ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Ty'Kieast Crawford ready to make impact at Arkansas

By Trey Biddy
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

College football recruiting: USC 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson's Texas A&M interest 'is real' after visit

Los Alamitos (Calif.) five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson took a visit to Texas A&M this past weekend, despite being committed to USC since Nov. 30. The 6-foot-3, 182-pound quarterback was originally committed to play for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, but decommitted when the head coach departed for Los Angeles and pledged to the Trojans just days later. Could he decommit for a second time? What ultimately happens remains to be seen, but Nelson’s interest in Texas A&M “is real,” according to 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Cincinnati football: Luke Fickell previews Arkansas opener, updates QB competition

Reigning AAC champion and College Football Playoff entrant Cincinnati travels to Arkansas for this season's opener, a seismic matchup for sixth-year head coach Luke Fickell and staff against one of the SEC's half-dozen teams expected to be ranked inside the preseason top 25. The Razorbacks won nine games last season and welcome back KJ Jefferson at quarterback while the Bearcats replace numerous starters after a school-record nine NFL Draft selections.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
City
Charlotte, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
247Sports

Las Vegas Raiders' Josh McDaniels says why Josh Jacobs played in preseason 2022 Hall of Fame game vs. Jaguars

With the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars participating in this year's Hall of Fame game, an extra preseason outing Thursday, it was no surprise that key players sat out. But starting running back Josh Jacobs was not one of them and saw action early in the Raiders’ 27-11 victory. Head coach Josh McDaniels explained his reasoning for Jacobs seeing action, stating that there are certain things one cannot "simulate in practice."
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Dick Vitale Has 1 Non-Conference Game In Mind For Kentucky

Dick Vitale wants Kentucky to add one of the best Big Ten basketball programs to its non-conference schedule. The ESPN college basketball commentator is calling for Kentucky to take on Indiana after the two schools used to play all the time over the years. "This is a quality pre-conf. matchup...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Morris
Person
Sam Pittman
The Spun

Look: Poll Ranks The No. 1 Mascot In All Of College Football

Mascots may seem silly in some places, but in the world of college football, they are essential. If you're a college football fan on Twitter, you've no doubt seen the rankings lists from the Big Game Boomer account. They're ultimately meaningless, but they always inspire fierce debate. Boomer's ranking of...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

ECU freshman infielder Parker Byrd undergoes amputation for portion of leg

East Carolina University freshman infielder Parker Byrd has undergone an amputation to one of his legs below the knee as a result of a boating accident in late July. Mitzi Lee Byrd, the mother of Parker who has been updating friends and family through her public Facebook page since his accident, shared the news late Thursday night that Parker had his leg below the knee amputated during his eighth surgery.
GREENVILLE, NC
The Spun

Dan Patrick Thinks SEC Will Go After 3 Major Programs

The college football world is currently in the midst of several massive conference realignment moves. According to college football analyst Dan Patrick, Clemson, Florida State and Miami could be the next programs on the move. Patrick thinks the SEC could be gunning for these three major ACC organizations if the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Texas Tech lands another four-star recruit

Texas Tech has 247Sports No. 17 recruiting class and new commit Jordan Sanford is one of the jewels. The four-star out of Arlington (Texas) Mansfield Timberview announced his pledge to the Red Raiders on Thursday evening, choosing to play for Joey McGuire and his staff over the likes of TCU, Oklahoma State, Northwestern, SMU and Washington among others.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Ncaa Transfer Portal#Razorbacks
247Sports

What's next for Mississippi State?

Over the course of last weekend, Mississippi State picked up four big commitments towards the 2023 signing class. That robust weekend swells the number of Bulldog commitments to thirteen. The recruiting job for this cycle is nearly half way done. The December signing period for 2022 begins on December 21st and runs through December 23rd. Coach Mike Leach and his staff will host several prospects on official visits over the course of the fall in advance of those signings.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

BREAKING: DT Asher Tomaszewski commits to Kansas State

Kansas State received a weekend commitment from defensive tackle Asher Tomaszewski. This comes just after the Wildcats offered the 6-foot-4, 270-pound Tomaszewski at their camp. "It feels like home there and overall the whole staff is awesome," he said. Tomaszewski visited in the spring unofficially then returned for camp and...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

How it Happened: Ben Minich Commits to Notre Dame

Safety was a position of need for Notre Dame heading into the 2023 cycle. And despite carrying a pair of four-star commitments at that position, the Fighting Irish took a run at Ben Minich. Today, the Cincinnati product announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish over opportunities at Cincinnati, Duke,...
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
247Sports

Stetson Bennett named No. 2 QB in SEC by SEC Network's Matt Stinchcomb

The debate as to where Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett falls in the SEC rankings at his position continues as the 2022 season quickly approaches. Last month saw outlets place him No. 8 and No. 9 in the conference, and SEC Network experts all kept him out of their top five SEC quarterback lists during SEC Media Days broadcasts. This week saw SEC Network analyst Matt Stinchcomb rank his top five quarterbacks, and Stetson Bennett came in at No. 2, behind Alabama's Bryce Young.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

How is JT Daniels different now than he was at USC?

When Graham Harrell arrived at USC to be the team's offensive coordinator, he found a young JT Daniels in his quarterback room. Fast forward three years and both parties making career changes, and the two have been reunited in Morgantown, hoping to ramp up the offense at West Virginia University. Harrell fought through two more solid years with the Trojans, while Daniels transferred to UGA, suffered multiple injuries, and won a National Championship. Both have grown since their first time together. But how is Daniels different? Harrell was asked that very question this week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

247Sports

43K+
Followers
357K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy