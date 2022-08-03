Civil lawsuit against Walmart stalled in courts until surveillance video is released

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Cynthia Loya was getting ready for a trip to Albuquerque with her family on the morning of August 3, 2019, when they made a stop at the Cielo Vista Walmart to take cash out from an ATM. But then she noticed something felt wrong. “It was really quiet which was […]

EL PASO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO