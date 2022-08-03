Healthy Women: Colorado Springs mom explains life with long COVID

It’s not the fanciest or flashiest front yard. Feedback from those who pass by the downtown Colorado Springs house, via foot or bike or scooter, would suggest otherwise. “A lot of people comment on it, and it’s unanimously positive that people like it,” said Tommy Schell, who bought the little house on Cascade Avenue in 2013. “It surprises me. I’m like, ‘Are you talking about my yard?’”

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO