Protestors Call for Arrest of Man Who Flaunted Voter Fraud

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine County arrest; Search turns up drugs, gun, cash, kids in home
RACINE, Wis. - A 27-year-old Racine County resident could face multiple criminal charges following the execution of a search by the Racine County Metro Drug Unit on Thursday, Aug. 4. Law enforcement executed the search at a residence near Superior and Kewaunee in Racine around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. This, after...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine woman accused; possessing 'ghost gun,' 2 modified handguns
RACINE, Wis. - A 44-year-old Racine woman is accused of possessing a "ghost gun" and two other guns with that had switches that essentially made them machine guns. The accused is Lakiya Gresham – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Possession of a firearm by outstate felon. Sell/possess/use/transport...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
25th and Hopkins homicide; Milwaukee man sentenced to life in prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2019 fatal shooting on the city's north side. In March, a jury found 45-year-old Rodney Robbins guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. According to a criminal complaint, police were...
Arrests made in Da'Shontay King funeral shooting
The Racine Police Department said a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old teen have been arrested in connection to the June 2 shooting at Da'Shontay King's funeral.
wearegreenbay.com
Apple River stabbing suspect says he’s hired Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorney to argue self-defense
HUDSON, Wis. (WFRV) – There was a bombshell development in court today when the man accused of stabbing a teenager to death during a tubing excursion announced he’s hired a famous attorney to argue self-defense. Nicolae Miu, 52, told the court that he is represented by Corey Chirafisi...
wlip.com
Fri Headlines: Police Make Drug Bust; One Dead in 2 Vehicle Crash
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say they have made a big drug bust this week. After busting a drug house police seized 130 grams of hallucinogenic narcotics, 3-point-5 grams of cocaine laced with fentanyl and more than five and a half pounds of marijuana. Nine firearms were also seized. An...
CBS 58
'The police department is well prepared': Law enforcement will amp up security for 2024 RNC
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Law enforcement agencies in Milwaukee have two years to develop security plans for the Republican National Convention (RNC), and it's never too early to start. With tens of thousands of visitors expected in Milwaukee, law enforcement says it'll be all hands on deck deploying officers from...
wuwm.com
Tuesday's primary will determine Milwaukee County's next sheriff
Three people are on the ballot this Tuesday in a Democratic primary for Milwaukee County Sheriff — along with one write-in candidate. This Democratic race will determine Milwaukee’s next sheriff, as there’s no one running in the Republican primary. The four candidates met in a forum hosted...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Officers injured arresting robbery suspect
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say three officers were injured while trying to arrest a robbery suspect on the city's north side Thursday morning, Aug. 4. Investigators saw the suspect near 60th and Good Hope around 11:30 a.m., police said, and tried to arrest him. However, the suspect allegedly "resisted" and "force was used."
CBS 58
Waukesha Sheriff's Department introduces K9 named after Jackson Sparks
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The youngest victim of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack was remembered today, on Aug. 6, in a special way. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department introduced their newest K9 and named the dog "Jackson" in honor of eight-year-old Jackson Sparks. The Sparks family said it means...
wgtd.org
Reckless Homicide Charge Filed in Racine Gunshot Death
(WGTD)---The City of Racine's 8th criminal homicide of the year apparently was an accident. 21-year-old Isaiah Martinez-Phillips was charged Wednesday with First Degree Reckless Homicide and two counts of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. Bond was set at $25,000. According to the criminal complaint, the defendant was purportedly playing with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin treasurer race, Republican candidate accused in complaint
MADISON, Wis. - Your tax dollars pay for the Wisconsin Treasurer's Office, one with few official powers. Still, soon, you'll vote on narrowing the list of candidates. Democrats will pick from three candidates. Republicans will choose between two. A complaint has been filed against one of them. A voter filed...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: Pedestrian shot with 'splat gun'
9:15 p.m. Thursday — A caller in the area of North West Barstow Street and Bank Street reported she was walking with someone and they felt a stinging on their backs, possibly from a “splat gun.” A suspicious vehicle was seen leaving the area. Read the full...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Hartford shop employee and police stop a $15,000 scam involving senior citizen | By Hartford Police
He said an elderly subject came into the store to send the package to an address in Baltimore, MD. Lemke observed the subject with a large quantity of money before he gave him the box and envelope. Washington County Insider on YouTube. The subject left the package and returned home....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine fatal shooting; accused told police he 'accidentally' shot friend
RACINE, Wis. - A 21-year-old Racine man is accused in connection with the fatal shooting of a man near Superior and Yout streets on Tuesday evening, Aug. 2. The accused is Isaiah Martinez-Phillips – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree recklessly endangering safety (two counts) First-degree reckless...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Investigation into Milwaukee gangs, shootings over 2 years
MILWAUKEE - A federal investigation into guns, drugs and fraud by two Milwaukee street gangs uncovers previously unknown details as to the motive behind a number of homicides and shootings over the past two years. A gang feud started, in part, because of the desecration of a gang member's grave.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Friday shootings leave 1 dead, 6 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least four separate shootings Friday, Aug. 5. One person was killed, and six others – including a 15-year-old boy – were wounded in the incidents. 11th and Chambers. Around 1:50 p.m., police said a 15-year-old boy was shot and...
Police pursuit leads to crash; woman injured, suspect arrested
A woman was injured and a suspect was arrested following a police chase and crash Wednesday night, Milwaukee police said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
43rd and Oklahoma crash; driver cited for OWI
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened Friday morning, Aug. 5 near 43rd and Oklahoma. It happened around 2 a.m. Police say a driver rear ended another vehicle that was stopped at the red light. The driver of the striking vehicle, a 25-year-old Milwaukee woman, had to extricated from the vehicle. She was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Buffalo Grove man accused of burglarizing business for airsoft guns in Kenosha County | Crime & Courts
BRISTOL — A 20-year-old Buffalo Grove, Illinois, man faces criminal charges in Kenosha County for allegedly burglarizing a business for airsoft guns. Michael A. Kubiak was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court Thursday with felonies of burglary of a building or dwelling, theft of moveable property valued over $5,000 and possession of burglary tools.
