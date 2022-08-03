Better Call Saul: Bob Odenkirk Reveals if Walt and Jesse Return in Final Two Episodes

Read on comicbook.com
Related
Better Call Saul recap: Now we know why Kim Wexler doesn’t appear in Breaking Bad
It’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt. Or, until Better Call Saul’s Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler successfully pull off a long con and set up a nice payday for themselves. Only to then watch a colleague shot to death in their apartment by a psychotic cartel boss, a turn of events that helps, finally, throw cold water on Kim’s idea of some kind of idyllic happy-ever-after with Jimmy.
‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Filmed Kim and Jimmy’s Last Scene Together in a Unique Way
'Better Call Saul' director Michael Morris described the creative shot he constructed to film Kim (Rhea Seehorn) and Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk)'s last scene in a dynamic way.
digitalspy.com
Better Call Saul boss confirms Gus' sexuality
Better Call Saul spoilers ahead for season 6 episode 'Fun and Games'. In the latest instalment of Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul, after convincing Don Eladio that he never laid a glove on Lalo Salamanca, Gus Fring indulged in a little wine bar flirtation before straightening himself up and making a quick getaway.
‘Better Call Saul’ Star Rhea Seehorn Reacts To Kim’s Surprising Decision in Episode 9
Each episode of “Better Call Saul” Season 6 gets better and better, with more bombs dropping that lead up to Jimmy McGill’s conversion to Saul Goodman. The AMC TV series returned on Monday with a quieter but no less impactful episode. We saw Gus Fring dealing with the fallout of Lalo Salamanca’s death. And we witnessed Kim Wexler and Jimmy’s attempts to move on from Howard Hamlin’s murder in their home. They even attend Howard’s funeral, narrowly escaping after a confrontation with Howard’s widow, Cheryl. She suspects there was more to Howard’s death than suicide, but Kim and Jimmy convince her that his drug problem was real.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6: Bob Odenkirk Heart Attack Occurred Filming This Scene
Vince Gilligan shares the scene in which Bob Odenkirk had a heart attack. Gilligan and Tony Dalton discuss finishing the scene two months later.
‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Thanks Henry Winkler for Sharing His Fishing Exploits
When the paths of two classic TV stars cross, then it’s something as The Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick calls out to Henry Winkler. On Sunday, Winkler wrapped up his summer fishing trip to Idaho. He happened to share a great photo of him and his final catch. Winkler has been doing some fishing in the Snake River up there. And McCormick happened to notice his sweet photo. It leads her to comment along with all of his many fans on Twitter.
‘Better Call Saul’ Meets ‘Breaking Bad’: Kim’s Whereabouts and Gene’s Phone Call Explained
Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the 11th episode of “Better Call Saul” Season 6, titled “Breaking Bad.” “Better Call Saul” fans have waited over seven years for the Bob Odenkirk-led series to intersect with the world of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul). This week’s episode of the spinoff, aptly titled “Breaking Bad,” provided viewers with all that and more. The episode goes back and forth between the black-and-white timeline, which features Saul’s post-“Breaking Bad” persona Gene Takovic in Omaha, and the world of Saul Goodman within “Breaking...
‘Better Call Saul’ Karaoke Was More Complicated Than Bob Odenkirk Singing
'Better Call Saul' Music Supervisor Thomas Golubic describes the process of securing karaoke songs for the show, which is harder than just a normal music track.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sweet Endings: Cinnabon Reflects on the End of ‘Better Call Saul’
“If I’m lucky, a month from now — best-case scenario — I’m managing a Cinnabon in Omaha.”. That single sentence, uttered by Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) in Breaking Bad‘s penultimate episode, unknowingly laid the groundwork for one of Better Call Saul‘s most engrossing plots. The reference made its way back to the baked good brand, and by the time the AMC prequel premiered in 2015, Better Call Saul and Cinnabon had teamed up to make Saul’s post-Breaking Bad dream a reality.
‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Says Show Is Changing It Up in Season 20
NCIS started production this week for season 20. And with a benchmark season comes surprises, right?. That’s what the cast is promising. Just ask Wilmer Valderrama, who is starting his sixth season playing special agent Nick Torres. “This season we’re happy to say that we’re doing things you’ve never...
Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul and the team behind AMC's Breaking Bad pose with bronze statues of their characters at unveiling in New Mexico
Breaking Bad has already immortalized its stars, but now they will truly live on forever in bronze. The cast, including stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, attended a bronze statue unveiling of their characters from Breaking Bad at the convention center in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Friday. The duo attended...
Will Ana return in NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14?
Callen and Ana are still going strong. Will we see more of them together in NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14? Will Bal Paly coming back?. We are certainly ready to see a Callen/Ana wedding. For a while, it looked like their relationship may be doomed. After all, Ana was on the run and wasn’t showing signs of wanting to settle down. Things changed by the end of NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13, with Callen finally getting the chance (and courage!) to propose.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Paramount+ Added More Seasons of Beavis & Butt-Head Before Reboot Premiere
The knuckleheads known as Beavis and Butt-Head are finally making their TV comeback this week, following the recently released movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe. Paramount+ is set to debut Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head on Thursday, August 4th, putting the beloved characters in an ongoing TV series for the first time in decades. Ahead of that debut, the streaming service helped fans get prepared for the reboot by adding even more episodes of the original series.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunner Reveals Season 24 Premiere Title
Law & Order: SVU will premiere its 24th season on September 22, 2022. Graziano took to Instagram to announce the episode with a post of the season premiere’s script. David Graziano co-wrote the script along with Julie Martin. According to a picture of the script, the first episode this season will be called “The One You Feed.”
‘Better Call Saul’s Lalo Actor Tony Dalton Reveals His Favorite Scene
When the Breaking Bad series finale aired in 2013, fans of the compelling drama and its various villains and antiheroes grieved the loss. After five years inside the twisted world of Walter White, the weekly dose of his dubious deeds would be sorely missed. But Breaking Bad was no ordinary show. It was a phenomenon of epic proportions. And what does every phenomenal show need? A spinoff.
‘Max Headroom’ Series Reboot Starring Matt Frewer In Works At AMC Networks From Christopher Cantwell & Elijah Wood’s SpectreVision
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: A 1980s pop culture mainstay is plotting a comeback. AMC Networks is developing a Max Headroom drama series reboot, with Matt Frewer set to reprise his role as the world’s first artificial intelligence TV personality. Halt and Catch Fire co-creator Christopher Cantwell is writing the adaptation and is attached as showrunner for the project, which is produced by Elijah Wood and Daniel Noah’s SpectreVision and All3Media. Known for biting commentary, quick wit and manic glitching, the supposedly computer-generated TV host played by Frewer was first introduced in the 1985 British cyberpunk TV...
‘Better Call Saul’ ‘Breaking Bad’ Episode Changed Saul Goodman’s Introduction to Walter White
'Better Call Saul' writer Thomas Schnauz discusses how his 'Breaking Bad' episode subtly changes the original Saul Goodman introduction on 'Breaking Bad.'
‘Better Call Saul’ Had a Surprise ‘Home Alone’ Cameo: Devin Ratray’s Buzz
Better Call Saul finally gave fans a Breaking Bad crossover with cameos from original series stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. But they weren’t the only exciting guest stars in Season 6, Episode 11. The episode, titled “Breaking Bad”, shows Gene (Bob Odenkirk) tragically backsliding into the criminal tendencies...
‘Home Improvement’: See ‘Tool Time Girl’ Actress Debbe Dunning at 56
Debbe Dunning became the “Tool Time girl” when Pamela Anderson left the hit ABC sitcom Home Improvement due to scheduling conflicts with hit show Baywatch. Home Improvement, starring Tim Allen, originally cast Debbe Dunning in a small role in the second season. However, she then auditioned for the role of Heidi Keppert, Tim and Al’s (Richard Karn) new assistant on their fictional show Tool Time.
Tim Allen’s ‘The Santa Clauses’ Casts ‘NCIS’ Star to Play a Christmas Witch
In addition to his role as Tim “The Toolman” Taylor, Tim Allen saw much success with his comedic holiday film franchise, The Santa Clause. Now, in the process of making The Santa Clauses, the Tim Allen film cast a beloved NCIS star to play a Christmas Witch. And you’re never going to believe who it is.
Comments / 0