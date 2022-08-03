ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Independence man found guilty of shooting, killing Oriana Starr in December 2020

By Steve Kaut
 3 days ago
A Jackson County jury found Brandon McDaniel guilty in a December 2020 fatal shooting of his girlfriend at her apartment in Independence, Missouri.

McDaniel's mother called 911 on Dec. 17, 2020, and said her son killed his girlfriend, Oriana Starr, the day before , according to a court document.

His mother also said McDaniel, 27, told her he and Starr got into an argument when he woke up in her apartment on Dec. 16.

McDaniel said he wanted to go buy cigarettes and alcohol and the two fought, according to the court document.

Police went to Starr's apartment and found her on the bedroom floor, dead from a gunshot wound to her head.

His mother told police she tried to get McDaniel to surrender to police, but he refused.

He allegedly told her he didn't want to to go back to jail.

Law officers in Arkansas found him on Jan. 18, 2021, in Newton, Arkansas.

McDaniel will remain in the Jackson County Jail without bond.

His sentencing is set at 11 a.m. Sept. 16.

