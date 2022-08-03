EPA warns chemical in medical-device cleanser at Massachusetts plant poses cancer risk

Read on www.wcvb.com
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
Taunton plant is named by EPA as posing potential health risks, company pushes back
The Environmental Protection Agency is warning residents who live near medical sterilizing plants in 13 states and Puerto Rico about potential health risks from emissions of ethylene oxide, a chemical used widely in their operations. One of those facilities is Professional Contract Sterilization, Inc. in Taunton. The company uses ethylene...
Massachusetts brewery forced to cut jobs due to CO2 shortage: 'Huge threat to our business'
EVERETT, Mass. - Auto fuel is not the only gas in short supply. A popular craft brewery and small-business success story in Massachusetts is cutting jobs after learning that a CO2 shortage is causing its vendor to scale back on deliveries. "Our CO2 supply has been cut for the foreseeable...
Three CT hospitals among best in the U.S., federal agency says
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Three Connecticut hospitals were ranked among the best in the nation, according to new ratings released by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Sharon Hospital, Stamford Hospital and Greenwich Hospital Association each received five-star ratings, CMS’s...
Animal welfare bill could impact meat supplies, prices
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An animal welfare ballot question approved by voters back in 2016 is set to take effect soon after being pushed back several months due to supply chain shortages. “There’s so many things that there’s shortages on, it’s almost like throwing salt on a wound,” said Larry...
State lawmakers push to limit MassHealth's ability to recoup funds after members die
One of the proposed state laws left in limbo at the end of formal legislative sessions on Beacon Hill this week is an amendment to limit MassHealth's estate recovery program. MassHealth is the state's Medicaid program. It provides health coverage mainly to people with low incomes. Many people don't know...
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
Governor Charlie Baker signs 10 bills into law, spikes prison construction moratorium
Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday afternoon spiked a prison and jail construction moratorium section from the nearly $5.2 billion general government bond bill, signing the majority of the bill into law along with nine other measures. Baker struck the section of the bill that would have halted expansion of the...
Some MA Residents are Receiving a Scary Email Regarding a Private Activity
Massachusetts folks will want to be on alert as the scammers are at it again. As is the case with many scams, this scam is through the use of email. This past Friday morning when I was sitting in my office in southern Berkshire County, I was going through some emails when I came across this email (and I can't believe I'm approaching this topic but it's to keep the public aware of what could be hitting their inboxes and not to fall for this scam)
Massachusetts Executive Office for Administration and Finance announce $1.9 billion surplus following tax refunds
BOSTON – Following the Department of Revenue’s release of June 2022 collections on Thursday, the Executive Office for Administration and Finance announced that the Commonwealth will end Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) with a $1.9 billion surplus, according to preliminary figures. This surplus accounts for $3 billion in automatic tax refunds required under Chapter 62F of the Massachusetts General Laws, $1.4 billion in statutory transfers, including capital gains transfers to the Stabilization Fund, and approximately $800 million in supplemental funding appropriated in FY22.
New Medicare Law Tagets Supplemental Policies
The Rhode Island governor has signed a new law which impacts the state's Medicare program. The new requirement is that Medicare supplement policies must be offered to all patients regardless of age who are eligible by reason of disability, including end-stage renal disease. “Too many Rhode Islanders have been overwhelmed...
Massachusetts' high housing costs are pushing out workers
It’s not hard to find people who want to live and work in Massachusetts. Social media sites are filled with threads from people who are excited about job opportunities, schools and health care in the state. The problem, some people say, is affording to live here. The average fair...
Careful: This Common MA Insect Can be Life-Threatening to You
One thing that I have noticed this summer is I am seeing a lot of yellowjacket wasps in my deck area at my home in Pittsfield. The activity started up last summer and has continued to increase this year. There are some openings that I have sealed up that haven't done the trick as the wasps keep coming back. I purchased a yellow jacket trap and that has been doing a great job as the activity has greatly decreased.
'Trying to hide': Rhode Island mother sues school board over secret race committee
A Rhode Island mother has sued her school district , claiming it violated the state's open meeting laws by holding meetings for the district's racial advisory board in secret. Nicole Solas and the Goldwater Institute filed the lawsuit against the South Kingstown School Committee after the board refused to allow her to attend the meetings of its black, indigenous, people of color, or BIPOC, advisory board.
Extreme temperatures, demand straining electricity system in Massachusetts
BOSTON — It’s been 90 degrees or hotter in Boston a dozen days so far this year, and more scorching weather is in the forecast. Back to back days of oppressive heat that were once rare are testing our power grid. The networks of wires and substations that...
Massachusetts Secretary Galvin files complaint against Maine man for scamming veterans
Administrative charges have been filed against a Maine man for targeting Massachusetts military veterans and service members in an investment scam.
Mass. Reports 9,646 New COVID-19 Cases This Week
Massachusetts health officials reported 9,646 new COVID-19 cases and 41 new deaths in the last week, according to the latest data, released Thursday. In total, there have been 1,813,037 cases and 19,934 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's interactive coronavirus dashboard. Fewer new cases were reported this week than in the previous one.
Charlestown neighborhood protests closed Clougherty Pool amid record heat
BOSTON — As people across the area try to stay cool, some residents in Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood are protesting the local pool being closed. Neighbors flocked to the park Thursday with donated inflatable pools to protest the city's closure of the Clougherty Pool because of mechanical problems. Neighbors...
Editorial: Aug. 5, 2022: No way to do business
NEEDHAM, Mass. — As a news organization, we know all about deadlines. Sometimes the ticking clock is just the kick needed to spur meaningful action. But in the race to the legislative finish line, Massachusetts lawmakers seem determined to break their own records – and not in a good way. Last weekend, they finished formal sessions for the year with a 23-hour Sunday marathon conducted largely out of public view. This is no way to handle the people’s business.
It’s Illegal to Carry This in Bed of Your Truck in Massachusetts
The state of Massachusetts is home to a long list of strange and antiquated laws. Everything from growing goatees, to singing the national anthem and even mowing your law have some weird guidelines in the Commonwealth. Lawmakers in Massachusetts love to regulate different aspects of life, and driving is at...
Contractor barred from taking on new clients, seeking payment
A local contractor accused of "engaging in unfair and deceptive business practices" has once again been ordered not to take on any new customers or collect payments from existing ones.
