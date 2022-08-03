Read on www.abc6.com
ABC6.com
Providence Police Explorers hold car wash fundraiser Saturday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Members of the Providence Explorers held a car wash fundraiser on Saturday in effort to raise money for the program. Donations from the car wash will fund Explorers’ uniforms and team building activities. The program focuses on helping local young adults learn about law...
Police: 3 held at gunpoint in armed home invasion
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating an armed home invasion on Wentworth Street in North Providence. North Providence Police Chief Alfredo Ruggiero told 12 News around 6:20 on Saturday night, four to five Black males wearing face coverings while armed with “black handguns with extended magazines,” broke through the front door of the […]
Large police presence at North Providence home
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — At least five North Providence police cruisers could be seen outside a home on Wentworth Street on Saturday evening. It’s not clear what brought police to the home. Officers have been in the neighborhood since about 7:30 p.m. This is a developing story. 12 News has a crew on scene […]
Providence police, DCYF investigating death of 10-month-old
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police and the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families are investigating the death of a 10-month-old boy. According to Major David Lapatin, police were called to the 200 block of Chad Brown Street on Saturday morning for reports of an infant that possibly drowned in a bathtub. Lapatin later […]
ABC6.com
10-month-old boy drowns in bathtub in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said Saturday that a 10-month-old boy drowned in a bathtub. Police say they were called to the 200 block of Chad Brown Street on reports of a child who possibly drowned. No other injuries were reported and no one is in custody at...
ABC6.com
Providence man involved in crash that killed Mansfield man on I-95 in Sharon
SHARON, Mass. (WLNE) — A Providence man was involved in a crash that killed a Mansfield man on Interstate 95 in Sharon on Thursday. The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Interstate 95 southbound near exit 17. Massachusetts State Police said the driver of a BMW was traveling...
ABC6.com
North Kingstown police search for suspects accused of robbing a Walgreens
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — North Kingstown police are searching for three suspects accused of robbing a Walgreens. Police responded to Post Road around 9:15 a.m. for a report of a robbery. When police watched surveillance, they learned that three black male suspects were wearing dark clothing with hooded...
ABC6.com
Police working scene outside Providence food mart
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police have taped off an area in front of a store on Chalkstone Avenue Wednesday night. Police marked off Tom’s Food Mart on Chalkstone Ave around 7 p.m. The area is taped off with shell case markers on the ground. ABC 6 News...
ABC6.com
Warwick police search for suspect accused of assaulting pharmacist
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police is asking the public for help finding a man accused of assaulting a pharmacist. On Friday, police said the incident happened in June when a man walked in to a pharmacy with a fraudulent prescription. When the pharmacist refused to give the man...
Turnto10.com
Fall River suspect confesses to setting baby stroller on fire
(WJAR) — The man accused of causing a building fire in Fall River on Wednesday night went before a judge on Friday. Jeremy Perreira, 42, of Fall River, faces charges including arson after a building on Globe Street went up in flames on Wednesday. Officials said a woman and...
fallriverreporter.com
Police make arrest after man stabbed in one community, then shot in another
Police have arrested a man after an incident that began in the City of Providence outside of 153 Prudence Avenue and ended in gunfire adjacent to the Ocean State Market, 341 Dyer Avenue, Cranston. On Wednesday shortly after 9:00 p.m., members of the Cranston Police Department’s Uniform Patrol Division were...
Turnto10.com
North Kingstown police search for suspected drug store robbers
(WJAR) — North Kingstown police are searching for three suspects accused of a robbery at a North Kingstown Walgreens on Wednesday morning. Police said the call for a robbery came in around 9:18 a.m. on Wednesday at a Walgreens at 7691 Post Road in North Kingstown. According to surveillance...
Providence police seek to fire officer who slammed suspect’s head into ground
A spokesperson for the department said Captain Stephen Gencarella's actions were in violation of the department's rules and regulations.
ABC6.com
Cranston police arrest man in connection to targeted shooting
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston police said Thursday that they arrested a man who is accused of shooting another man on Dyer Avenue. Police said that 33-year-old Michael McCombs was arrested just after midnight. He is being charged with felony assault, possession of a firearm while committing a crime...
WORST NEIGHBOR EVER: Mansfield Resident Stabbed By Neighbor After Argument
A Mansfield resident might consider relocating after being stabbed by their neighbor, authorities said. The resident called police and told them he had just been stabbed by his neighbor around 3 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, Mansfield Police said on Facebook. He also said his assailant was following him through the parking lot of their apartment complex building.
ABC6.com
Suspect in Cranston shooting held on bail
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The suspect in a targeted shooting in Cranston did not enter a plea when he was arraigned Thursday. Michael McCombs, 33, was held on a $50,000 surety bail and was issued a no contact order with the victim. Cranston police said Thursday that they arrested...
NBC Connecticut
3 Arrested in Connection to Threatening Incident in North Stonington, Police Pursuit in Preston: CSP
Connecticut State Police have arrested three people in connection to a threatening incident that happened in North Stonington and later led to a police pursuit in Preston early Saturday morning. Troopers were called to the Bellissimo Grande Hotel in North Stonington around 2:30 a.m. after getting a report of a...
ABC6.com
2 people suffer severe burns after fire in Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people suffered severe burns after a fire at a home in Woonsocket early Friday morning. Fire departments from Woonsocket, Lincoln, Cumberland and North Smithfield all responded to the three-family home around 5 AM. The unit in the back of the building was engulfed in...
ABC6.com
Man stabbed in Providence, shot in Cranston
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence and Cranston police have a joint investigation after a man was shot and stabbed Wednesday night. Cranston Police Maj. Todd Patalano said it is believed the man was stabbed in Providence and then shot in Cranston. The man, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was...
ABC6.com
Mansfield man, 39, accused of stabbing neighbor
MANFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — A Mansfield man is accused of stabbing his neighbor outside of an apartment early Friday morning. Mansfield police received a call from a man just after 3 a.m., who said he was followed and stabbed on Francis Avenue. Jason Moore, 39, is accused of stabbing...
