ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana congresswoman, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash

By The Associated Press
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.syracuse.com

Comments / 2

Related
Syracuse.com

Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept....
INDIANA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Maryland's Partition of Property Act Restores Hope

Maryland in May joined 21 other states that have enacted a version of the Uniform Partition of Heirs Property Act. Maryland’s new Partition of Property Act goes into effect Oct. 1. The goal of the legislation is to help Maryland families preserve their wealth and legacies in the form...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Many Maryland counties experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

Though daily cases of COVID-19 were fairly constant in the D.C. area earlier in the summer, some counties are beginning to see their community levels of the infection rise. Community levels are a metric used by the Centers for Disease Control based on new cases of COVID-19, hospital admissions and hospital beds used. Being aware of community levels helps residents know when it is time to take measures to protect themselves and help prevent further spread of the virus.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, IN
Nappanee, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
Local
Indiana Accidents
City
Washington, DC
State
Arizona State
Washington, DC
Accidents
City
Nappanee, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Mishawaka, IN
Sentinel

Governor Hogan Calls on President Biden, Secretary Buttigieg to Reverse Federal Highway Administration Decision to Delay Traffic Relief Plan For American Legion Bridge and Capital Beltway

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement and sent a letter calling on President Biden and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to immediately reverse the acting federal highway administrator’s decision to overrule the agency’s professional staff and delay the State of Maryland’s Traffic Relief Plan for the American Legion Bridge and the Capital Beltway:
MARYLAND STATE
rockvillenights.com

Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox meets with Latino pastors in Montgomery County

the Republican nominee for governor of Maryland, met with a group that represents over 350 Latino pastors across the state Tuesday evening in Montgomery County. Following the event in Derwood, Cox said in a statement that the Hispanic pastors "are embracing family values with our campaign." Cox, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump, has continued his outreach to diverse faith communities this week in a state where African-American and Latino voters hold significant electoral power. Earlier Tuesday, his campaign posted a photo of Cox praying with African-American pastors at a National Night Out event in Baltimore.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox adds campaign staff, hires former Dave Brat campaign manager

Republican Maryland gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox announced Friday that he has expanded his campaign staff with several new hires. Chief among the additions is Southern Maryland native Zach Werrell as campaign manager. Werrell managed the upstart campaign of Republican Dave Brat when he ousted GOP House Majority Leader Eric Cantor in the 2014 Virginia primary, and Brat went on to win Cantor's congressional seat that November. He was only 23 when he helmed Brat's campaign, and is co-author of the book, How to Bag a RINO: The Whiz Kids Who Brought Down House Majority Leader Eric Cantor.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Eric Holcomb
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Donnelly
WDBJ7.com

Feds seek 8-year prison term for officer who stormed Capitol

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) - Federal prosecutors are recommending an eight-year prison sentence for an off-duty Virginia police officer who was convicted by a jury of storming the U.S. Capitol. In a court filing Thursday, prosecutors say former Rocky Mount Police Sgt. Thomas Robertson used his law enforcement training to block...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
wvtf.org

Should Virginia teachers be allowed to bring guns into the classroom?

As concern over school shootings increases, some say teachers should be able to bring guns to the classroom. In Virginia, law enforcement officials are the only people allowed to carry guns into schools. But some firearms advocates say Virginia should join the two dozen other states that allow people who are not police or security officials to carry guns into schools.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Conservative group threatens lawsuit after being told it can’t publish Virginia’s voter rolls

A Republican-backed group that aims to promote “election transparency” by publishing voter data from across the country on its website is threatening legal action against Virginia over a new state law banning outside groups from publishing voter rolls online. The Virginia Department of Elections recently sent a letter to the Voter Reference Foundation, run by […] The post Conservative group threatens lawsuit after being told it can’t publish Virginia’s voter rolls appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Syracuse.com

Restrictions on later abortion remain in New York

Albany, N.Y. — While New York holds itself out as a beacon of reproductive rights, there is a segment of individuals who are sometimes forced to leave the state to get abortions in their second and third trimesters. The Brigid Alliance, a non-profit that assists with travel for later...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Tea Party Movement#Traffic Accident#Republican#Christian
talbotspy.org

AquaCon’s Proposed Salmon Farm is a Major Environmental Risk for Maryland

The small yet critically important Marshyhope Creek on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has been targeted for a massive facility that poses a serious threat to its water quality and its habitats. The state’s initial attempt to permit AquaCon’s massive Federalsburg facility is grossly deficient. The start-up Norwegian company’s...
MARYLAND STATE
beyondthetent.com

11 Hot Springs In Virginia You Need To Check Out

How many can say you’ve soaked in naturally made, mineral-enriched thermal springs that are consistently heated by the Earth’s core? Soon this could be you! Since the middle of the eighteenth century, the state of Virginia has become the place to visit to experience the benefits and joys found in thermal springs.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
fox5dc.com

Pentagon turns down Bowser's request for National Guard help

WASHINGTON - The Department of Defense is denying Mayor Muriel Bowser’s request for the D.C. National guard to step in and help with the migrant crisis in the District. "When the Mayor of the District says she or he needs in the past or in the future – needs the D.C. National Guard to support the safe operation of our city, we expect fair consideration," Bowser said.
WASHINGTON, DC
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
57K+
Followers
47K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy