Greyhound bus crash in Tulare injures 17, including driver: CHP

Read on bakersfieldnow.com
Related
1 dead, 4 injured in 3-car crash in Palmdale: Officials
One person died and four were injured in a three-car crash in Palmdale on Saturday afternoon, officials said. The crash was reported just before 4:30 p.m. at Palmdale Boulevard and 55th Street East, according to Lt. Oscar Martinez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Supervisor Peters of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. […]
3 hospitalized in Whittier multi-vehicle crash
Three people were rushed to a trauma center early Saturday morning after a three-vehicle crash in Whittier, authorities said.Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 12:44 a.m. to the 10700 block of Beverly Boulevard, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher, who added that at least one of the three was critically injured.According to sources at the scene, one vehicle was on its roof with one person lying next to the vehicle and two light poles were on the ground.The driver allegedly lost control and slammed into a power pole right in front of a Starbucks, which knocked out power for at least 600 people this morning.Police said the driver will be arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.Beverly Boulevard is closed between Norwalk Boulevard and Rockne Avenue until further notice.
Driver Refuses to Exit Car Involved in 3-Vehicle Traffic Collision
Central-Alameda, Los Angeles, CA: A driver involved in a three-vehicle traffic collision refused to exit his damaged car when the Los Angeles Fire Department crews arrived on the scene around 11:35 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5. LAFD responded to the 1300 east block of 42nd Street in the Central-Alameda neighborhood within...
2 Hospitalized, 2 Light Poles Down After Violent Rollover Crash
Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: Two people were hospitalized after a violent rollover crash that demolished a vehicle, downed two light poles and took out power in the immediate area. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and Whittier Police Department received a call at 12:40 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, of a traffic collision on the 10700 East block of Beverly Boulevard and Norwalk Boulevard in the city of Whittier.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pursuit of suspected catalytic convert thieves ends in fiery crash in Huntington Beach
Flames spewed from a wrecked vehicle that crashed following a police pursuit in Huntington Beach early Saturday morning. According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, an officer assigned to the graveyard shift observed a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed in a residential neighborhood in the area of Atlanta Avenue and Newland Street […]
Bakersfield Now
Person killed in fiery rollover crash in Shafter: CHP
SHAFTER, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — At least one person was killed in a rollover crash involving a vehicle fire Wednesday night north of Bakersfield, according to California Highway Patrol. Just before 8:30 p.m. officers responded to the area of southbound Highway 99 and the Lerdo Highway offramp in Shafter, per...
Nurse Accused in Windsor Hills Crash Still Hospitalized, Awaits Charges
A memorial of candles and flowers grew at the scene of a fiery crash that killed six people, including an infant and pregnant woman, while investigators worked to learn why a Mercedes-Benz driver plowed through the intersection at high speed, showing no sign of attempting to stop for a red light.
Officials look to crack down on reckless driving
Windsor Hills is just the latest deadly crash where speed was a factor. State and local leaders are calling it a speed epidemic. Doughnuts, sideshows and crowds gathering to watch as wannabe drifters spin out in major intersections are leading to injuries and, in many cases, death. Since 2014, street racing and sideshows have quadrupled […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
5-acre brush fire breaks out in Gorman; SigAlert issued: Officials
A SigAlert was issued Saturday for both directions of the 138 Freeway connectors from the 5 Freeway due to a 5-acre fire in Gorman, officials said. The Hughes Fire was 1 acre as of just before 5 p.m., but it had grown to 5 acres by 5:05, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced. It […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID driver in fatal crash that killed six, injured eight
LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified Nicole Linton, a registered nurse licensed to practice in California. and Texas, as the driver of the Mercedes-Benz that caused a multi-car crash in Windsor Hills. The pregnant woman who died was identified Friday by the coroner’s office as 23-year-old Asherey Ryan of...
L.A. Weekly
Several Hurt in Multi-Car Accident on 405 Freeway [Costa Mesa, CA]
Multiple Injured in Auto Collision near State Route 55. The crash happened around 12:28 p.m., near the State Route 55 junction, by Red Hill Avenue. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Authorities said several vehicles were involved, including a semi-truck that caught on fire and exploded at the...
signalscv.com
Call issued for rope rescue on Sierra Highway
A rope rescue on Sierra Highway was initiated Saturday by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, according to Fire Department officials. Fire Department officials said they received a call from a group of hikers in regards to abandoned vehicles. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered three abandoned vehicles on the 13800 block...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TMZ: Actress Anne Heche seriously injured after her vehicle crashes into Mar Vista home
Actress Anne Heche was seriously injured when her vehicle crashed into a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday morning, TMZ is reporting. The crash resulted in a fire that caused extensive damage to the home, located in the 1800 block of South Walgrove Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. […]
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Bicycle Accident near Los Alisos Boulevard [Mission Viejo, CA]
78-Year-Old Man Dead after Bicycle Accident near Entidas. The deadly incident occurred around 8:00 a.m., near Entidas. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. However, further circumstances surrounding the incident and the total number of parties involved remains unclear. Crews closed the surrounding area for a brief time during cleanup and preliminary duties before it was later reopened.
2urbangirls.com
Man charged with vicious assault of woman in Hollywood parking garage
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today his office has filed charges against a man accused of assaulting a woman in a Hollywood parking garage last week. “Violence not only harms individual victims but also disrupts our entire community’s sense of safety,” District Attorney Gascón said....
Actress Anne Heche seriously injured after crashing car into California home
LOS ANGELES — Emmy Award winner Anne Heche was reportedly seriously injured after apparently crashing her car into a home in a Los Angeles neighborhood, according to KTTV. According to KCBS-TV, a 2020 Mini Cooper owned by Heche was traveling at a high rate of speed when it went off the road and slammed into a two-story Mar Vista home Friday morning, setting it on fire.
UPDATE: Authorities locate 11-year-old with medical conditions who had been missing
The California Highway Patrol reported at about 3:10 p.m. today that 11-year-old Esther Alicia Arujo was safely located after being reported missing earlier in the day. The post UPDATE: Authorities locate 11-year-old with medical conditions who had been missing appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Vendor Killed in Gardena Shooting
A fruit vendor in his 30s was shot and killed in an unincorporated area of Gardena and Friday detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in Pomona
POMONA – A man was shot to death in Pomona and Saturday detectives are investigating the circumstances around his death. Officers from the Pomona Police Department received a shots fired call at approximately 8:45 p.m. Friday near Park Avenue and Alvarado Street and upon their arrival found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Edgard Padilla.
Death of Woman Found in Woodland Hills Home Ruled a Homicide
The death of a 81-year-old woman who had suffered burns and was found dead in her home in Woodland Hills has been ruled a homicide, county authorities said.
Comments / 1