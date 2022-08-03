Former homicide detective Chris Palombi said his PTSD shouldn’t have gotten him fired

Read on www.wave3.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A former police officer was charged for a 2nd time in connection to the deadly Breonna Taylor raid. Experts explain why it's not double jeopardy.
On Thursday, federal prosecutors announced indictments against four current and former police officers involved in Breonna Taylor's death.
wdrb.com
Federal lawsuit sheds new light on 'gangster-like' shootings outside east Louisville restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal lawsuit is shedding new light on what a victim calls a "gangster-like assault" that took place at an east Louisville restaurant last year. Police said two people — a man and a woman — were shot outside J. Alexander's restaurant near Oxmoor Center, just after 8:30 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021.
insideedition.com
Kentucky AG Defends His Office's Breonna Taylor Investigation After Louisville Officers Are Federally Charged
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has defended his office's investigation into the actions of law enforcement the night Breonna Taylor was fatally shot in the wake of federal charges being brought against four current and former Louisville police officers in connection to Taylor’s death. Headed by Cameron, the initial...
Wave 3
Former LMPD officer charged by the FBI in Breonna Taylor case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The lead investigator in the Breonna Taylor case has been arrested by the FBI, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. His attorney confirmed Joshua Jaynes was arrested early Thursday morning. The charges are for alleged Civil Rights violations, which is a federal crime. Jaynes was accused of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
NuLu burglary saga not finished even after arrest
Children's Education | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn't Learn In School. WAVE anchor Dawne Gee welcomes her mother Joanna Smith who has been a child educator for 41 years to talk ALL about children's education. Deputy Brandon Shirley honored by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office 1 year...
Wave 3
Officer shot in Breonna Taylor raid reacts to federal charges
An 8-year-old cancer survivor will be joining Louisville City FC as a free agent to raise awareness to those working to fight the disease. Eastern Kentucky was ravaged by last week's flooding, and residents will likely be working for months to return to some form of normalcy. Community activists hold...
'I still am fighting off these charges'; Louisville calls for charges against protesters to be dropped after federal LMPD arrests
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Activists and loved ones are still expressing relief Friday after multiple current and former Louisville Metro Police officers were arrested on federal charges in the Breonna Taylor case. It was a moment so many were waiting for since Taylor was killed in her home in March...
Wave 3
Coroner confirms body found of Shelby County 4-year-old as Serenity McKinney
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body of a 4-year-old found back in February was confirmed as missing Shelby County girl Serenity McKinney. Bullitt County Coroner Dave Billings said DNA results from the Kentucky State Police crime lab confirmed the body found near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line six months ago as Serenity McKinney.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
Officer Kelly Goodlett to appear in court next week on conspiracy charge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three former LMPD officers, indicted by a grand jury, face decades in prison for their role in the botched raid that killed Breonna Taylor, but a fourth still has not appeared in court. Former officer Kelly Goodlett was noticeably missing from Thursday’s string of court appearances....
Wave 3
Deputy Brandon Shirley honored by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office 1 year after his death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office held a ceremony for Deputy Brian Shirley’s family in honor of the sheriff deputy’s death one year ago. The sheriff’s office dedicated a badge with Shirley’s name in Friday’s ceremony at the Jefferson County Judicial Center.
Wave 3
Teen robbed, beaten at gunpoint in Norton Commons
PROSPECT, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police confirmed a juvenile was robbed at gunpoint near Dayflower and Delphinium Streets in Norton Commons Tuesday. One person close to the situation tells WAVE News he was beaten by four white teens who stole his watch, money and shoes. A neighbor said it...
k105.com
Feds charge 2 Elizabethtown men with carjacking, robbing pizza delivery driver
Two Elizabethtown men have been federally charged after allegedly carjacking and robbing a pizza delivery driver. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky said 23-year-old Jalyn Redd and 18-year-old Dayveon Willock were charged with carjacking and interference with commerce by robbery. They are accused...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
License suspended for Indiana funeral home where police found 31 decomposing bodies
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. – The southern Indiana funeral home where police found 31 decomposing bodies will have its license suspended indefinitely. According to Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, Randy Ray Lankford agreed to surrender licenses for himself and his facility, Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center. The State Board of Funeral and Cemetery Service subsequently approved […]
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 51-year-old man fatally shot in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 51-year-old man who was shot and killed in Old Louisville Thursday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Shawn A. Mosley. His cause of death is listed as multiple gunshot wounds from a homicide. Alicia...
wdrb.com
Man killed in hit-and-run on I-64 near Cannons Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hit and killed Saturday afternoon on Interstate 64 near Cannons Lane. In a news release Saturday, Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers were called around 1:30 p.m. on the report of man lying dead in the median on I-64 near the tunnels. The LMPD Traffic Unit responded and determined the man was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run, Smiley said.
wdrb.com
Frankfort father accused of burning 9-year-old son with cigarettes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Frankfort man is in custody after he burned his 9-year-old son with cigarettes on two separate occasions. Thomas Nichols, 34, was booked into the Franklin County Detention Center on Tuesday. According to court documents, Nichols burned his 9-year-old son with a cigarette on...
'The guy is a menace to society': NuLu business owners take steps to keep neighborhood safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — NuLu business owners breathed a sigh of relief after Louisville Metro Police arrested the man accused of multiple burglaries in the area Thursday. Landlord Andy Blieden claimed Lester Terry broke into his buildings, 'Cultured' and 'Jaclyn Journey Design Studio' multiple times. "I hope he stays behind...
Wave 3
Man shot at J. Alexander’s in east Louisville files lawsuit against restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was shot in the parking lot at J. Alexander’s Redlands Grill near Oxmoor Center last year has filed a lawsuit against the business for negligence leading to his injuries in the shooting. The lawsuit in May 2021 in Jefferson Circuit Court and...
Wave 3
Community activists hold rally for Breonna Taylor following federal charges of officers
An 8-year-old cancer survivor will be joining Louisville City FC as a free agent to raise awareness to those working to fight the disease. Eastern Kentucky was ravaged by last week's flooding, and residents will likely be working for months to return to some form of normalcy. TEAM COVERAGE: 4...
wdrb.com
Officials confirm body of 4-year-old discovered in wooded area in Bullitt County is Serenity McKinney
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The body of a 4-year-old girl previously reported missing in Kentucky was officially identified this week when DNA results returned, Bullitt County Coroner David Billings said Friday. Serenity McKinney was first reported missing in February 2022 after her grandparents said they hadn't seen her since Christmas...
Comments / 0