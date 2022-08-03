Coroner identifies man found unresponsive in Kern River Saturday

Read on bakersfieldnow.com
1 Man Killed In A Fatal Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Highway 99 on Friday morning. According to the officials, the incident occurred at around 5 a.m on Friday morning. The incident involved one car and one occupant. The victim was [..]
KGET
At least 1 hurt in Westside Parkway crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person was hurt Saturday after a rollover crash on the Westside Parkway. The collision was reported on at around 5:15 p.m. in westbound lanes of the Westside Parkway near the Mohawk Street onramp. A dark sedan was seen on its roof off the right side of the roadway. […]
Man dead after crashing into center median of Hwy 58, identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died after crashing on Highway 58 just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday near South Union Avenue and East Brundage Lane. Adam Andrew Llamas, 27, was identified as the man who died in the crash, according to the coroner’s office. Llamas was transferred to Kern […]
27 Year Old Adam Andrew Llamas Died In A Fatal Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The Bakersfield Police Department was rushed to Highway 58 after a motor vehicle accident killing one individual. According to the Kern County Coroner’sOffice, the victim was identified as Adam Andrew Llamas, 27. The incident occurred [..]
One person dead following firey crash in Delano
According to the California Highway Patrol, a Dodge Challenger collided with another car at 2 a.m. Saturday morning and caught fire. It happened at the intersection of Garces Highway and Melcher Road.
Man in crash near Centennial High, identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Corner’s Office identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash near Centennial High School on Wednesday just after 6 a.m. Tyler Jordan Bishop, 28, of Bakersfield was identified as the motorcyclist who died at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. According to the coroner’s office, Bishop […]
Woman killed in Union Avenue motel shooting identified
Coroner's officials say Sabrina Shelton was the woman who died after being shot at a motel in the 900 block of Union Avenue.
1 dead after crash on Highway 99
A man died at the hospital after crashing into a parked semi-truck along the shoulder of Highway 99 early Friday morning, according to CHP.
krcrtv.com
Man killed in I-5 crash near Willows identified
WILLOWS, Calif. — A Tulare County man was killed when he was ejected from his SUV along northbound I-5 in Willows. According to CHP, Thomas Juan Gaspar, 41, Pixley, was driving his 2008 Cadillac SUV northbound on I-5 south of County Road 24 just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when he began drifting to the left and into the gravel median.
Lamont man died in Kern River, identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who drowned in the Kern River on July 30. Guillermo Ocampo Roque, 31, of Lamont was identified as the victim, according to the coroner’s office. Roque was seen jumping into the water and he was later found unresponsive and died at the scene. […]
Man wanted for double murder in Riverside arrested in Tulare
A Riverside man wanted for double murder has been arrested in Tulare. Tulare County sheriff's detectives arrested 40-year-old Joseph Ficher.
Suspect in deadly East Bakersfield shooting may have lured victim outside: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Messages sent between a man fatally shot in East Bakersfield two years ago and the man charged with his murder indicate the suspect lured the victim into an alley where shots were fired, according to court documents. Matthew Torres, 27, arrested in Plano, Tex. last month and extradited to Kern County, […]
Crews battle an abandoned house fire in East Bakersfield on Friday
Fire officials say the abandoned structure was filled with debris that caught fire, increasing the possibility that it could spread to nearby homes.
Man shot self during standoff with BPD, in stable condition
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is in custody following a standoff with the Bakersfield Police Department early Friday morning. BPD officers responded to a report of a suicidal subject with a gun at 2:46 a.m. on the front yard of a home on the 2600 block of Colville Avenue. Surrounding neighbors were told to […]
11-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured In A Pedestrian Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, California)
According to the officials, an eleven-year-old girl was seriously injured in a pedestrian crash on Brimhall Road near Jewetta Avenue. The suspect, Dhanjibai Patel, 79, has been arrested on suspicion of a felony hit-and-run incident.
1 Man Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
On Wednesday morning, around 6 a.m. a motorcycle accident was reported to the Bakersfield Police Department. The incident occurred in front of the school at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
SFGate
Bus in California goes off highway and crashes, injuring 24
TULARE, Calif. (AP) — A bus traveling from Los Angeles to Fresno crashed after it went off a highway, broke through a chain link fence and came to a rest on its side in a parking lot, injuring 24 people, authorities said Thursday. The driver of the Greyhound Bus...
BPD: Motorcyclist killed in solo crash in Northwest Bakersfield
The Bakersfield Police Department said a motorcyclist was killed Wednesday morning in a solo crash in Northwest Bakersfield.
KGET 17
Accident kills 1, closes road near Centennial High
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is dead after a motorcycle crash that closed Riverlakes Drive near Centennial High School from Hageman Road to Hawks Lane just after 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. The accident happened on the 4300 block of Riverlakes Drive. The motorcyclist was the only occupant. He...
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Avenue J [Lancaster, CA]
Motorcyclist Dead in Traffic Accident on 65th Street West. The accident happened at Avenue J and 65th Street West on August 1st, around 10:38 p.m., per initial reports. Furthermore, police said the involved Honda failed to yield at a stop sign and crashed into the motorcyclist. Moreover, the motorcyclist suffered...
