Days Of Our Lives Cancelled: Long Running Soap Moving From Free-To-Air To Subscription

By Alexandra Stone
 3 days ago
Beloved, long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives is moving to a new home this September. Following over 50 years airing on NBC, the network announced the show will begin streaming on Peacock.

Starting Monday, September 12, new episodes of the popular soap will be available exclusively to Peacock Premium subscribers for a small fee of 4.99.

"This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers," Mark Lazarus , who serves as chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, explained in a statement.

LISA RINNA REVEALS SHE HAD 'A COUPLE OF ONE-NIGHT STANDS' WITH 'DAYS OF OUR LIVES' COSTAR PATRICK MULDOON

"With a large percentage of the Days of Our Lives audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers," he added.

Regular episodes will continue to air weekdays on the network until the turnover takes place this Fall. A one-hour news program called NBC News Daily is currently scheduled to fill the Days of Our Lives slot.

'MELROSE PLACE' STAR JACK WAGNER'S SON HARRISON FOUND DEAD IN PARKING LOT, CAUSE OF DEATH BEING INVESTIGATED

Since its 1965 debut, Days has aired a whopping 14,000 episodes over nearly 60 wild seasons. However, it hasn't been without its bumps in the road. As OK! previously reported, the show was put into indefinite hiatus in November 2019.

The news hit headlines several weeks after the entire cast of the hit drama series was released from their contracts as rumors swirled that the show would finally be coming to an end.

However, Days star Chandler Massey (who plays the character Will Horton) took to social media that same month to put an end to the rumors.

"We’re not being cancelled," he tweeted at the time. "We are pausing production because we are so far ahead of schedule (and it saves us $). Days will still air during the entire hiatus, so you won’t miss anything!"

TVLine was first to confirm Days of Our Lives would be moving to Peacock.

debbie
1d ago

over 50 Years. bet a whole lot of those watchers are seniors that aren't tech savvy enough to be able to cut the cord and stream. But go ahead and alienate all those long time viewers.

Ed A
10h ago

NBC uses all the fancy buzzwords. the real meaning is we're hurting for subscribers so we're gonna try to get more. Hopefully it backfires

Guest
10h ago

Been watching the show since I was 10 years old which would be 47 years. Won’t be watching it anymore

TV SERIES
TV SERIES
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Person
Person
Person
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
NFL
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Days Of Our Lives#Soap Opera#Free To Air#Peacock Premium#Nbc News Daily
TV SERIES
CELEBRITIES
CELEBRITIES
ARIZONA STATE
CANCER
TV & VIDEOS
TV & VIDEOS
TV SERIES
