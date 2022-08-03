Read on www.telluridenews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Daily Planet
What the Frick Frack?
There was a day in Telluride when a gambler could find any number of gaming houses open and ready to empty pockets. Some get lucky, most do not. Tonight (Friday), luck be a lady of most gracious comportment and temperament as the Sheridan Arts Foundation hosts a Frick Frack Blackjack night in the historic opera house, where not only conversational wagering will take place, but two local bands will entertain the throngs. The fundraiser — the aim is to purchase a much-needed lighting upgrade for the opera house — begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 with a $5 fee.
The Daily Planet
Skatepark celebration Saturday
The town and local skateboarding community will celebrate the new-and-improved Town Park skatepark Saturday at 11 a.m. The day’s events also include the 10th Annual Nate Soules Memorial Skateboard Competition (SK84N8). “The community celebration will recognize all those who played a part in planning, designing, funding and constructing this...
The Daily Planet
Mountain Trip joins partners in supporting Latinx Outdoor Initiative
Telluride’s Mountain Trip recently announced its support of the Latinx Outdoor Initiative, in partnership with Sheep Mountain Alliance (SMA), Tri-County Health Network, Wilkinson Public Library, Collaborative Action For Immigrants (CAFI) and Latinx community leaders. This initiative seeks to elevate inclusivity in the outdoors and remove barriers for Telluride and San Miguel County community members to participate in outdoor recreation and environmental education.
The Daily Planet
Telluride Racquet Club
The Telluride Racquet Club at The Peaks is now open, offering extensive programming on four …
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Daily Planet
Highway traffic up, Bustang fares drop
Highway traffic is busy these days, but at least on one crucial stretch of pavement between the Western Slope and the Front Range, not nearly busy enough for some. “We’ve had some complaints” about the wait along the Little Blue Creek Canyon stretch of U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison, public information officer Mavis Fitzgerald said.
Comments / 0