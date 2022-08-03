ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Healthy Women: Colorado Springs mom explains life with long COVID

By Brynn Carman
KRDO
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on krdo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs man's garden with a 'bit of wildness' is haven for bees, positivity

It’s not the fanciest or flashiest front yard. Feedback from those who pass by the downtown Colorado Springs house, via foot or bike or scooter, would suggest otherwise. “A lot of people comment on it, and it’s unanimously positive that people like it,” said Tommy Schell, who bought the little house on Cascade Avenue in 2013. “It surprises me. I’m like, ‘Are you talking about my yard?’”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Farmers believe Pueblo chiles will be spicier this year

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Pueblo chile season has finally arrived. August is the month when Pueblo farmers begin harvesting all their peppers. They start by picking them out in the field, then they begin roasting them in order to get the deep skin off, which also gives it a nice smokey flavor.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Health
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
Local
Colorado Health
KRDO

Report: Colorado Springs has 3rd largest gender homeownership gap in the U.S.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to a new report by Porch, Colorado Springs has the third largest gender homeownership gap out of all midsize metros in the U.S. Because of combined financial resources, married couples tend to have higher rates of homeownership and can afford more expensive homes. For singles though, the U.S. sees a gap between homeownership rates by gender.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Fast-growing, healthy-eating chain plans 2 new locations in Colorado Springs

A fast-growing healthy eating restaurant chain is going green in Colorado Springs. Green District of Louisville, Ky., which specializes in salads, wraps, bowls and made-from-scratch dressings and sauces, has targeted an Aug. 23 opening at the Briargate Crossing shopping center, southeast of Powers Boulevard and Briargate Parkway on the city's far northeast side, said co-founder and chief development officer Chris Furlow.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Immune System#General Health#Healthy Women
KRDO

Fire scare at the Satellite Hotel in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fire alarm cleared out the 14-story apartment complex after smoke was detected in the building. CSFD arrived at about 8 p.m. on Thursday night and found some smoke still lingering around the eighth and ninth floors. After a thorough floor-by-floor search, it was determined that the scare was due to a malfunctioning air conditioner unit.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradosprings.com

Historic Antlers hotel headed toward a possible transformation in downtown Colorado Springs

The end of an era could be at hand for an iconic piece of Colorado Springs' history. The downtown Antlers hotel, built by city founder Gen. William Jackson Palmer nearly 140 years ago and which was destroyed by fire, rebuilt, and demolished and rebuilt again in the 1960s, would be converted into apartments, according to a proposal submitted to city government planners by a Denver-area investment and development group.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
PTSD
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Colorado Newsline

Initial results show Tina Peters gains no ground as Colorado recount concludes

No change in El Paso County. No change in Denver County. No change in Arapahoe County. By evening on the last day before a Thursday deadline for election officials in Colorado’s 64 counties to complete a recount of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ primary election loss in June, the Republican candidate for Colorado secretary of […] The post Initial results show Tina Peters gains no ground as Colorado recount concludes appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

New red-light camera added to Colorado Springs active starting today

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Today, a new red-light camera added to the intersection of Fillmore Street and Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs has gone live. For the next 30 days, motorists captured by the camera running a red-light at the intersection will be issued a written warning by mail. After this warning period, it will be a $75 fine for those who run the red-light, but no driving points will be assessed.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy