Highland Park parade suspect pleads not guilty
WGN-TV reporter Julian Crews joins Lisa Dent on Chicago's Afternoon News to describe Robert Crimo's court hearing earlier today where he entered a not guilty plea for the 4th of July parade attack in Highland Park. Julian shares details from the hearing and gives listeners an inside look at what went on in the courtroom.
