ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants coach Brian Daboll targets five-man offensive line, not rotation

By Ryan Dunleavy
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Goodbye, in-game offensive line rotations.

Yes, the Giants are asking many of their offensive linemen to learn multiple positions on both sides of the center during training camp in order to be best prepared for every plausible scenario, but the days of planning to play seven or eight offensive linemen in each game are over.

“Eventually we’ll settle on the five that are out there,” head coach Brian Daboll said of his “ideal” situation. “I think that’s important to have some good communication with one another.”

Daboll grew up in the same New England Patriots system as his Giants’ predecessor Joe Judge, who borrowed the Patriots’ occasional seven-deep offensive line Band-Aid. Judge liked to say, “If you are at the game, you’re going to play,” but what he couldn’t say was that the arbitrary series-by-series or quarter-by-quarter rotations were meant to limit a defensive line’s exposure to each player’s weaknesses.

Daboll’s exception to the best-five rule would be if a depth-chart battle is too close-to-call and he rotates players “to see how it’s going in the game, relative to the matchup.” That’s a luxury the Giants can’t imagine after a decade of shoddy attempts to build a sustainable line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l8qLF_0h3tciy300
Giants head coach Brian Daboll
Robert Sabo

The Giants added three new starters: right tackle Evan Neal, right guard Mark Glowinski and center Jon Feliciano, plus a fourth if left guard Shane Lemieux (who missed all but one game last season) counts. Andrew Thomas is cemented at left tackle, though there was a time in 2020 when even he was rotating with fellow rookie Matt Peart. Thomas played next to four different left guards in the first four games of last season.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HYE1c_0h3tciy300 Kenny Golladay shows signs of life at Giants camp

“In training camp, you love competition,” Thomas told The Post. “Once you get into the season, camaraderie is the biggest thing — that we all see the picture the same way. When you start moving different guys in, the communication might slip and the combinations might not be as good as before. Having the same group is definitely comfortable.”

The Giants cross-trained the second-team offensive line by having guards Josh Ezeudu and Marcus McKethan switch spots with tackles Matt Gono (since placed on the exempt list and away from the team) and Devery Hamilton during a practice earlier this week. It is possible that the rookie third-round pick Ezeudu could be the line’s sixth man, backing up all four non-center positions.

“If he’s the next-best guy to go in,” Daboll said of that scenario. “Most offensive line coaches like a one-for-one [substitution] … instead of moving two people.”

As is recent tradition around the Giants, rookies were initiated by having to sing in front of teammates.

Kayvon Thibodeaux struck the right note with a rendition of “Juicy” by The Notorious B.I.G.

“He was the first one,” cornerback Darnay Holmes said. “He set the bar pretty high.”

The musically inclined Thomas’ performance in 2020 is fondly recalled by teammates as “really impressive.” Thibodeaux’s vocals were more about showing humility.

“No ego involved, sung it real well, had class with it,” veteran defensive tackle Jalyn Holmes said. “That’s what I like about him. He’s not too big for anything, and I appreciate that.”

The Giants said a sellout of 60,000 tickets were distributed for their FanFest practice Friday at 6 p.m. at MetLife Stadium. Daboll said he will send some coaches up to the press box to call plays to simulate a game day, but he hasn’t yet decided how he will split the team — be it starters against starters or some other mix-and-match pairing.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants' Saquon Barkley excited to run behind 'freak' Evan Neal

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who aims to bounce-back after two injury-plagued seasons, has looked solid this summer. Explosive, even. In fact, one could argue that Barkley has turned back the clock. He resembles the player who won the 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year more than the player who struggled to gain any traction over the previous two seasons.
NFL
The Spun

Jets Reportedly Meeting With 5-Time Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman

The New York Jets could make a notable signing right before their first preseason game. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Jets are bringing in Pro Bowl offensive lineman Duane Brown for a visit. Brown, 36, started his career with the Houston Texans. He spent roughly a...
NFL
The Spun

Yankees Minor League Player Suspended For 50 Games

On Friday, the MLB announced suspensions for five minor league players. One of them was Derek Dietrich of New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay. That's because he tested positive for DMPA. Prior to this suspension, Dietrich was batting .259 with nine home...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Rotations#Patriots#American Football
The Spun

Giants Place Rookie On Season-Ending Injured Reserve: NFL Fans React

Just moments ago, the New York Giants announced that they are placing rookie offensive guard Marcus McKethan on the season-ending injured reserve. McKethan, a fifth-round pick out of North Carolina, reportedly suffered a season-ending ACL injury. An unfortunate setback for the talented rookie. "Giants placed rookie fifth-round pick, OL Marcus...
NFL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
41K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy