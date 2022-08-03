Read on www.fortmorgantimes.com
Morgan County contractor turns self in after being charged with felony theft in pole barn construction investigation
The statewide grand jury indicted Jeremy Carter, 41, of Fort Morgan on 33 counts of felony theft for allegedly taking payments from clients throughout Colorado to build pole barns and failing to complete the projects, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Attorney General Phil Weiser. Carter’s now defunct...
Storm could bring strong winds, hail to multiple metro cities
Parts of Aurora, Commerce City and Brighton could see hail and strong winds until 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Former Weld County school principal alleges he was fired because of his Christian beliefs
A former high school principal in Weld County this week filed a federal lawsuit against the RE-5J school district claiming he was fired because of his Christianity. Brian Littlefield, a former principal at Roosevelt High School in Johnstown, was fired in 2021 after he spoke to a group of Christian athletes, off of school grounds and with no connection to Roosevelt, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Denver.
SWEET TREATS: Scheels in Johnstown Now Has a Candy Shop
I seriously love Scheels in Johnstown. They have everything. When I say they have everything. I mean it. We can go into Scheels at any time and I can pick up a Denver Broncos jersey, pellets for my smoker, BBQ rub for a pork shoulder, dog food for my pup, a candle for our house, and even LEGOs. There are plenty of other things that I could go on about, these are just the few that I came up with right off the top of my head.
Father-son duo charged with stealing $50K of hay from Weld County farm
A father and son from LaSalle were arrested on charges of trespassing and stealing $50,000 worth of alfalfa hay.
Man in custody after allegedly kidnapping woman in Greeley
A 33-year-old man is in custody after authorities say he kidnapped a woman in Greeley overnight. Authorities became aware of the incident early Saturday after a Larimer County sheriff's deputy was flagged down by a woman near the 10100 block of West Highway 34 in Loveland around 2 a.m. The...
Northern Colorado soccer falls to Air Force, 2-1, in opening exhibition
The game didn’t count toward the record, which is probably a good thing, but the University of Northern Colorado soccer team got back on the field Saturday afternoon. UNC hosted Air Force at Jackson Stadium for an exhibition match to start the fall 2022 season, falling to the visitors, 2-1.
Bomb Threat Prompts Evacuation and Bomb Squad Activation
On Monday, August 1 at 1:54 pm, Greeley Police officers were dispatched to the Canvas Credit Union located at 3540 10th Street, in the Bittersweet Shopping Center, in reference to a bomb threat and disturbance. Multiple callers to the Weld County Regional Communications Center said that a male entered the...
Apartment building fire in Greeley sends up massive plume of smoke
Firefighters rushed to a massive fire in Greeley on Wednesday night. CBS4's Dillon Thomas reports the fire erupted at an apartment complex, but the building was still under construction.Greeley Police ask the public to stay away from the 100 block of 30th Avenue. No further information was released.
Northern Colorado football: Meet the team’s 2022 opponents
Football season will be here in less than 30 days and the University of Northern Colorado has a lot to prove this year. It will play five games at home and five games on the road, seven of which will be Big Sky contests. The Bears have a lighter load this year than last year — they faced Montana State, UC Davis, Sacramento State, Eastern Washington, Montana and Weber State — but it still isn’t going to be easy.
