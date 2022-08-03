ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Little free libraries pop-up across Bridgeport

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XP5tT_0h3tXrz700

There's a new place in Bridgeport to pick up a book, but it's not a store or even indoors.

Derek Oxley's vision for his neighborhood's next chapter is now a reality. It started with a simple structure and now there are 10 little libraries popping up throughout Bridgeport.

"It's sturdy, it's not going to go anywhere," says Oxley. "There are little free libraries on every continent except Antarctica, but that doesn't mean they are not revolutionary here."

Oxley says books have made a difference in his life and he hopes it helps others too.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

All In For Ansonia & Derby To Host Free Community Dinner

All In is a growing alliance of neighborhood organizations and community leaders throughout the Lower Naugatuck Valley and Milford. All In was initiated in 2020 by TEAM, Inc. as part of its ongoing efforts to go beyond ​“making poverty livable” and work with our neighbors to end it. Residents in each group work together to learn leadership skills in order to improve the conditions in their respective towns. The three main pillars of these groups’ work are: creating communities where everyone has a place to live, where food is secure, and where everyone has a voice in the decisions that affect their lives. Groups are currently active in: Ansonia/Derby, Seymour, Oxford, Shelton and Milford. TEAM is a nonprofit human services agency serving the Valley and surrounding region (www.teaminc.org).
ANSONIA, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Bridgeport, CT
Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Government
Register Citizen

New Haven's International Festival of Arts & Ideas to host 'Rhythm Exchange' concert series on the Green

Starting Aug. 18, New Haven residents will be able to attend biweekly music and dance performances on the New Haven Green during their lunch break. Rhythm Exchange, a concert series organized by International Festival of Arts & Ideas, will feature music and dance performances from various genres every other Thursday from noon to 1:30 p.m, according to a press release from The Festival. Organizers hope the event will help New Haveners pause in their busy day and enjoy the city's culture.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Free Libraries#Antarctica#Urban Construction
connect-bridgeport.com

Movie Night Set for Bridgeport City Pool Postponed

Movie tonight at the Bridgeport City Pool has been postponed. Officials have announced they will reschedule the date and venue to be determined at a later date. A decision on Family Night will be made no later than 4 p.m. As of now, the pool is open for the regular...
theorangetimes.com

Or Shalom Hosting Beach Celebration

Congregation Or Shalom, an egalitarian, welcoming and progressive synagogue in Orange, is inviting community members to attend its annual sabbath celebration on Friday, Aug. 12 at Gulf Beach in Milford. “One of my favorite Shabbat songs contains the words, ‘Author of creation, let these things never end: the sand, the...
MILFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Aug. 5 - Aug. 7

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend, Nutmeggers can see famous rappers take center stage, as well as chow down on some Italian food or make an ice cream run. Here are some things to do this weekend:. Pitbull: Can't Stop Us Now tour.
MILFORD, CT
thetouristchecklist.com

26 Best & Fun Things to Do in Bridgeport (CT)

Bridgeport is a city nestled at the edge of the Pequonnock River on the east side of Fairfield County, Connecticut, United States. It is recognized as the largest city in Connecticut State with a population of one hundred and forty-eight thousand, six hundred and fifty-four after the 2020 census. If...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News 12

Missing Milford goldendoodle found safe in New Haven

A dog that went missing after he was left inside a stolen car in Milford has been found. Emanuel Castillo spent Friday putting up fliers for Leo, his 2-year-old goldendoodle. Castillo pulled into DiBella's Subs with Leo in the backseat to pick up a mobile order Thursday. Thinking he'd only...
MILFORD, CT
fairfieldct.org

Town of Fairfield News

This past Sunday afternoon, my husband and I took time to enjoy dinner at the Old Post Tavern on their patio. It was a beautiful day to be surrounded by members of our community enjoying live music performed by Fairfield natives Christopher Robin, Trevor Sylvestro, their Uncle David and family.
FAIRFIELD, CT
New Haven Independent

There’s Gold In Them Thar Hill

As old logs and leaves sizzled in the 90-degree heat at the peak of Hamden’s transfer station, a fiery red milling machine moved between piles of debris, shooting sharp chips of wood high into the sky while churning the organic waste into something of value — the beginnings of top-quality compost Hamdenites refer to as ​“black gold.”
HAMDEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Arm Sandblasted

2022-08-06@11:55am–#Bridgeport CT– EMS on the way to a garage at Sheridan and Mead Street for a worker who sandblasted his arm. Employees are applying a tourniquet according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

News 12

97K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy