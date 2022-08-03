Enter our student video competition and pitch your way to TechCrunch Disrupt

Read on techcrunch.com
Your shot to join the TC Disrupt Startup Battlefield 200 ends today
Lollygagger alert: Drop what you’re doing and go apply to the Startup Battlefield 200 right now. TechCrunch editors have been busy vetting more than 1,000 applications — and counting — to select an elite cohort of 200 up-and-coming startups. Those founders will receive an opportunity-filled VIP experience at Disrupt.
TechCrunch+ roundup: Revisit your marketing stack, pitch deck teardown, after the acquisition
Today, we learned that the U.S. added 528,000 new jobs last month and the unemployment rate has fallen to 3.5%, but for many people in tech, this is a distinction without a difference: according to layoffs.fyi, 467 startups have let go of 64,518 employees so far in 2022. Marketing can’t...
Club Feast quietly pivoted to catering and left its consumer customers in a lurch
The business appeared to be going strong, even hiring travel bloggers for promotional spots on TikTok. But earlier this year, subscribers started seeing higher tabs and fees. Then, within the last few months, Club Feast ditched its consumer offering completely in favor of corporate catering, leaving its original customers with meal credits that they say they can’t use (although the company disputes this).
Daily Crunch: Kurtosis raises $20M Series A to give web3 developers ‘a place to play around’
Haje and I are swapping places for the next two days while he gets some much-needed rest. While he’s away, please enjoy his latest Pitch Deck Teardown on Glambook. In the meantime, TechCrunch Disrupt is coming closer: Meet the final five Disrupt Audience Choice roundtable winners, and if you are a student, enter our video competition for a chance to win a free pass.
Argentinian fintech infrastructure startup Geopagos leaves the boot straps behind with $35M funding round
The financing marks the company’s first ever institutional funding. Founded in 2013, the Argentinian startup serves as a white label infrastructure software provider, with the aim of giving businesses the ability to launch financial services. Today, Geopagos has a presence in 15 Latin American countries and says it facilitates...
The dog days of Disrupt $1300 savings end tonight
It’s now o’clock: Buy your early-bird pass to TechCrunch Disrupt by 11:59 p.m. PDT tonight. Your bottom line will thank you. With that hefty discount tucked safely under your money belt, you can get ready for three full days dedicated to everything it takes to build and scale successful, early-stage startups.
Digital marketplace Clutch closes $1.2M pre-seed round led by Precursor Ventures
The company, founded in 2020 by Madison Long and Simone May, hails itself as one of the earliest people-first creator economy platforms to connect individuals to businesses looking for marketing and content creation. “We’re very passionate about being able to elevate the next generation of people that look like us,”...
Former Palantir engineers raise $20M to simplify web3 tooling
Kurtosis, a crypto-focused developer tool system, has raised $20 million in a Series A round led by tech-focused hedge fund Coatue. Investors in the round include Coinbase Ventures, the Chainsmokers’ Mantis VC and angel investor Olivier Pomel, who is the CEO and founder of Datadog, among others. The round comes about one year after its $2.5 million seed round in August 2021, which was led by Signalfire, with participation from Hustlefund, Alchemy Ventures, Figment and NEAR protocol’s co-founder Illia Polosukhin.
From NDA to LOI: What really happens when your startup is being acquired?
There are two kinds of acquisition processes: planned and opportunistic. A planned process is where a company looks for a suitable buyer for their business, whereas an opportunistic process is initiated by a buyer. In either case, the process begins with first building a strong list of potential acquirers, as...
Mosey secures fresh capital to help companies comply with payroll rules
There’s no one solution to the perennial challenge of ensuring a company complies with multiple tax and employment laws. But Alex Kehayias makes the case that Mosey, the company he founded in 2021, comes close. Mosey offers customers automation tools designed to help U.S.-based companies hire workers remotely and stay compliant, leveraging a database of reporting requirements for all 50 states.
A troubling startup layoff trend has emerged
For a long time, I noticed the same startups that conducted layoffs in March 2020 had to scale back again in the 2022 wave. The first wave was in preparation and fear; this wave feels like a pullback after a surge. What confuses me is seeing startups cut staff now, cite it vaguely due to the macroeconomic environment, then do the same thing a few weeks later with the same reasoning.
Rill wants to rethink BI dashboards with embedded database and instant UX
Rill launched in 2020 to build what the founders envisioned as a faster and better BI dashboarding tool, based on what they had learned at Snap. They wanted an underlying database that could process database data much faster than simply taking it raw from the data source, whether that was Snowflake, Databricks, BigQuery or something else.
6 first-time funds see an advantage in entering a downturn without a large portfolio
Will it be the legacy investors with years of experience amassed through multiple market cycles — but who also have a sizable portfolio to worry about — or the emerging managers who are looking at the market with fresh eyes and a clean slate? We’re about to find out.
Meta is testing a new livestreaming platform for influencers called ‘Super’
“Super is a small, standalone experiment being built by New Product Experimentation (NPE) and currently testing with a small group of creators,” a Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch in an email. Business Insider reports that Meta has recently reached out to multiple creators asking them to try out the new...
Kontempo lands fresh capital amid the boom for B2B BNPL
While BNPL has gotten a lot of play in the consumer market, with giants like Klarna, Afterpay and Affirm doing their best to corner it, alternative, installment-based payment plans have been slower to penetrate the traditionally conservative enterprise. While most B2B purchases and procurements are spread out over time (e.g, net 30-day terms), the deals aren’t structured in the way consumer-style BNPL plans typically are. High processing fees are frequently involved, with 35% of businesses in an Ardent Partners survey reporting that it costs $8 to process a single supplier payment. And delays are frequent. A separate report found that it takes an average of 30 days to complete a payment and that 47% of suppliers are paid late for their products or services.
Daily Crunch: Amazon to acquire iRobot in $1.7B all-cash deal
Happy Friday, y’all! Start your weekend off right with some delicious podcast morsels from Equity, Found and Chain Reaction. Also, time is ticking away on a $1,300 savings for TechCrunch Disrupt, so get on that before 11:59 p.m. PDT today. We hope you have a good weekend, see ya Monday! — Christine.
Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy backs Terabase’s robot-built solar farms
Terabase aims to rapidly build new solar farms “at the terawatt scale,” CEO Matt Campbell said in a statement. The startup claims its automated, on-site factory can already speed up plant construction and cut costs by employing robotic arms that lift and connect heavy solar panels to sun trackers. When asked for photos of the insides of its factory, Campbell pointed TechCrunch to previously published aerial pics and declined to share more, “for competitive reasons.”
