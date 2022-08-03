Civil lawsuit against Walmart stalled in courts until surveillance video is released

Read on cbs4local.com
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Who is impersonating the family of a Walmart massacre victim?
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A recent e-mail sent to El Paso media brings up questions about who is posing as a family member of Alexander Gerhard Hoffman, one of the victims of the August 3 Walmart shooting, and for what purpose. It began on August 3, 2022, when former Assistant District Attorney Amanda Enriquez, […]
Suspect from Las Cruces July 27 pursuit sought by police
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – Joshua Lopez – one of two men suspected in the July 27 shoplifting call at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store that resulted in a dangerous vehicle pursuit and officer-involved shooting on Telshor Boulevard – left an El Paso hospital Wednesday and is being sought by police in New Mexico and […]
KVIA
Supervisor at downtown jail fired after being arrested for indecency with a child
UPDATE: According to documents obtained by ABC-7, a 12-year-old girl told a counselor she had been abused by SGT. Lorenzo Morales, when she was six years old. The girl claims Morales touched her in her private area. Morales told investigators he never touched the victim in a sexual manner. The...
CBS Austin
Where trial in El Paso Walmart shooting currently stands 3 years later
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — On the 3rd anniversary of the August 3, 2019 Walmart shooting, the suspect, Patrick Crusius, has yet to stand trial. Crusius is facing charges in both state and federal courts. Timeline of the federal case:. February 6th, 2020: Federal grand jury hands indictment with...
Report of subject with a gun placed Brown Middle on lockout
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Brown Middle School in West El Paso was placed on a brief lockout after El Paso Police responded to a report of a subject with a gun in the area Friday afternoon. The lockout was placed right as students were set for dismissal for the day around 3 p.m. Initial […]
Armed robbery suspect shot by Las Cruces police disappears from hospital
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Joshua Lopez, one of the men suspected in a shoplifting that escalated into a police shooting, has disappeared. Lopez is one of two men accused of running from Las Cruces police last week after reports that they were stealing an air conditioner from Lowe’s. The men are accused of pointing a gun […]
Decapitated body with cut off hands found in Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Juarez’ police are investigating a crime scene where a decapitated body of a man was abandoned in front of a maquiladora in South Juarez. According to police reports, body was wrapped in a blanket and next to it, were the head, and hands inside a black plastic bag. The […]
El Paso Juvenile detention holding more youth as state halts intake
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Staffing shortages impacting the five state juvenile detention facilities in Texas, and they are no longer taking youths. El Paso County Juvenile system is also dealing with staffing shortages as well and more youth in their facilities as juveniles who were supposed to go to state facilities cannot. “That backlog […]
Police looking for information road rage shooting in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police are asking for your help in identifying the suspect believed to be responsible for the shooting that resulted in a 3-year-old girl being injured. The incident in which the dark blue Honda Civic got into a road rage fight with the...
KFOX 14
Police investigate suspicious death of black man in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police began investigating a suspicious death Wednesday night. Police officials confirmed investigators with the Crimes Against Persons unit are on the scene in the 1000 block of Shamrock Court near Montana Avenue. Police responded to a welfare check at the Krupp Hollow...
Remembering those we lost August 3
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On August, 3, 2019, an armed gunman entered the Walmart in the Cielo Vista neighborhood of East El Paso. The first gunshots rang out at 10:39 and lasted until 10:45 a.m. The white nationalist shooter, who aimed to kill ‘Mexicans,’ murdered 23 people and injured another 24. Andre & Jordan […]
3 People Transported to Hospital In Multi-Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
A multi-vehicle accident, including a Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle, and 4 other vehicles, was reported in the Upper Valley Thursday morning. Statements indicate that the incident occurred at Osborne [..]
Man shot at family of 5; charged with aggravated assault
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 42-year-old man was arrested for shooting at a car where a family of 5 was traveling. Officers responded to a shooting near 6500 Airport Rd., where according to the investigation on Monday July 11, 2022, the victim driver along with his wife and three young children were traveling […]
El Paso first responder reflects on Aug. 3
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Cynthia Loya was getting ready for a trip to Albuquerque with her family on the morning of August 3, 2019, when they made a stop at the Cielo Vista Walmart to take cash out from an ATM. But then she noticed something felt wrong. “It was really quiet which was […]
Man found dead in east El Paso apartment
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at an east El Paso apartment complex. Pebble Hills Regional Command officers responded to a welfare check on Wednesday just after 10 p.m. at the Krupp Hallow apartments on Shamrock Ct. near Montana. Police confirming the victim is […]
Las Cruces man sentenced for murder of man during drug deal in 2020
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces man was sentenced for the murder of a man in 2020. Matthew Martinez, 18, was sentenced to 22 years in prison Thursday for the murder where he shot and killed Fabian Lopez in a narcotics transaction. Martinez plead guilty to second-degree...
LCPD provides update on latest officer-involved shooting
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Police say a shoplifting incident Tuesday night turned into a confrontation with police, resulting in the death of a 36-year-old man. Officers from the Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) responded at the Chevron Station at 2645 S. Valley Dr., and preliminary information indicates a man took beer from the store […]
DPS: 15-year-old girl, migrants involved in chase in El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A 15-year-old girl and another individual are accused of leading DPS troopers on a vehicle chase in El Paso's Upper Valley Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The chase ended in a crash involving multiple vehicles including a Texas Department of...
Las Cruces man sentenced to 22 years in prison for murder
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Matthew Martinez, 18, was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the murder of Fabian Lopez in 2020. According to a criminal complaint, in August 2020, Las Cruces Police Department officers responded to a 911 call about a car crash where they found Lopez inside. His girlfriend told police they had […]
New Mexico State Police arrest road rage suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joseph Sena, 31, is facing charges after a couple says he flashed a gun at them during a road rage incident. The couple, along with their 9-month-old grandson, were traveling on Isleta Blvd. near Bridge Blvd. in July. They say Sena got into a road rage incident with them, rolled his window […]
