Giants coach Brian Daboll targets five-man offensive line, not rotation

Goodbye, in-game offensive line rotations.

Yes, the Giants are asking many of their offensive linemen to learn multiple positions on both sides of the center during training camp in order to be best prepared for every plausible scenario, but the days of planning to play seven or eight offensive linemen in each game are over.

“Eventually we’ll settle on the five that are out there,” head coach Brian Daboll said of his “ideal” situation. “I think that’s important to have some good communication with one another.”

Daboll grew up in the same New England Patriots system as his Giants’ predecessor Joe Judge, who borrowed the Patriots’ occasional seven-deep offensive line Band-Aid. Judge liked to say, “If you are at the game, you’re going to play,” but what he couldn’t say was that the arbitrary series-by-series or quarter-by-quarter rotations were meant to limit a defensive line’s exposure to each player’s weaknesses.

Daboll’s exception to the best-five rule would be if a depth-chart battle is too close-to-call and he rotates players “to see how it’s going in the game, relative to the matchup.” That’s a luxury the Giants can’t imagine after a decade of shoddy attempts to build a sustainable line.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll Robert Sabo

The Giants added three new starters: right tackle Evan Neal, right guard Mark Glowinski and center Jon Feliciano, plus a fourth if left guard Shane Lemieux (who missed all but one game last season) counts. Andrew Thomas is cemented at left tackle, though there was a time in 2020 when even he was rotating with fellow rookie Matt Peart. Thomas played next to four different left guards in the first four games of last season.

“In training camp, you love competition,” Thomas told The Post. “Once you get into the season, camaraderie is the biggest thing — that we all see the picture the same way. When you start moving different guys in, the communication might slip and the combinations might not be as good as before. Having the same group is definitely comfortable.”

The Giants cross-trained the second-team offensive line by having guards Josh Ezeudu and Marcus McKethan switch spots with tackles Matt Gono (since placed on the exempt list and away from the team) and Devery Hamilton during a practice earlier this week. It is possible that the rookie third-round pick Ezeudu could be the line’s sixth man, backing up all four non-center positions.

“If he’s the next-best guy to go in,” Daboll said of that scenario. “Most offensive line coaches like a one-for-one [substitution] … instead of moving two people.”

As is recent tradition around the Giants, rookies were initiated by having to sing in front of teammates.

Kayvon Thibodeaux struck the right note with a rendition of “Juicy” by The Notorious B.I.G.

“He was the first one,” cornerback Darnay Holmes said. “He set the bar pretty high.”

The musically inclined Thomas’ performance in 2020 is fondly recalled by teammates as “really impressive.” Thibodeaux’s vocals were more about showing humility.

“No ego involved, sung it real well, had class with it,” veteran defensive tackle Jalyn Holmes said. “That’s what I like about him. He’s not too big for anything, and I appreciate that.”

The Giants said a sellout of 60,000 tickets were distributed for their FanFest practice Friday at 6 p.m. at MetLife Stadium. Daboll said he will send some coaches up to the press box to call plays to simulate a game day, but he hasn’t yet decided how he will split the team — be it starters against starters or some other mix-and-match pairing.