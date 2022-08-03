Healthy Women: Colorado Springs mom explains life with long COVID

Read on krdo.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen Murdered in Staff Room by Stalker CoworkerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Colorado Springs, CO
Family-Owned Dun Sun Serves Asian Fare with FlairColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Family Fun at Great Wolf Lodge Summer 2022InsiderFamiliesColorado Springs, CO
Looking for Love? Try the Vending Machine at Co.A.T.I. UpriseColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Santa Claus Is Always in Season at the North PoleColorado JillCascade, CO
Colorado Springs man's garden with a 'bit of wildness' is haven for bees, positivity
It’s not the fanciest or flashiest front yard. Feedback from those who pass by the downtown Colorado Springs house, via foot or bike or scooter, would suggest otherwise. “A lot of people comment on it, and it’s unanimously positive that people like it,” said Tommy Schell, who bought the little house on Cascade Avenue in 2013. “It surprises me. I’m like, ‘Are you talking about my yard?’”
KRDO
Farmers believe Pueblo chiles will be spicier this year
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Pueblo chile season has finally arrived. August is the month when Pueblo farmers begin harvesting all their peppers. They start by picking them out in the field, then they begin roasting them in order to get the deep skin off, which also gives it a nice smokey flavor.
fox29.com
'The world lost a beautiful, faith-filled soul': Colorado boy remembered after deadly rattlesnake bite
It’s been an arduous journey to surrender for Lindsey Currat. The Colorado Springs mother prayed for five days while her son was under the care of trauma doctors, begging God to heal him and perform a miracle. But nothing she could do would cure his pain and help her understand the complexities of life support and death.
Western Colorado cities are already learning to live with less water
Mike Petkash’s shaggy black dog Brandy bounded across his backyard chasing after a tennis ball. She leapt up the tiered levels of mulch, rock and shrubbery until she found the prized ball and clenched it in her jaws. Looking at Petkash’s backyard you wouldn’t suspect that it was razed...
KRDO
Report: Colorado Springs has 3rd largest gender homeownership gap in the U.S.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to a new report by Porch, Colorado Springs has the third largest gender homeownership gap out of all midsize metros in the U.S. Because of combined financial resources, married couples tend to have higher rates of homeownership and can afford more expensive homes. For singles though, the U.S. sees a gap between homeownership rates by gender.
Fast-growing, healthy-eating chain plans 2 new locations in Colorado Springs
A fast-growing healthy eating restaurant chain is going green in Colorado Springs. Green District of Louisville, Ky., which specializes in salads, wraps, bowls and made-from-scratch dressings and sauces, has targeted an Aug. 23 opening at the Briargate Crossing shopping center, southeast of Powers Boulevard and Briargate Parkway on the city's far northeast side, said co-founder and chief development officer Chris Furlow.
KKTV
Response times by helicopter at St. Francis Hospital improved from 5 minutes to 30 seconds with new helipad
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Response times by helicopter at a southern Colorado hospital improved from five minutes to 30 seconds thanks to a new helipad. 11 News spoke with Flight for Life Colorado, a non-profit air medical transport program, who just got a new helipad at St. Francis Hospital in northeast Colorado Springs.
Daily Record
‘It totally changed my life the next day’: Pueblo man found relief from long COVID with new procedure
After suffering from the lingering effects of COVID-19 for more than eight months, Edward Baros was at the end of his rope. He was tired of having brain fog, tired of hallucinating, and, frankly, he was tired of being tired. Baros had received just one dose of the vaccine when...
KRDO
Fire scare at the Satellite Hotel in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fire alarm cleared out the 14-story apartment complex after smoke was detected in the building. CSFD arrived at about 8 p.m. on Thursday night and found some smoke still lingering around the eighth and ninth floors. After a thorough floor-by-floor search, it was determined that the scare was due to a malfunctioning air conditioner unit.
Colorado family narrowly escapes mudslide in San Juan mountains
A Colorado family said they feel lucky to be alive after their truck was nearly swept over a cliff in a mudslide.
coloradosprings.com
Historic Antlers hotel headed toward a possible transformation in downtown Colorado Springs
The end of an era could be at hand for an iconic piece of Colorado Springs' history. The downtown Antlers hotel, built by city founder Gen. William Jackson Palmer nearly 140 years ago and which was destroyed by fire, rebuilt, and demolished and rebuilt again in the 1960s, would be converted into apartments, according to a proposal submitted to city government planners by a Denver-area investment and development group.
KRDO
Pueblo church that was once a safe haven for people struggling with homelessness closes
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo church known for providing a safe, warm shelter for people struggling with homelessness is closing its doors for good. According to the owner's family, the Martin Luther King Church in Pueblo's lower east side is currently up for sale. The nephew of the current...
UCCS closes due to unsubstantiated threat among community colleges
UPDATE: UCCS says the Denver FBI determined there is no threat. Campus will remain closed and reopen on Aug. 6 at 6 a.m. COLORADO SPRINGS — The University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (UCCS) says they will close due to an unsubstantiated threat among many colleges in the Colorado Community College System. As a result of […]
Threat that closed Colorado community colleges found to be a hoax
Colorado Community College Systems schools around the Front Range and the Auraria Campus closed as law enforcement investigated a threat Friday morning. Authorities determined it was a hoax.
KRDO
Antlers Hotel in Downtown Colorado Springs could turn into apartments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Antlers Hotel in Downtown Colorado Springs has been around for more than 100 years. The hotel, however, could soon be shut down and turned into apartments. While the building was torn down and rebuilt in 1967, the Antlers Hotel has remained in the same...
Initial results show Tina Peters gains no ground as Colorado recount concludes
No change in El Paso County. No change in Denver County. No change in Arapahoe County. By evening on the last day before a Thursday deadline for election officials in Colorado’s 64 counties to complete a recount of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ primary election loss in June, the Republican candidate for Colorado secretary of […] The post Initial results show Tina Peters gains no ground as Colorado recount concludes appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
KKTV
Car smashes into a kid’s dental office in Colorado Springs, employee injured
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An employee of a Colorado Springs dental office was taken to the hospital on Thursday after a car came smashing through the front of the office. The crash was reported at about 3:30 p.m. at Academy Kids Dental & Vision near Austin Bluffs Parkway and...
KKTV
New red-light camera added to Colorado Springs active starting today
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Today, a new red-light camera added to the intersection of Fillmore Street and Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs has gone live. For the next 30 days, motorists captured by the camera running a red-light at the intersection will be issued a written warning by mail. After this warning period, it will be a $75 fine for those who run the red-light, but no driving points will be assessed.
Underground Shops + Secret Tunnels in Some Old Colorado Buildings
Colorado has a rich history dating back to the old west and even earlier. Because of this, many Colorado towns still have historic buildings in use and largely unchanged for, in some cases, well over a century. One interesting thing that history buffs have found in some of these historic...
KKTV
D-11 in Colorado Springs expanding NARCAN availability and training
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Naloxone, commonly known by brand name Narcan, will be in more District 11 middle schools for the new school year as one of many tools in the district’s toolbox to combat the fentanyl crisis. The district first brought Narcan into its high schools last...
