ABC6.com

Providence Police Explorers hold car wash fundraiser Saturday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Members of the Providence Explorers held a car wash fundraiser on Saturday in effort to raise money for the program. Donations from the car wash will fund Explorers’ uniforms and team building activities. The program focuses on helping local young adults learn about law...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Police: 3 held at gunpoint in armed home invasion

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating an armed home invasion on Wentworth Street in North Providence. North Providence Police Chief Alfredo Ruggiero told 12 News around 6:20 on Saturday night, four to five Black males wearing face coverings while armed with “black handguns with extended magazines,” broke through the front door of the […]
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Large police presence at North Providence home

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — At least five North Providence police cruisers could be seen outside a home on Wentworth Street on Saturday evening. It’s not clear what brought police to the home. Officers have been in the neighborhood since about 7:30 p.m. This is a developing story. 12 News has a crew on scene […]
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Providence police, DCYF investigating death of 10-month-old

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police and the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families are investigating the death of a 10-month-old boy. According to Major David Lapatin, police were called to the 200 block of Chad Brown Street on Saturday morning for reports of an infant that possibly drowned in a bathtub. Lapatin later […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

10-month-old boy drowns in bathtub in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said Saturday that a 10-month-old boy drowned in a bathtub. Police say they were called to the 200 block of Chad Brown Street on reports of a child who possibly drowned. No other injuries were reported and no one is in custody at...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Police working scene outside Providence food mart

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police have taped off an area in front of a store on Chalkstone Avenue Wednesday night. Police marked off Tom’s Food Mart on Chalkstone Ave around 7 p.m. The area is taped off with shell case markers on the ground. ABC 6 News...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Warwick police search for suspect accused of assaulting pharmacist

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police is asking the public for help finding a man accused of assaulting a pharmacist. On Friday, police said the incident happened in June when a man walked in to a pharmacy with a fraudulent prescription. When the pharmacist refused to give the man...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Fall River suspect confesses to setting baby stroller on fire

(WJAR) — The man accused of causing a building fire in Fall River on Wednesday night went before a judge on Friday. Jeremy Perreira, 42, of Fall River, faces charges including arson after a building on Globe Street went up in flames on Wednesday. Officials said a woman and...
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police make arrest after man stabbed in one community, then shot in another

Police have arrested a man after an incident that began in the City of Providence outside of 153 Prudence Avenue and ended in gunfire adjacent to the Ocean State Market, 341 Dyer Avenue, Cranston. On Wednesday shortly after 9:00 p.m., members of the Cranston Police Department’s Uniform Patrol Division were...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

North Kingstown police search for suspected drug store robbers

(WJAR) — North Kingstown police are searching for three suspects accused of a robbery at a North Kingstown Walgreens on Wednesday morning. Police said the call for a robbery came in around 9:18 a.m. on Wednesday at a Walgreens at 7691 Post Road in North Kingstown. According to surveillance...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Cranston police arrest man in connection to targeted shooting

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston police said Thursday that they arrested a man who is accused of shooting another man on Dyer Avenue. Police said that 33-year-old Michael McCombs was arrested just after midnight. He is being charged with felony assault, possession of a firearm while committing a crime...
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Suspect in Cranston shooting held on bail

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The suspect in a targeted shooting in Cranston did not enter a plea when he was arraigned Thursday. Michael McCombs, 33, was held on a $50,000 surety bail and was issued a no contact order with the victim. Cranston police said Thursday that they arrested...
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

2 people suffer severe burns after fire in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people suffered severe burns after a fire at a home in Woonsocket early Friday morning. Fire departments from Woonsocket, Lincoln, Cumberland and North Smithfield all responded to the three-family home around 5 AM. The unit in the back of the building was engulfed in...
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Man stabbed in Providence, shot in Cranston

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence and Cranston police have a joint investigation after a man was shot and stabbed Wednesday night. Cranston Police Maj. Todd Patalano said it is believed the man was stabbed in Providence and then shot in Cranston. The man, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Mansfield man, 39, accused of stabbing neighbor

MANFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — A Mansfield man is accused of stabbing his neighbor outside of an apartment early Friday morning. Mansfield police received a call from a man just after 3 a.m., who said he was followed and stabbed on Francis Avenue. Jason Moore, 39, is accused of stabbing...
MANSFIELD, MA

