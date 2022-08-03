ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timpson, TX

Dynamic Timpson Bears look to contend atop the Texas 2A ranks

By Garrett Sanders
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

TIMPSON, Texas (KETK) — The Timpson Bears are one of the premier Texas programs at the 2A level and head coach Kerry Therwhanger credits the work ethic and the maturity of his players throughout the years.

“Them being able to pick up where they left off last year and adding to it and the maturity of those guys,” tells Therwhanger. “It’s a testament to the coaches and the way the kids have worked over the last 6 years.”

Part of the Bears’ success is having a quarterback like Terry Bussey under center, and coach Therwhanger is proud of his growth over the years and how he gets the ball to his playmakers.

“I matured a lot at the quarterback position, knowing the routes and when to throw the ball when they’re breaking out of the routes, where to put the ball and ball placement, all that,” explains Bussey.

“Now he is telling everybody where to go and what to do and things like that,” said Thewhanger. “Like I said he is the best that I’ve probably ever coached so it’s a pleasure to be around that guy.”

The Bears return all but one of their skill guys from last year but one question they have to address is their offensive line.

Timpson will be young up front, with only one veteran returning.

“It’s helping us to get in shape and already know our steps for the play,” adds offensive lineman Jacoran Grace.

“Don’t try to do too much and just do what you can do and we’re not going to put any more on you than you can handle,” explains Therwhanger.

The Bears are ranked 2nd in all of 2A division one behind Shiner, as they look to get past the Comanches later this season, and hopefully, make it to state.

KETK / FOX51 News

Jason Holman returns home to Jacksonville, bringing toughness to the Tribe

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — The Jacksonville Fighting Indians are under new leadership with a new head coach. Jason Holman, a Jacksonville native is pumped about taking over the place he called home.  “Very excited to be back in Jacksonville, it’s been a long time for me since college and high school that I been around Jacksonville this much so excited to be […]
KTRE

Rusk Co. team claims title at Dixie Youth Baseball World Series

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The West Rusk All-Stars are coming home to East Texas as champions. Wednesday, the Raiders from New London defeated a team from Florida, 10 to 6, in the title game of the Dixie Youth Baseball Division II “O” Zone World Series in Anderson, South Carolina.
