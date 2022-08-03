Read on www.wnem.com
Funnel Clouds Thursday PM
The pictures of funnel clouds above and below were tweeted out by the Grand Rapids National Weather Service Thursday afternoon. They said: “Funnel clouds have been observed in Gratiot and Clinton Counties this afternoon and evening. Here’s one that was seen near Perrinton in Gratiot County around 3:30 pm on August 4th. We do not expect these to reach the ground or do any damage.”
Widening project will close Davison Township intersection for 3 months
DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Traffic through a busy Davison Township intersection will have to detour for a few months while contractors widen two roads. The Genesee County Road Commission is widening the intersection of Irish Road and Lippincott Boulevard beginning on Monday. Both roads will be closed to through traffic until November.
Lapeer mother killed when falling tree crashes through windshield
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Lapeer mother died on Wednesday after a falling tree crashed through the windshield of her pickup truck while it was driving. The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says severe thunderstorms moved through the area after 4 p.m. The Furneaux family was driving a Dodge Ram on Peppermill Road near Force Road when a tree fell onto the roadway around 4:30 p.m.
First Warn 5: Friday Evening, August 5th
Here are the top stories we're following today. Rising rental costs are pricing some out as demand for affordable options increases. The average price of median monthly rent in Flint for the first half of this year was $1,243, according to House Canary's National Rental Report. Canadian student-athletes visit Flint...
Isolated t-storms south Thursday, drying out towards the end of the week
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Wednesday afternoon saw active weather returning to the area which brought some storm damage and a few power outages too. One beneficial part of the storms, though, was the rainfall. Many locations saw a decent rain which helps with the dry conditions, but still won’t be enough to pull the area out of drought. As we progress towards the end of the week, conditions will continue to turn quieter, but also drier.
36-Year-Old Katelyn Furneaux Died In A Traffic Crash In Lapeer (Lapeer, MI)
The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a solo weather-related traffic crash at the Imlay City and Wilde Road intersection. A Lapeer woman was killed in the traffic crash on Wednesday.
Widening of Davison Twp. intersection will close area to traffic until November
DAVISON TWP., MI -- The Genesee County Road Commission is scheduled to begin construction at the intersection of Irish Road and Lippincott Boulevard next week, starting one of the biggest local road projects of 2022. Plans call for each of the three legs of the intersection to be widened to...
Flint house catches fire during thunderstorm
A house on Miami Lane in Flint caught fire while the Flint Fire Department was busy responding to storm-related calls on Wednesday. Flint family left homeless after house fire during Wednesday thunderstorm. The fire was reported around 5 p.m. in the 5000 block of Miami Lane, which is near the...
Hot & humid this weekend, rain chances Sunday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking a hot and humid few days ahead for the weekend. Rain chances will return going into the second half of the weekend into next week. Past this rain chances, some relief from the humidity will be likely into next week too. Here’s the...
Mostly dry Friday with more heat & humidity
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking another hot and humid stretch leading into the upcoming weekend. Rain chances will be limited for Friday. We track better chances going into the end of the weekend leading into next week. Here’s the latest forecast!. Today & Tonight. More clouds will...
Arriving to a nightmare: College Towne Apartments
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For many young adults, it’s a dream come true when getting your first apartment.But some people who moved into one mid-Michigan complex are calling it a nightmare. What was suppose to be a normal move in process has now turned into one big headache. As dozens at College Towne apartments received […]
Curfew imposed for a large area of Flint during Back to the Bricks
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department again is setting up a curfew for anyone age 17 or younger in much of the downtown area during Back to the Bricks. Police say any children under 17 years old must be off the streets from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. Aug. 16 through 20 in the curfew area unless they are accompanied by an adult.
Possible attempted child abduction in Lapeer County
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich - The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible attempted child abduction on Gosline road that occurred on Thursday. Investigators say a man who appeared to be in his 50s or 60s tried to get children to approach his vehicle in front of their address. According to a news release, when an adult came outside to approach the male told her he was trying to get directions for milk. Investigators say the suspect then tried to get the caller to get in his vehicle to give him directions. She refused and called 911.
Hot & humid weekend ahead, storms possible Sunday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Warm summer temperatures and humidity have stuck around for our Friday and as we head into the weekend, that trend doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. We’ve avoided rain for the most part today and most areas should continue that trend tonight. However,...
Man killed in crash on I-96 off-ramp in Lansing
Around 9:30 p.m. officers from the Lansing Police Department were sent to the area for a rollover accident.
Divers take rare look inside Lake Michigan shipwreck
MUSKEGON, Mich. (WILX) - There are more than 6,000 shipwrecks in the Great Lakes, some dating back hundreds of years. The SS John V. Moran, a wooden steamship built in Bay City, sank Feb. 9, 1899 in Lake Michigan. She was traveling to Milwaukee from Muskegon when winter storms sealed her fate.
Flooding closes multiple Metro Detroit freeways; severe storms bring down trees, knock out power
Severe thunderstorms with the threat of hail, damaging wind gusts and flooding downpours are all the in cards for the Lower Peninsula as scorching heat and humidity bake Metro Detroit on Wednesday.
Tree service owner shares his side after complaints of no-shows
On Thursday, owner of J&L Tree Service JD Gibson is speaking out hoping to explain.
Dewalt recalls nearly 1.4 million miter saws due to injury and laceration hazards
FLINT, Mich. - Nearly 1.4 million miter saws have been recalled due to injury and laceration hazards. According to reports, DeWALT issued the recall after reports of the saw's rear safety guard breaking almost 600 times, making it easier for something to fly off and hit the user or someone nearby.
National Weather Service confirms 2 tornado touchdowns in Michigan
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI - A National Weather Service survey team has concluded that two weak, short-lived tornadoes did touch down Monday in Tuscola County’s Thumb region, uprooting trees and shearing off tree limbs. No injuries or structural damage was reported with these tiny twisters. The maximum speed of the...
