegedly driving drunk and crashing into another car, killing a man from Anoka.Jill Marie Zetterwall, 58, faces three counts including operating a vehicle under the influence, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of .08 or more, and having an alcohol concentration of .08 or more within two hours of driving.The complaint says that Zetterwall was heading north on Highway 169 around 12:30 p.m. on July 21. Traffic slowed near 117th Avenue, but Zetterwall did not; she veered into the left lane and clipped a car. She then drove into the southbound lane, where she crashed into the victim's car.Thirty-seven year-old Adam Madsen was declared dead at the scene.According to documents, officers could smell alcohol coming from Zetterwall, who was also slurring her words. A preliminary breath test indicated she had an alcohol concentration of .196.
ST. JOHN'S TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Three of four vehicle occupants have died following a crash with a semi Thursday afternoon.The crash happened around 6 p.m. along Highway 40 and County Road 7 near St. John's Township in Kandiyohi County.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, two of the people in the SUV -- which collided with a semi truck in an intersection -- were unbelted at the time of the crash.The driver, a 41-year-old from Missouri, as well as two other passengers -- also from Missouri -- were killed in the crash.The fourth passenger was a 35-year-old woman who sustained life-threatening injuries.The driver of the semi truck was not seriously injured.
Minnesota Man Sentenced for Possession Charge
A Minnesota man arrested after a traffic stop in Osseo was sentenced in Trempealeau County Court for drug charges. According to the Osseo Police Department, back in May of last year, a vehicle was stopped for a speed violation early in the morning. The K9 Unit alerted the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Officials found drugs and a stolen rifle.
Bismarck man dies while held in Minnesota jail
BENSON, Minn. (KFGO) – The Swift County Sheriff’s Office in southwestern Minnesota says an inmate from Bismarck died in the county jail following his arrest for drunken driving. He’s identified as 45-year-old William Delmore. Delmore died early Tuesday after his Monday arrest by Benson police. The Midwest Medical...
Man found dead in Swift County jail cell was William Delmore
(Benson MN-) Swift County Sheriff John Holtz has released the name of an inmate who was found dead in his cell in the Swift County Jail Tuesday morning. He was 45-year-old William Delmore of Bismarck North Dakota, who was arrested for DUI by Benson Police on Monday. Holtz says an autopsy was performed by The Midwest Medical Examiner in Anoka County, and the cause and manner of death is still pending. This is still under investigation by the Minnesota Bureau Criminal Apprehension.
Big Week for Renville County Attorney’s Office/Three Sentenced
It was a big week for the Renville County Attorney’s Office. County Attorney Kelsie Kingstrom says there were three major case outcomes from the Renville County Attorney’s Office this week. Kingstrom announced on Thursday that 34-year-old Spencer Troy Sternhagen of Emmons was sentenced to nearly 9 years in...
(Willmar MN-) Three people were killed and two were injured in a semi-SUV crash west of Willmar Thursday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened at 5:54 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 40 and Kandiyohi County Road 7. An SUV driven by 41-year-old Justin Ecker of Lees Summit Missouri was northbound on 7 and collided with a semi pulling a milk tanker that was traveling eastbound on Highway 40. Upon impact the trailer fell on top of the SUV. Ecker died in the crash as well as his passengers 64-year-old Carol Ecker of Kansas City Missouri and 39-year-old Jonathan Ecker of Rosendale Missouri. Passenger Jennifer Mcginness, age 35 of Elmo Missouri was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi, 57-year-old Ralph Enderle of Raymond was taken to Rice CentraCare Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries. Highway 40 was closed for several hours while the crash scene was investigated.
Willmar man hurt in Friday morning motorcycle crash
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was hurt in a motorcycle crash Friday morning. The Willmar Police Department says at 7:13 a.m. 33-year-old Kent Underland was driving his cycle southbound on 1st Street North, near Copperleaf Senior Care, when he collided with a northbound Pontiac SUV that was turning left onto 15th Avenue Northwest. Underland was transported to CentraCare-Rice Memorial Hospital by ambulance and later airlifted to St. Cloud with significant injuries. The driver of the SUV, 41-year-old Luz Garcia, was not hurt.
St. Paul teen charged with fatally shooting 15-year-old on downtown Minneapolis rail platform
A St. Paul teenager was charged Thursday with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting a 15-year-old boy at a downtown Minneapolis light-rail transit station Tuesday as the unarmed victim had both hands raised. Tashawn C. Powell, 17, was charged in Hennepin County District Court by juvenile petition, which noted that prosecutors...
Stearns County Sheriff’s Deputy Honored by Twins
(KNSI) – Law enforcement all-stars are getting called up to the majors on Sunday. Before the Twins take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field, a pre-game ceremony will honor 61 officers, troopers, deputies, and prosecutors, including some from central Minnesota, for cracking down on impaired driving. Stearns...
Charges: Man shot woman dead inside her Brooklyn Center home
A 36-year-old man with a long criminal history of drug and firearms offenses is accused of murdering his off-again, on-again girlfriend inside her Brookyln Center home over the weekend. On Tuesday, authorities in Hennepin County charged Michael I. Klinger, of Anoka, with second-degree murder, first-degree drug and firearm possession and...
Apple River stabbing victim from Elk River required multiple surgeries
A third victim of the Apple River mass stabbing in Wisconsin has been identified. AJ Martin, identified by his uncle in a GoFundMe campaign, was with friends on the popular tubing river in western Wisconsin when 52-year-old Nicolae Miu allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen amid a violent reaction during a confrontation with a group of tubers.
Rural Dassel Man Arrested After Standoff
A standoff with authorities in Meeker County ended with the arrest of a rural Dassel man on a warrant for felony terroristic threats. According to the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office, at about 5:30pm Monday authorities responded to a person that was threatening to kill family members and harm law enforcement if they responded.
FedEx driver falls asleep moments before head-on crash in Carver County
A Carver County crash that involved two vehicles was caused by a FedEx driver falling asleep at the wheel Tuesday night. The State Patrol crash report says the collision happened just after 9 p.m. on Hwy. 7 at Maple Drive in Watertown Township. According to the report, the driver of...
Standoff involving multiple SWAT units west of Twin Cities
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is involved in an ongoing standoff with a man that began Monday evening. The man has barricaded himself inside a house located on the 17300 block of 745th Ave., south of Dassel, Minnesota. Deputies and SWAT were sent to the area on a report of a man threatening to kill family members. He has refused to comply and remains inside the home, authorities said Tuesday.
