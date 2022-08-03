Former deputy who has served 'hundreds' of involuntary commitment orders speaks on officer safety

Read on www.wral.com
Related
Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring
How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house
A man from Merseyside has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after stabbing a house intruder to death in October of last year. Karl Townsend, a 32-year-old father from Halewood, had been cleared by a jury of murdering burglar Jordan Brophy outside his home. However, earlier this week, Townsend...
WRAL
Processional carries Wayne Co. deputy from hospital to funeral home
Processional carries Wayne Co. deputy from hospital to funeral home. A procession carrying Wayne County Sgt. Matthew Fishman leaves ECU Medical in Greenville and goes to Shumate Faulk Funeral Home in Dudley. The route will be from U.S. Route 264 to U.S. Route 301 to Interstate 795 to U.S. Route 117 South to the funeral home located at 2873 U.S. 117.
Millions living in areas where police not trained in handling domestic violence
Millions of people in England and Wales are living in areas where police have received no specialist training in responding to domestic violence. Data released under freedom of information laws reveals that nine police forces had not given any officers specialist domestic abuse training by the end of 2021, and that those which had, in most cases, had only trained small numbers.
Comments / 0