Arkansas basketball: Eric Musselman previews Hogs' foreign tour, details Nick Smith Jr.'s injury

John Calipari threw a fit upon learning a home-and-home with Gonzaga means actually playing at Gonzaga
Question for all of my college basketball fans: is it really a home-and-home series if one team doesn’t actually get to play at home? Well, thanks to John Calipari, we’re about to stretch the terminology. The upcoming home-and-home between Kentucky and Gonzaga, which begins during the 2022-23 college...
Auburn QB T.J. Finley's lawyer: Thursday arrest stems from 'misunderstanding'
Auburn junior quarterback T.J. Finley was arrested Thursday on an attempt to elude and is in custody at the Lee County Detention Center. The football program is "aware of the situation," a team spokesperson told Auburn Undercover on Thursday. Update: Auburn Undercover has been informed that Finley has cleared bond...
5-star forward Liam McNeeley discusses what intrigues him about Indiana and coach Mike Woodson
Five-star class of 2024 forward Liam McNeeley of Montverde Academy talks with Peegs.com about his interest in Indiana and coach Mike Woodson. McNeeley has scheduled an official visit to IU.
Dick Vitale Has 1 Non-Conference Game In Mind For Kentucky
Dick Vitale wants Kentucky to add one of the best Big Ten basketball programs to its non-conference schedule. The ESPN college basketball commentator is calling for Kentucky to take on Indiana after the two schools used to play all the time over the years. "This is a quality pre-conf. matchup...
College football recruiting: USC 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson's Texas A&M interest 'is real' after visit
Los Alamitos (Calif.) five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson took a visit to Texas A&M this past weekend, despite being committed to USC since Nov. 30. The 6-foot-3, 182-pound quarterback was originally committed to play for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, but decommitted when the head coach departed for Los Angeles and pledged to the Trojans just days later. Could he decommit for a second time? What ultimately happens remains to be seen, but Nelson’s interest in Texas A&M “is real,” according to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong.
Look: Coach Cal Reveals Why He Won't Play At Gonzaga
Kentucky and Gonzaga have agreed to a home-and-home series. However, the two sides will not square off in The Kennel. Instead, Kentucky will face Gonzaga at Spokane Arena. That matchup will take place on Nov. 20 this year. On Thursday morning, John Calipari explained why Kentucky won't play against Gonzaga...
ECU freshman infielder Parker Byrd undergoes amputation for portion of leg
East Carolina University freshman infielder Parker Byrd has undergone an amputation to one of his legs below the knee as a result of a boating accident in late July. Mitzi Lee Byrd, the mother of Parker who has been updating friends and family through her public Facebook page since his accident, shared the news late Thursday night that Parker had his leg below the knee amputated during his eighth surgery.
College basketball’s biggest star suffers heartbreaking season-ending injury
Women’s college basketball will be without its biggest star this season as former unanimous national player of the pear Paige Bueckers of the Connecticut Huskies has been ruled out for the entire 2022-23 season after tearing her ACL in a pickup game on Monday. Bueckers arrived at UConn as...
LSU's QB battle could "make or break" SEC West race
Not only is the SEC year in and year out the toughest conference in college football but there’s an argument to be made that the SEC West is the toughest division in all of college football as well. So when there’s a quarterback competition expected to take place in...
Texas Tech lands another four-star recruit
Texas Tech has 247Sports No. 17 recruiting class and new commit Jordan Sanford is one of the jewels. The four-star out of Arlington (Texas) Mansfield Timberview announced his pledge to the Red Raiders on Thursday evening, choosing to play for Joey McGuire and his staff over the likes of TCU, Oklahoma State, Northwestern, SMU and Washington among others.
Dan Patrick Thinks SEC Will Go After 3 Major Programs
The college football world is currently in the midst of several massive conference realignment moves. According to college football analyst Dan Patrick, Clemson, Florida State and Miami could be the next programs on the move. Patrick thinks the SEC could be gunning for these three major ACC organizations if the...
How it Happened: Ben Minich Commits to Notre Dame
Safety was a position of need for Notre Dame heading into the 2023 cycle. And despite carrying a pair of four-star commitments at that position, the Fighting Irish took a run at Ben Minich. Today, the Cincinnati product announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish over opportunities at Cincinnati, Duke,...
Cincinnati football: Luke Fickell previews Arkansas opener, updates QB competition
Reigning AAC champion and College Football Playoff entrant Cincinnati travels to Arkansas for this season's opener, a seismic matchup for sixth-year head coach Luke Fickell and staff against one of the SEC's half-dozen teams expected to be ranked inside the preseason top 25. The Razorbacks won nine games last season and welcome back KJ Jefferson at quarterback while the Bearcats replace numerous starters after a school-record nine NFL Draft selections.
BREAKING: DT Asher Tomaszewski commits to Kansas State
Kansas State received a weekend commitment from defensive tackle Asher Tomaszewski. This comes just after the Wildcats offered the 6-foot-4, 270-pound Tomaszewski at their camp. "It feels like home there and overall the whole staff is awesome," he said. Tomaszewski visited in the spring unofficially then returned for camp and...
College basketball world reacts to ridiculous John Calipari complaint
When Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari and Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few announced plans for a home-and-home series between the two schools in 2022 and 2023, most of the college basketball world assumed that meant both games would be played in the schools’ respective home arenas. Apparently,...
Big Ten stadiums ranked by capacity entering 2022
Big Ten stadiums are gearing up for another strong season of college football. Along the way, many memories will be made while fans try to set an intense home environment for opposing teams. Heading into the season provides an interesting time to look at the capacity for each venue. In...
Terrance Ferguson believes Oregon has 'the best tight end room in the nation'
Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson was anything but bashful at the program's media day on Wednesday. His unit might only return two players with significant snap counts from a year ago, but the sophomore doesn't believe a better group exists in the country. “I think we have a really deep...
Emerging combo guard Elijah Gertrude breaks down his final five schools
One of the big names of the spring/summer, Elijah Gertrude is down to five schools. The 6-foot-3 combo guard will decide between Kansas, Rutgers, Seton Hall, St. John’s, and Virginia with decision timeline aiming towards late September/early October. So far Gertrude has visited Virginia and St John’s officially, Seton...
BTN analysts offer thoughts on Huskers during trip to Lincoln
The Big Ten Network and its team of analysts kicked off their annual road trip across the conference on Thursday in Lincoln, checking out Nebraska's morning practice. There is plenty of new players and coaches around the Husker program this fall, and Dave Revsine and Gerry Dinardo made sure to point out the new faces at Nebraska -- highlighting Casey Thompson, Chubba Purdy and Trey Palmer among others on the trip.
Three Iowa basketball recruiting questions after Pryce Sandfort's commitment to the Hawkeyes
Answering three big questions regarding Iowa basketball recruiting following Pryce Sandfort's commitment.
