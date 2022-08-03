Read on www.actionnewsnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Woman claims domestic dispute and false imprisonment during altercation that left man stabbed
UPDATE - The man involved in the fight was stabbed in the chest, Chico police said. Before he was rushed to the hospital Chico police claim a woman called dispatch saying she was involved in a domestic dispute while inside a car. That car was apparently traveling on the Skyway...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico man arrested after meth, suspected fentanyl found during search
CHICO, Calif. - A man was taken in custody on Tuesday following the discovery of drugs during a search by law enforcement of a home in Chico. Agents from the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force with assistance from detectives with the Butte County Sheriff's Office Special Enforcement Unit served a search warrant at 1340 Guill Street in Chico. Multiple adults were located in and around the residence and were detained.
actionnewsnow.com
2 arrested after agents locate loaded gun, suspected fentanyl during search
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - More than 50 pills of suspected fentanyl and a loaded gun were found during a probation search in Oroville on July 27, according to Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). Agents searched 2719 Mitchell Ave. #1 in Oroville and contacted the person on probation, 30-year-old Mariah...
actionnewsnow.com
Family of serial killer Ryan Blinston's victims rejoice after life sentencing
OROVILLE, Calif. - Convicted serial killer Ryan Blinston will spend the rest of his life in prison. Blinston worked as a tree trimmer from Oroville. In May 2020, he murdered Loreen Severs of Los Molinos and tried to kill her husband, Homer. In June 2020, he killed another customer Sandra George in Oroville, and his acquaintance Vicky Cline.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnewsnow.com
Missing Anderson man has been found
ANDERSON, Calif. 10:41 A.M. UPDATE - Officers said they have found a man who they said was last seen on Wednesday. Police said Andrew Lyman, 20, was missing and is developmentally delayed. Officers said he never returned to his care home on Wednesday.
actionnewsnow.com
Palermo man sentenced for molesting multiple children, child endangerment
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Butte County man was sentenced on Wednesday for molesting three children, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 40-year-old Jason Ashby, of Palermo, was sentenced to 28 years in prison for molesting three children, child endangerment to two other children caused by making methamphetamine and butane honey oil and for having illegal guns.
actionnewsnow.com
Warrant search leads to the discovery of narcotics, weapons at Red Bluff home
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A search of a home in the Red Bluff area leads to the discovery of narcotics, multiple firearms, and ammunition. On July 28, officers with the Tehama County Probation Department, K9 Riggs, investigators from the Tehama County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigation, and officers from the Red Bluff Police Department performed a narcotics search at a residence in the area of Red Bluff.
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE: Peter Fire caused by improperly discarded smoking materials
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE officers said the Peter Fire was started by improperly discarded smoking materials. The Peter Fire burned 304 acres and destroyed 16 buildings after it broke out on July 14 west of Anderson. It started in the area of Peter Pan Gulch Road and forced...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville serial killer gets 3 life sentences
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who killed three people was sentenced in Butte County court on Thursday morning. Ryan Blinston, of Oroville, was sentenced to three life sentences in state prison, 16 years and eight months in state prison and two sentences of seven years to life in state prison. The sentences come without parole.
krcrtv.com
Palermo man sentenced to 28 years in prison for molesting children
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A Palermo man pleaded guilty to molesting three children and endangering two other children while operating a meth and marijuana oil lab and has been sentenced to 28 years in prison, the Butte County District Attorney's Office announced. 40-year-old Jason Ashby was arrested back in...
actionnewsnow.com
Pounds of marijuana, guns found after Yuba County traffic stop
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested in Yuba County on Thursday after officers found guns and drugs following a traffic stop, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they pulled over Johnathan Rivera-Lopez, 18, on the 2100 block of McGowan Parkway in Olivehurst. Rivera-Lopez was...
actionnewsnow.com
Man killed in I-5 rollover in Glenn County identified
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The CHP has identified the man who was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate-5 in Glenn County on Wednesday. The CHP said 41-year-old Tomas Gaspar was the driver of a 2008 Cadillac SUV and died. The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. on Interstate-5 north of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
krcrtv.com
Man killed in I-5 crash near Willows identified
WILLOWS, Calif. — A Tulare County man was killed when he was ejected from his SUV along northbound I-5 in Willows. According to CHP, Thomas Juan Gaspar, 41, Pixley, was driving his 2008 Cadillac SUV northbound on I-5 south of County Road 24 just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when he began drifting to the left and into the gravel median.
actionnewsnow.com
New Honey Exhibit At The Honeybee Discovery Center In Orland
A new exhibit is coming to town to highlight the rich history of honeybees and beekeeping in northern California. Honey exhibit opens at the Honeybee Discovery Center in Orland. A new exhibit is coming to town to highlight the rich history of honey bees and beekeeping in northern California.
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of a vegetation fire in Oroville stopped
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire in Oroville on Thursday, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Firefighters said the first call came in at 1:50 p.m. The fire was in the area of 2671 Oro Quincy Highway and burned about two acres.
actionnewsnow.com
Power outage affecting nearly 120 PG&E customers in Shasta, Tehama counties
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 12:11 P.M. UPDATE - Nearly 120 PG&E customers remain without power in Shasta and Tehama counties on Thursday afternoon. The power outage was reported just before 9:50 a.m. As of noon, it was affecting 119 customers. The outage cut power to 544 customers when it was first...
actionnewsnow.com
Donors still needed for Vitalant summer blood drive
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Vitalant will continue its Summer Classic Blood Drive in Chico, Redding, and Yuba City on Saturday. Dozens of people donated on Friday but Vitalant hopes even more people will come in this weekend to help with the ongoing blood and plasma shortage. "We like to keep about...
KCRA.com
Here's the cost of building a new home in Northern California that is 'wildfire-resistant'
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Homeowners in California are often encouraged to take steps to make their property as wildfire resistant as possible. Over the last several years, practical research has helped to define specific choices in building materials and overall design that can help raise a home's wildfire rating.
actionnewsnow.com
Deadly rollover crash on Interstate 5 south of Orland shuts down northbound lanes
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A 41-year-old man died after a rollover crash that briefly shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 south of Orland, according to the CHP. The rollover crash happened before 1 p.m. and it involved two passengers, a man and a woman. CHP briefly shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in order to land a helicopter at the scene of the crash, but it was sent away.
actionnewsnow.com
Statewide water use drops by more than 7%, several Northern California communities lead the way
CHICO, Calif. - Many communities in California are still working toward meeting Governor Gavin Newsom's 15% water conservation goal. Statewide water use in June was 7.6% lower than in June 2020, more than double the 3% savings in May. The Sacramento River Region -- which covers the Northern California area -- saved 10%.
Comments / 0