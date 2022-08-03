Read on holtvilletribune.com
eenews.net
Southern Calif. water districts look at Colorado River cuts
California residents who rely on Colorado River water could see significant cutbacks on the resource next year, as state officials negotiate a reduction plan that could cost billions to save up to 500,000 acre-feet of water. The Imperial Irrigation District and the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California are expected...
holtvilletribune.com
Chief Alex Silva Chosen to Speak at 9/11 Stair Climb Event
HOLTVILLE — The Imperial Valley 9/11 Stair Climb Committee announced that Holtville Fire Chief Alex Silva would be the keynote speaker for the ninth annual Imperial Valley 9/11 Memorial Event and Stair Climb. On the morning of Tuesday September 11, 2001, a series of four coordinated suicide terrorist attacks...
azbex.com
Yuma OKs Affordable Housing Fund Plan
The Yuma City Council has approved a plan to use $2.73M in American Rescue Plan Act monies for affordable rental housing through an allocation received by the Yuma County HOME Consortium. Yuma’s Neighborhood Services Division is the Consortium’s administrative agent. The Consortium will seek a development partner to...
holtvilletribune.com
El Centro’s Walker Opts Not to Seek Re-election After 25 Years
EL CENTRO — When Cheryl Viegas Walker first ran for El Centro City Council 25 years ago, she campaigned for enhanced parks and recreation, public safety and quality-of-life services. Yet, she admits that she also felt motivated to seek public office because of the unease she felt after observing...
kyma.com
Yuma Regional Medical Center says they are seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) says in June there was a 31% COVID positivity rate and as of now, Yuma County is at 33%. Dr. Bharat Magu, YRMC Chief Medical Officer, says a flu spike this summer isn't making things any easier. According to Dr....
Brawley prohibits parking trucks with hazardous materials in residential areas
The city of Brawley passed an ordinance that prohibits parking trucks and other vehicles that carry hazardous materials in residential areas and mixed-use zones within city limits. The post Brawley prohibits parking trucks with hazardous materials in residential areas appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
2022 Holtville FFA Officer Retreat encourages 'Limitless Growth'
HOLTVILLE — On June 30, 2022, the Holtville Future Farmers of America (FFA) student officer team went on a three-day retreat to a beach house in San Diego. There, they learned about servant leadership, how to fulfill their roles as officers, and effective mentorship. Every year, a new set of chapter officers and their advisors compile a plan to take a trip ranging from 2-4 days of training for their upcoming year. The officers themselves had a number of insights about the retreat.
kyma.com
Democratic nominee for governor Katie Hobbs visits Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Current Arizona secretary of state and democratic nominee for governor Katie Hobbs is in Yuma today. Hobbs received over 70% of the vote among Arizona democrats in this week's primary election, and a majority of the reported vote so far in Yuma county. She is...
kyma.com
Yuma neighborhood hosts a 100th birthday surprise
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One Yuma local is close to reaching the milestone of living up to a century!. Lori Karelis thought she was attending her weekly routine of playing dominos, but her neighbors had another plan. Chris Woodard is the resort manager at Wildwood Estates and planned to...
The 12th Annual Show and Shine school drive
The 12th Annual Show and Shine school drive is back this weekend as a way to help families in Amberly's Place. The post The 12th Annual Show and Shine school drive appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Christmas comes in July with Santa in Hawaiian gear
EL CENTRO — El Centro residents shopped for Christmas items mid-year at Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Pavilion where local business owners sold services and products to families seeking a cooler place. Vendors participated at the first “Christmas in July” event hosted by the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of...
holtvilletribune.com
Break from Society Marks its Digital Debut
CALEXICO — Guitarist and singer Marc Muñoz insists there was no real break from his reggae band, Break from Society; rather, life happens and the group hit pause. “The band never really stopped playing and I never really stopped playing music,” the Calexico native said recently. “We just kind of set it aside for a while, had other obligations. I started a family and (had) children and our bass player, Shamu (Victor Navarro of Calexico), he started playing with (San Diego reggae group) Tribal Seeds.”
Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro
The Imperial County Sheriff's Office announced a missing juvenile alert on Carter Weekley, a 15-year-old teenager who was last seen on August 1, 2022 in El Centro, California. The post Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: July 26-Aug. 25
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from July 26 through Aug. 2. 8:06 a.m.: The Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of a silver 2021 Ford that was involved in a hit-and-run incident on Wild Horse Drive in Heber.
kyma.com
Former Yuma pastor accused of child molestation not formally charged
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A former Yuma pastor accused of molesting a nine-year-old child two years ago learned that he has not been formally charged for the alleged crime. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said an investigation revealed 34-year-old Franklin Sharples had sexually abused a child, with one incident taking place in the 4400 Block of E. County 10th Street, right off of Interstate 8.
holtvilletribune.com
Pedestrian Killed on I-8 Near Seeley Rest Area
SEELEY — A 57-year-old male pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 8 on Friday afternoon when he apparently walked onto the freeway and into the path of a truck, authorities say. The incident occurred at 1:23 p.m. near the Jaime Obeso Sunbeam Rest Area, when the 57-year-old was...
kyma.com
Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle on I-8 Westbound near Seeley
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Highway Patrol says one man is dead after a vehicle struck him on Interstate-8. The crash happened this afternoon on I-8 Westbound near the Seeley rest area. CHP says it is unclear what the man was doing on the road and how...
thedesertreview.com
Guitar classes begin for adults at El Centro Community Adult Center
EL CENTRO — A beginner’s guitar class started Monday afternoon with five music students at the El Centro Community Adult Center. “Guitar Classes for Adults” was a new program suggested by the community. Eight students registered for the class but only five showed-up on the first day. The one hour classes, held Mondays and Wednesdays, start at 2:00 p.m.
Multiple vehicles crash in foothills
Two people were transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) after a crash involving three cars. The post Multiple vehicles crash in foothills appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma Union High School District back to ‘normalcy’ this school year
It's that time of year for Yuma Union High School District students to return back to the classroom from summer break. The post Yuma Union High School District back to ‘normalcy’ this school year appeared first on KYMA.
