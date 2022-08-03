Read on www.actionnewsnow.com
actionnewsnow.com
Chico man arrested after meth, suspected fentanyl found during search
CHICO, Calif. - A man was taken in custody on Tuesday following the discovery of drugs during a search by law enforcement of a home in Chico. Agents from the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force with assistance from detectives with the Butte County Sheriff's Office Special Enforcement Unit served a search warrant at 1340 Guill Street in Chico. Multiple adults were located in and around the residence and were detained.
actionnewsnow.com
2 arrested after agents locate loaded gun, suspected fentanyl during search
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - More than 50 pills of suspected fentanyl and a loaded gun were found during a probation search in Oroville on July 27, according to Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). Agents searched 2719 Mitchell Ave. #1 in Oroville and contacted the person on probation, 30-year-old Mariah...
actionnewsnow.com
Enloe Wound Ostomy and Hyperbaric Center glass shattered, owner doesn’t press charges
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police Department arrested a man for public intoxication and they say he is suspected of shattering glass at the Enloe Wound Ostomy and Hyperbaric Center. Police said around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, callers reported someone inside the office on Mangrove Avenue breaking things. Police arrested 25-year-old...
actionnewsnow.com
Warrant search leads to the discovery of narcotics, weapons at Red Bluff home
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A search of a home in the Red Bluff area leads to the discovery of narcotics, multiple firearms, and ammunition. On July 28, officers with the Tehama County Probation Department, K9 Riggs, investigators from the Tehama County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigation, and officers from the Red Bluff Police Department performed a narcotics search at a residence in the area of Red Bluff.
actionnewsnow.com
Woman claims domestic dispute and false imprisonment during altercation that left man stabbed
UPDATE - The man involved in the fight was stabbed in the chest, Chico police said. Before he was rushed to the hospital Chico police claim a woman called dispatch saying she was involved in a domestic dispute while inside a car. That car was apparently traveling on the Skyway...
actionnewsnow.com
Palermo man sentenced for molesting multiple children, child endangerment
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Butte County man was sentenced on Wednesday for molesting three children, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 40-year-old Jason Ashby, of Palermo, was sentenced to 28 years in prison for molesting three children, child endangerment to two other children caused by making methamphetamine and butane honey oil and for having illegal guns.
crimevoice.com
Chico burglary suspect arrested
Originally published as a City of Chico press release:. “On July 31, 2022, at approximately 04:29 AM, a Chico Police Officer patrolling the area of Esplanade and Cohasset Road spotted a suspicious male walking out of the Garden Vila business park. Due to the businesses being closed and other suspicious behavior observed, the officer turned around to investigate and saw the male running north on the adjacent bike path.
actionnewsnow.com
Missing Anderson man has been found
ANDERSON, Calif. 10:41 A.M. UPDATE - Officers said they have found a man who they said was last seen on Wednesday. Police said Andrew Lyman, 20, was missing and is developmentally delayed. Officers said he never returned to his care home on Wednesday.
krcrtv.com
Palermo man sentenced to 28 years in prison for molesting children
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A Palermo man pleaded guilty to molesting three children and endangering two other children while operating a meth and marijuana oil lab and has been sentenced to 28 years in prison, the Butte County District Attorney's Office announced. 40-year-old Jason Ashby was arrested back in...
actionnewsnow.com
Pounds of marijuana, guns found after Yuba County traffic stop
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested in Yuba County on Thursday after officers found guns and drugs following a traffic stop, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they pulled over Johnathan Rivera-Lopez, 18, on the 2100 block of McGowan Parkway in Olivehurst. Rivera-Lopez was...
actionnewsnow.com
Family of serial killer Ryan Blinston's victims rejoice after life sentencing
OROVILLE, Calif. - Convicted serial killer Ryan Blinston will spend the rest of his life in prison. Blinston worked as a tree trimmer from Oroville. In May 2020, he murdered Loreen Severs of Los Molinos and tried to kill her husband, Homer. In June 2020, he killed another customer Sandra George in Oroville, and his acquaintance Vicky Cline.
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville serial killer gets 3 life sentences
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who killed three people was sentenced in Butte County court on Thursday morning. Ryan Blinston, of Oroville, was sentenced to three life sentences in state prison, 16 years and eight months in state prison and two sentences of seven years to life in state prison. The sentences come without parole.
actionnewsnow.com
Man killed in I-5 rollover in Glenn County identified
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The CHP has identified the man who was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate-5 in Glenn County on Wednesday. The CHP said 41-year-old Tomas Gaspar was the driver of a 2008 Cadillac SUV and died. The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. on Interstate-5 north of...
actionnewsnow.com
Fentanyl, meth found during Tehama County home compliance check
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A person on Post Release Community Supervision was arrested after the Tehama County Probations Department located drugs during a home compliance check on Tuesday. The probation departments conducted a compliance check in the Los Molinos area and located 84 fentanyl pills, 140 ½ grams of methamphetamine,...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman suspected of starting 4 fires in Tehama County arrested
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A woman was arrested as she is suspected of starting four fires in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE said 57-year-old Tina Farnsworth was arrested on July 27 for four counts of arson to a building or wildland and two counts of vandalism.
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE: Peter Fire caused by improperly discarded smoking materials
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE officers said the Peter Fire was started by improperly discarded smoking materials. The Peter Fire burned 304 acres and destroyed 16 buildings after it broke out on July 14 west of Anderson. It started in the area of Peter Pan Gulch Road and forced...
krcrtv.com
Man killed in I-5 crash near Willows identified
WILLOWS, Calif. — A Tulare County man was killed when he was ejected from his SUV along northbound I-5 in Willows. According to CHP, Thomas Juan Gaspar, 41, Pixley, was driving his 2008 Cadillac SUV northbound on I-5 south of County Road 24 just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when he began drifting to the left and into the gravel median.
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcycle, RV crash in Oroville, 1 taken to hospital
OROVILLE, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - One person was taken the hospital following a motorcycle crash in Oroville on Wednesday morning. The crash happened in the area of George Pacific Way and Feather River Boulevard before 11:30 a.m. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said a person was taken to the hospital...
Three Men Charged in Oregon With Stealing 360,000 Gallons of Water for Their 10,000 Illegal Marijuana Plants
Three men, including one from Mexico, are accused of growing more than 10,000 illegal marijuana plants and stealing 360,000 gallons of water after the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office raided a property near Sprague River. Police found 20 greenhouses with thousands of unsanctioned marijuana plants at the alleged illegal growing...
kubaradio.com
Yuba City Firefighters Respond to Fire at Vacant House on Alemar Way
(Yuba City Firefighters release) At 3:30 Tuesday morning, your Yuba City Firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 400 block of Alemar way in Yuba City. Crews arrived to find smoke and flames showing from a vacant house. The fire was extinguished and held to the building of origin....
