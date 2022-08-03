ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Woman killed in motel shooting on Union Avenue, suspect arrested: BPD

By BakersfieldNow Staff
Bakersfield Now
 3 days ago
Bakersfield Now

Woman killed, identified in Manila Inn shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A woman shot and killed at the Manila Inn on Union Avenue Wednesday was identified. Around 6 a.m., Sabrina Neshawn Shelton, 38, of Bakersfield, was shot at the motel located at 906 Union Avenue by Vernon McCollum, 63, of Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
#Shooting#Bpd#Motel#Murder#Violent Crime#The Manila Inn
