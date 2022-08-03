Inflation causes issues for Oklahoma mom whose son shows pigs

Read on www.koco.com
Christy Oehlschlager
3d ago
Way to go Lance!!! Sad that this is happening to families that have youth in 4H and FFA all over Oklahoma.
Reply
3
Related
‘I’m so mad’ : RAGE for Our Daughters collective gathers in Oklahoma City to oppose outlawing abortion
With the official reversal of Roe v Wade in June, a group of outraged Oklahoma artists and supporters sought out an outlet to express their outrage at the turn of events in a meaningful way.
Anheuser-Busch Is Delivering Water To SW Oklahoma Fire Dept’s
Oklahoma is so dry right now that it literally only takes the smallest of sparks to ignite a devastating blaze. We've watched small fires quickly become huge fires for months now, and our various fire departments, most of which consist entirely of volunteers, deserve the utmost recognition for limiting the potential destruction so far.
New board game has Oklahoma connection
TULSA, Okla. — A new board game gaining global recognition has an Oklahoma connection. Zac Rovang is a registered nurse at Hillcrest and is co-creator of the new board game Mantle of the Keeper. The game involves two to four players competing to be the last one standing. The...
KWQC
Man, 48, charged after harboring 16-year-old runaway girl 3 times, police say
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A 48-year-old Oklahoma man is facing charges for harboring a 16-year-old runaway girl on three separate occasions, police said. According to the Tulsa Police Department, Christopher Bartley was first caught June 16 at his apartment in Tulsa with the 16-year-old girl who had run away from home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
KXII.com
Mercy ER stays busy as COVID cases rise in Southern Oklahoma
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Mercy Ardmore’s ER director said they’ve seen a big increase of COVID cases lately. But it’s not a repeat of last year- Doctor Harold Claver said most of the covid patients are healthy enough to go home. “We’ve definitely had a big uptick...
KOCO
Live your values and leave Oklahoma, California governor tells film industry
OKLAHOMA CITY — California’s governor is telling film executives not to do business in Oklahoma. Gov. Gavin Newsom put an ad in Variety magazine this week accusing Oklahoma of waging an assault on essential rights, specifically abortion access. He said California shares filmmakers’ values. The ad was...
This Oklahoma Hidden Oasis is the Perfect Place to Cool Off & Unwind This Summer
There's a hidden oasis in Oklahoma where the waters are crystal clear and aqua-blue as a tropical island. A beautiful place where the entire family can cool off and unwind this summer. As hot as it's been lately we're all looking for a reprieve from Mother Nature's moodiness and the never-ending 100-degree oppressive heat!
IN THIS ARTICLE
State of Oklahoma sues Florida company over management of federal COVID relief money for students
The state of Oklahoma filed a lawsuit against ClassWallet, a company they contracted to provide emergency federal education funds during the COVID-19 pandemic, earlier Friday. The named plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Oklahoma’s Office of Management and Enterprise Services and the Office of Educational Quality and Accountability. They filed against Florida-based Kleo Inc., ClassWallet’s parent company.
Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!
Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
Oklahoma’s Biggest Pow Wow Is Coming Up Soon
Summer in Oklahoma is many things. It's brutally hot. It's a great excuse to float the river. There's a rodeo nearly every weekend and peak pow wow season across the state. If you don't know what a pow wow is, it is definitely something you should experience at least once in your lifetime, but spoilers... you'll go back time and time again.
KOCO
Oklahoma pastor battling courts, district attorney
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma pastor is battling the courts and now the district attorney. Oklahoma’s district attorney is trying to put a stop to a court ruling. Pastor Derrick Scobey’s attorney said it is an unprecedented case. The state wants this to slow down, but his attorney wants to keep proving the point that he’s innocent.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
Oklahoma researchers work to determine role aerosols play in cloud formation
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma scientists are working toward a new technology that will help improve forecasts in the future. Blowing dust, wildfire smoke, power plant gasses and other small particles high in the atmosphere are referred to as aerosols by meteorologists. "Aerosols are these specks of materials that are...
Places To Experience Native American Culture In Oklahoma
We've talked before about how Oklahoma is so wrongly considered a "fly-over" state that has little to nothing to offer modern-day America. This belief is mostly held by people that have either never been here or those who have, yet never bothered to experience the Sooner State. We call these...
KOCO
With number of obese children increasing, healthy eating starts at school
OKLAHOMA CITY — As you head back to school, one of the main concerns parents have is making sure their kids get a healthy lunch. A new state report found an alarming number of school-aged children in Oklahoma are obese. As school leaders work to lower those numbers, the...
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
KCBD
6-month-old Oklahoma boy, 16-year-old mother found; Amber Alert canceled
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Amber Alert issued Thursday by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for a 6-month-old boy and his 16-year-old mother has been canceled after they were found safe. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Lawton Police Department were searching for Carson Sellman and his mother, Chasity Sellman, on Thursday,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Oklahoma man receives fine, suspension of license for musk ox harvested on subsistence permit
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Oklahoma man was fined in Nome District Court after illegally harvesting a musk ox near Kotzebue in March 2020. According to a press release from the Alaska Department of Law, 56-year-old Paul Dewitt Atkins — an outdoor writer and pro staffer — illegally harvested a musk ox while claiming residency in both Alaska and Oklahoma.
bartlesvilleradio.com
California Governor Insults Oklahoma
California Governor Gavin Newsom is guilt-tripping Hollywood over its use of Oklahoma was a film location. In a full-page advertisement in the latest VARIETY Trade Magazine, Newsom chided Hollywood production companies and directors for choosing economics and authentic locations over California’s values of protecting abortion and LGBTQ rights. Newsom...
An Oklahoman Shares Encounter With Transphobia
A local Trans non-binary person said they were verbally assaulted while walking out of a convenience store. Kaitlynn Kilgannon said when they were leaving the store, a man approached them and verbally assaulted them.. "He looked at me and said I can't wait until it's legal for me to begin...
Comments / 3