Woman killed in motel shooting on Union Avenue, suspect arrested: BPD

Woman killed in Union Avenue motel shooting identified
Coroner's officials say Sabrina Shelton was the woman who died after being shot at a motel in the 900 block of Union Avenue.
Suspect in deadly East Bakersfield shooting may have lured victim outside: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Messages sent between a man fatally shot in East Bakersfield two years ago and the man charged with his murder indicate the suspect lured the victim into an alley where shots were fired, according to court documents. Matthew Torres, 27, arrested in Plano, Tex. last month and extradited to Kern County, […]
One person dead following firey crash in Delano
According to the California Highway Patrol, a Dodge Challenger collided with another car at 2 a.m. Saturday morning and caught fire. It happened at the intersection of Garces Highway and Melcher Road.
Woman killed, identified in Manila Inn shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A woman shot and killed at the Manila Inn on Union Avenue Wednesday was identified. Around 6 a.m., Sabrina Neshawn Shelton, 38, of Bakersfield, was shot at the motel located at 906 Union Avenue by Vernon McCollum, 63, of Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
At least 1 hurt in Westside Parkway crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person was hurt Saturday after a rollover crash on the Westside Parkway. The collision was reported on at around 5:15 p.m. in westbound lanes of the Westside Parkway near the Mohawk Street onramp. A dark sedan was seen on its roof off the right side of the roadway. […]
Man hospitalized after shooting in Goshen, deputies say
Tulare County sheriff's deputies were called to Commercial Road and Harvest Avenue just before 3 Friday afternoon.
1 Man Killed In A Fatal Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Highway 99 on Friday morning. According to the officials, the incident occurred at around 5 a.m on Friday morning. The incident involved one car and one occupant. The victim was [..]
Lack of cooperation leads to plea deal in shooting that injured 2
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Charges of attempted murder have been dismissed against a man arrested in the shooting of a man and a pregnant woman after the victims refused to cooperate with authorities, leaving unanswered questions as to what happened, prosecutors said. Given the unanswered questions in the Jan. 27 shooting at a motel on […]
BPD: Alcohol appears to be factor in deadly Hwy. 58, Union Ave. crash
The Bakersfield Police Department said alcohol appears to be a factor in a deadly Thursday night crash involving one vehicle on westbound Hwy. 58 and South Union Avenue.
Man shoots himself during standoff with BPD
A man is in the hospital after shooting himself during a standoff with Bakersfield Police. Around 2:46 A.M., officers responded to a report of a suicidal man armed with a firearm in the 2900 block of Colville Avenue. BPD crisis negotiators tried to resolve the situation for more than an...
Man identified in deadly Hwy 58 crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man killed in a crash on Highway 58 near South Union Ave and East Brundage Lane Thursday night was identified, according to authorities. Just before 10:30 p.m. the department received a report of a solo vehicle crash on S. Union Avenue and E. Brundage Lane. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle in the westbound lanes of Highway 58 near the S. Union overpass.
Man convicted of murder for running over man in parking lot
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Following an altercation in a motel parking lot, Frank Hillman began driving away. Then he pulled a U-turn in his Mercedes and drove toward the man he said had brandished a weapon while asking him for change, according to court documents. The car hit Shawn Eric Bivins, 41, inflicting fatal injuries. […]
Riverside man wanted on homicide warrants found in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. — A man with two homicide warrants from Riverside County was found and arrested in Tulare. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office located 40-year-old Joseph Ficher near the 2700 block of Eshom Creek on Friday. Ficher was taken into custody without incident and is now facing charges...
Man pleads not guilty to murder in woman’s shooting death
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 63-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to murder and other charges filed in the shooting death of a woman at a motel on Union Avenue. Vernon McCollum was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Aug. 17 on charges brought in the death of Sabrina Shelton, 38. […]
Jury finds man guilty of arson, assault, kidnapping in multiple-day rampage
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury found a man guilty of multiple felonies including arson and kidnaping on Thursday, according to the district attorney’s office. Erick Torres, 42, was found guilty of charges that included assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, attempted arson, kidnapping of a United States Postal Service worker and […]
BPD: Man taken to hospital after Northwest Bakersfield standoff
The Bakersfield Police Department said a man was taken to a hospital Friday morning after a standoff that lasted more than an hour in Northwest Bakersfield.
UPDATE: Accused street racer ordered to trial on all charges in deadly crash
UPDATE: The attorneys wrapped up their questioning around 2 p.m. and Judge John S. Somers said he found there was enough evidence against Iqbal Singh to order him to stand trial on each of the four charges filed against him, including second-degree murder. The next hearing is set for Aug. 15. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — […]
BPD: Officer arrested in suspected petty theft
BPD said a senior officer was arrested on suspicion of petty theft after an audit of body camera footage from a citizen's complaint alleged he flushed legally obtained marijuana down a toilet.
BPD: Suspect arrested in deadly Central Bakersfield shooting
The Bakersfield Police Department said a 30-year-old man was arrested July 31st in a deadly shooting in Central Bakersfield.
1 dead after crash on Highway 99
A man died at the hospital after crashing into a parked semi-truck along the shoulder of Highway 99 early Friday morning, according to CHP.
