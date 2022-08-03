ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

EPA warns chemical in medical-device cleanser at Massachusetts plant poses cancer risk

WCVB
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wcvb.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wiltonbulletin.com

Three CT hospitals among best in the U.S., federal agency says

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Three Connecticut hospitals were ranked among the best in the nation, according to new ratings released by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Sharon Hospital, Stamford Hospital and Greenwich Hospital Association each received five-star ratings, CMS’s...
GREENWICH, CT
westernmassnews.com

Animal welfare bill could impact meat supplies, prices

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An animal welfare ballot question approved by voters back in 2016 is set to take effect soon after being pushed back several months due to supply chain shortages. “There’s so many things that there’s shortages on, it’s almost like throwing salt on a wound,” said Larry...
CHICOPEE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Taunton, MA
City
Groveland, MA
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Missouri State
Taunton, MA
Health
State
Utah State
Local
Massachusetts Health
Live 95.9

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

Some MA Residents are Receiving a Scary Email Regarding a Private Activity

Massachusetts folks will want to be on alert as the scammers are at it again. As is the case with many scams, this scam is through the use of email. This past Friday morning when I was sitting in my office in southern Berkshire County, I was going through some emails when I came across this email (and I can't believe I'm approaching this topic but it's to keep the public aware of what could be hitting their inboxes and not to fall for this scam)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Chemicals#Diseases#General Health#Pcs
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts Executive Office for Administration and Finance announce $1.9 billion surplus following tax refunds

BOSTON – Following the Department of Revenue’s release of June 2022 collections on Thursday, the Executive Office for Administration and Finance announced that the Commonwealth will end Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) with a $1.9 billion surplus, according to preliminary figures. This surplus accounts for $3 billion in automatic tax refunds required under Chapter 62F of the Massachusetts General Laws, $1.4 billion in statutory transfers, including capital gains transfers to the Stabilization Fund, and approximately $800 million in supplemental funding appropriated in FY22.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

New Medicare Law Tagets Supplemental Policies

The Rhode Island governor has signed a new law which impacts the state's Medicare program. The new requirement is that Medicare supplement policies must be offered to all patients regardless of age who are eligible by reason of disability, including end-stage renal disease. “Too many Rhode Islanders have been overwhelmed...
POLITICS
wgbh.org

Massachusetts' high housing costs are pushing out workers

It’s not hard to find people who want to live and work in Massachusetts. Social media sites are filled with threads from people who are excited about job opportunities, schools and health care in the state. The problem, some people say, is affording to live here. The average fair...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

Careful: This Common MA Insect Can be Life-Threatening to You

One thing that I have noticed this summer is I am seeing a lot of yellowjacket wasps in my deck area at my home in Pittsfield. The activity started up last summer and has continued to increase this year. There are some openings that I have sealed up that haven't done the trick as the wasps keep coming back. I purchased a yellow jacket trap and that has been doing a great job as the activity has greatly decreased.
PITTSFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Public Health
Washington Examiner

'Trying to hide': Rhode Island mother sues school board over secret race committee

A Rhode Island mother has sued her school district , claiming it violated the state's open meeting laws by holding meetings for the district's racial advisory board in secret. Nicole Solas and the Goldwater Institute filed the lawsuit against the South Kingstown School Committee after the board refused to allow her to attend the meetings of its black, indigenous, people of color, or BIPOC, advisory board.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
NECN

Mass. Reports 9,646 New COVID-19 Cases This Week

Massachusetts health officials reported 9,646 new COVID-19 cases and 41 new deaths in the last week, according to the latest data, released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,813,037 cases and 19,934 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard. Fewer new cases were reported this week than in the previous one.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Charlestown neighborhood protests closed Clougherty Pool amid record heat

BOSTON — As people across the area try to stay cool, some residents in Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood are protesting the local pool being closed. Neighbors flocked to the park Thursday with donated inflatable pools to protest the city's closure of the Clougherty Pool because of mechanical problems. Neighbors...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Editorial: Aug. 5, 2022: No way to do business

NEEDHAM, Mass. — As a news organization, we know all about deadlines. Sometimes the ticking clock is just the kick needed to spur meaningful action. But in the race to the legislative finish line, Massachusetts lawmakers seem determined to break their own records – and not in a good way. Last weekend, they finished formal sessions for the year with a 23-hour Sunday marathon conducted largely out of public view. This is no way to handle the people’s business.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy