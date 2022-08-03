ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
lamarledger.com

Former Weld County school principal alleges he was fired because of his Christian beliefs

A former high school principal in Weld County this week filed a federal lawsuit against the RE-5J school district claiming he was fired because of his Christianity. Brian Littlefield, a former principal at Roosevelt High School in Johnstown, was fired in 2021 after he spoke to a group of Christian athletes, off of school grounds and with no connection to Roosevelt, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Denver.
WELD COUNTY, CO
K99

SWEET TREATS: Scheels in Johnstown Now Has a Candy Shop

I seriously love Scheels in Johnstown. They have everything. When I say they have everything. I mean it. We can go into Scheels at any time and I can pick up a Denver Broncos jersey, pellets for my smoker, BBQ rub for a pork shoulder, dog food for my pup, a candle for our house, and even LEGOs. There are plenty of other things that I could go on about, these are just the few that I came up with right off the top of my head.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Morgan County, CO
City
Fort Morgan, CO
Fort Morgan, CO
Government
Morgan County, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Industry
City
Wiggins, CO
Morgan County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Government
Morgan County, CO
Industry
Fort Morgan Times

Northern Colorado soccer falls to Air Force, 2-1, in opening exhibition

The game didn’t count toward the record, which is probably a good thing, but the University of Northern Colorado soccer team got back on the field Saturday afternoon. UNC hosted Air Force at Jackson Stadium for an exhibition match to start the fall 2022 season, falling to the visitors, 2-1.
GREELEY, CO
northfortynews

Bomb Threat Prompts Evacuation and Bomb Squad Activation

On Monday, August 1 at 1:54 pm, Greeley Police officers were dispatched to the Canvas Credit Union located at 3540 10th Street, in the Bittersweet Shopping Center, in reference to a bomb threat and disturbance. Multiple callers to the Weld County Regional Communications Center said that a male entered the...
GREELEY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4 H Club#County Fairs#Rabbit
Fort Morgan Times

Northern Colorado football: Meet the team’s 2022 opponents

Football season will be here in less than 30 days and the University of Northern Colorado has a lot to prove this year. It will play five games at home and five games on the road, seven of which will be Big Sky contests. The Bears have a lighter load this year than last year — they faced Montana State, UC Davis, Sacramento State, Eastern Washington, Montana and Weber State — but it still isn’t going to be easy.
GREELEY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy