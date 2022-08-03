In the city’s hottest primaries, candidates hold their breath for an endorsement from The New York Times

Read on www.cityandstateny.com
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
On the Record with Assemblywoman Jo Anne Simon: Need to bring NYC voices to Washington
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Assemblywoman Jo Anne Simon is looking to move to Congress so she can bring New York issues to Washington, she said. Simon is running in New York’s 10th Congressional District because she is already familiar with the issues facing the Brooklyn community in the newly-drawn district. “I knew I […]
How Adams' pals — and a favorite dining spot — link him to one of the state's top tax delinquents
A series of restaurants are owned by a tax-tardy Brooklyn attorney who has employed two of the mayor's close friends.
Who’s who in Eric Adams’ administration
Yes, New York City Mayor Eric Adams is thinking about “emotional intelligence” as he fills out his administration, but he’s also thinking about demographic representation. He said for months that he would appoint a woman to lead the New York City Police Department and he did, setting up Keechant Sewell to be the first female commissioner to lead the country’s largest police force. The man who narrowly defeated two women in the Democratic primary also announced that five of his six deputy mayors will be women – and five of them people of color. And the leader of the city Department of Correction will be a Latino man, Louis Molina, overseeing a majority Black and Latino workforce overseeing jails where the majority of people incarcerated are also people of color.
Attorney General James Stops New York City Landlords That Harassed Rent-Stabilized Tenants and Lied to Banks
New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced a settlement with Ink Property Group LLC (Ink) for violating rent stabilization laws and illegally harassing tenants. Ink — managed by Eden Ashourzadeh, Alex Kahen, and then-Public Advocate James’ 2016 Worst Landlords List offender Robert Kaydanian — bought dozens of rent-stabilized buildings in low-income communities of color with the intention of illegally deregulating affordable housing for profit. Through a variety of illegal activities, Ink forced out rent-stabilized tenants so their units could be offered at market rate. Ink also intentionally submitted false documents to financial institutions, lying about rents and occupancy to obtain loans. As part of the settlement, Ink will pay up to $1.75 million to preserve affordable housing, and over $400,000 in restitution to tenants. Ink will also bring at least 28 apartments that were illegally deregulated back into rent stabilization, making them permanently affordable. Ink is also required to install a monitor and external property management company to ensure compliance with rent stabilization laws and manage their buildings, which will be overseen by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).
New Yorkers say crime top priority of governor's race
NEW YORK -- As the November election for New York governor inches closer, voters have a lot on their minds. From crime, to education, quality of life and the economy, many we spoke with sounded off about what they believe should be the governor's top priority. "We need a strong governor," Manhattan resident Ava Schofield told CBS2. "Just strengthen what we already have."Schofield lives in Manhattan with her two young daughters. She said she has a laundry list of priorities the governor should take on, but crime is at the top. New York voter guide: Deadlines and details for August 2022 primary election"I...
City & State and PIX11 to co-moderate District 12 debate at Hunter College
Redistricting really shook up this year’s elections, and almost no other race has created as much buzz as the 12th District Democratic contest in the lead up to the Aug. 23 primary. As part of our election coverage, City & State has partnered with PIX11 and Hunter College to...
Gilston Electric Supports Expansion of New York City Casino
Gilston Electric, a subsidiary of Electra USA, was retained to support the Resorts World Casino New York City hotel expansion project by executing flawlessly after thoroughly preparing detailed engineering drawings. Preparing before executing helped Gilston Electric successfully carry out extensive electrical work throughout the construction project, and it demonstrated how a project should be run.
15 Best New York City Neighborhoods (in 2022)
Curious about the best New York neighborhoods? NYC neighborhoods are geographically close to each other but still very distinct. It’s one of the things that makes New York City unlike anywhere else on the planet. Of course, finding the perfect neighborhood for you depends on what exactly you’re looking...
NYC mayor asking for pictures of city job applicants in suspected push for more diversity
NEW YORK (TND) — New York City is looking to fill leadership positions ranging from assistant commissioner to departmental press secretary, and an order from Mayor Eric Adams instructing city agencies to present him with pictures of eligible candidates before any new hires are made is causing concern. Politico...
Siena Poll shows Hochul ahead in NY gubernatorial race
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN)—The most recent Siena Poll asked likely voters where they stand when it comes to November’s gubernatorial race. While Democrats overwhelmingly sided with Governor Kathy Hochul, and Republicans with Lee Zeldin, the Independent voters are closely split, leaning slightly towards Zeldin. “In a state that has more than twice as many Democrats as […]
A window heat pump project is bringing cutting-edge climate tech to New York public housing
When Hurricane Ida swept through New York City last August, the storm damaged multiple boilers at Woodside Houses in Queens. Repairs were slow, and residents were forced to live with heat outages well into the winter; some even relied on their apartments’ gas stoves to keep warm. That was...
[VIDEO] Peek Inside Manhattan's Masonic Temple in Flatiron District
Through books like The Lost Symbol, you may have heard of "The Masons" as a secret society, but they organization is anything but. Peek inside with this video from our friends at StreetEasy as they got to tour the interior of New York's largest Masonic Temple, located in the heart of the Flatiron District.
Congestion pricing’s next obstacle? The exemption debate.
After years of moving at a tired crawl, New York’s congestion pricing program is finally picking up speed. A draft of the environmental assessment for the road tolling program in Manhattan below 60th Street is expected to be released soon, and the six members of the Traffic Mobility Review Board, which will recommend the specifics of the fee structure, have all been named. They included five business and real estate leaders approved by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority board, and Transport Workers Union International President John Samuelsen, who was named to the board by New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
New York’s Public Housing May Be On The Verge Of A Climate Breakthrough
In the 1990s, the nation’s largest public housing authority helped popularize energy-efficient refrigerators. Now it’s ready to do the same for heat pumps.
New York City may have to vote on a schools budget. Again.
In a setback to New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ ongoing defense of his school budget, a Manhattan judge on Friday vacated the city’s spending plan for the Department of Education, ordering the City Council and Adams’ office to pass a new, amended budget. Judge Lyle Frank’s...
Manhattan DA pushes back on Mayor Adams' criticism of 'insane' bail reform laws: 'Proud of what we're doing'
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg pushed back Wednesday after New York City Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD officials called the state’s bail reform laws "insane" and "dangerous" in a press conference. "There's always more work to be done," Bragg conceded on the "FAQ NYC" podcast recorded soon after the...
Mariner labor shortage on SI ferry: Service cutbacks, no union contract and mayor Adams insinuating protest
Mayor Eric Adams is blaming sudden sharp cuts in Staten Island Ferry service on crews failing to show up for work — while the union representing workers now approaching their 12th year without a contract says captains are getting wrongly blamed. On Wednesday afternoon the city Department of Transportation...
Texas Gov. Abbott escalates feud with Eric Adams by ‘shamelessly’ sending migrant buses to NYC
In an apparent act of spite against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday announced the state will begin busing people who recently crossed the border to New York City. The battle between the two leaders began last month when Adams blamed the Abbott administration,...
Mayor, New York City's police commissioner call for changes to stop recidivism
Officials say 10 criminals have been arrested a combined 485 times since bail reform went into effect back in 2020.
New NYPD Inspector General Faces Department Resistant to Recommended Reforms
A Brooklyn prosecutor and one-time lawyer for the Mollen Commission police corruption panel was named as the NYPD’s new inspector general Thursday, assuming oversight of a sprawling institution that has for years resisted recommendations for reform. Charles Guria, currently a senior trial assistant district attorney in Brooklyn, and the...
