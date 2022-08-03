Little free libraries pop-up across Bridgeport

There's a new place in Bridgeport to pick up a book, but it's not a store or even indoors.

Derek Oxley's vision for his neighborhood's next chapter is now a reality. It started with a simple structure and now there are 10 little libraries popping up throughout Bridgeport.

"It's sturdy, it's not going to go anywhere," says Oxley. "There are little free libraries on every continent except Antarctica, but that doesn't mean they are not revolutionary here."

Oxley says books have made a difference in his life and he hopes it helps others too.