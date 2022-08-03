City leaders look to build a permanent memorial at the site of the migrant truck tragedy

Read on news4sanantonio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
KSAT 12
Bishop with Archdiocese of San Antonio dies at 90
SAN ANTONIO – A bishop with the Archdiocese of San Antonio has died at the age of 90, the organization announced early Saturday. Bishop John W. Yanta passed away at his home on Aug. 6 after years of battling multiple serious health ailments. The archdiocese said despite the bishop’s...
news4sanantonio.com
Far North Side standoff continues as officers try to get suspect to surrender peacefully
SAN ANTONIO - It's been more than a day that San Antonio Police officers have been on the scene where a man has barricaded himself inside a Far North Side Apartment. The standoff began sometime early Thursday morning at the Agora Stone Oak Apartments off Agora Palms Drive and Hardy Oak Boulevard.
freightwaves.com
Wife of slain Texas trucking magnate now charged in massive fraud
A San Antonio woman convicted of killing her husband while chasing his mistress on a highway has been charged with felony fraud relating to the company the husband and wife co-owned, Bill Hall Jr. Trucking. Frances Hall, 59, provided false payroll information over a seven-year period to avoid more than...
KSAT 12
San Antonio fire captain on admin. duty after Hill Country DWI arrest
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – A San Antonio Fire Department captain has been placed on administrative duty after being charged with driving while intoxicated, SAFD officials confirmed Friday. Captain Ryan Bippert, a 32-year veteran of SAFD, was taken into custody by Fredericksburg police July 16 and booked into the Gillespie County...
KTSA
Teenager in critical condition after shootout with San Antonio Police
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An 18 year old is in the hospital after exchanging gunfire with San Antonio police officers Thursday night. According to FOX 29, the teenager was shooting at his girlfriend’s car but was gone before police arrived. The officers then drove to the shooter’s...
news4sanantonio.com
Teenager shot by San Antonio Police officers after gun battle near Kelly Airfield
SAN ANTONIO - An 18-year-old is in the hospital after being shot by police late Thursday night. Police said the incident started when they were called out for the suspect who was shooting at his girlfriend's car. Officers drove over to the suspect's father's home. When the teenager showed up...
4 injured including 2 children in crash near La Cantera
SAN ANTONIO — Several people were injured including two children after a motorcyclist crashed into an SUV near La Cantera Saturday morning, officials say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the crash at I-10 at the La Cantera exit. Police said a motorcyclist was...
Former San Antonio brothel site denied historic designation
HDRC recommended the Bill Miller heir do an archeological dig.
news4sanantonio.com
More than 100 firefighters battled a massive fire on the Northwest side
SAN ANTONIO – More than 100 firefighters battled a massive fire and a few explosions that occurred on a commercial structure on the Northwest side of town. The incident happened on 5800 Rocky Point Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters found fire coming out of the open bay door. According to...
Spring Branch woman accused of cleaning up area where boyfriend was found shot, authorities say
SPRING BRANCH, Texas — A Spring Branch woman faces charges of tampering with evidence after authorities discovered she tried to clean up the area where her boyfriend was found shot dead this week, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office. Eve Escobedo, 53, was also the one to call...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Horseback Riding in San Antonio: Horse Riding Lessons For Adults and Kids Near You
If you’ve always been captivated by cowboy movies about the Wild West and are looking for horseback riding in San Antonio, read on. We’ve compiled the best list for you. There are a ton of places that offer horseback riding in San Antonio with a range of adult horseback riding lessons, including picking your own horse, learning different riding techniques, and leisure rides for experienced riders. Most ranches are on large acres of land and retain well-kept horses, so you may explore the lovely pastures with ease.
KSAT 12
18-year-old fatally struck by vehicle while trying to cross busy street, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman died from her injuries after San Antonio police say she was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a busy street overnight. Officers were called around 9:13 p.m. Friday to the 1200 block of WW White Road for a major accident. Upon arrival,...
news4sanantonio.com
Night of drinking turned fatal after shots were fired on West side of town
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another in critical condition after shots were fired on the West side of town. Police were dispatched to 6500 W Commerce at around 1:56 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they found a victim with gunshot wounds...
'Opportunity Home' | San Antonio Housing Authority changes name and logo
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Housing Authority on Wednesday announced their name change and unveiled their new logo on Twitter. The organization formerly known as SAHA has changed their name to "Opportunity Home San Antonio" accompanied by a yellow and blue logo. In the past, SAHA has come...
news4sanantonio.com
Six years after SAPD officer was killed by new bride, family fights to keep her locked up
SAN ANTONIO - Six years after a veteran San Antonio police officer succumbed to a months-long coma – the victim of a shocking hit-and-run – the officer's family finds itself in a seemingly year-round battle to make sure his killer remains locked up behind bars. Diana Lopez, 33,...
virtualbx.com
San Antonio: University Health Women’s and Children’s Hospital Set to Open Next Year
San Antonio (Bexar County) – University Health is one year out from the opening of its new Women’s and Children’s Hospital. The facility is expected to be a place to count on for the highest level of pediatric and OB/GYN care from many of the nation’s top experts.
culturemap.com
San Antonio suburb grows with new garden homes, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. San Antonio suburb's popular master-planned community grows with new garden homes. The Crossvine in Schertz announced 77 new garden homes for the 550-acre development.
KSAT 12
Driver dies after hitting mattress on I-37, crashing into trees in South Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – A driver died after he crashed his truck along Interstate 37 in South Bexar County on Thursday night, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. BCSO said the driver was traveling northbound on I-37 near Hardy Road at around 9:30 p.m. when he hit a mattress on the road.
KSAT 12
San Antonio bookkeeper sentenced to nearly 3 years in federal prison for embezzling $291,000 from nonprofit
SAN ANTONIO – The office manager and bookkeeper for a nonprofit that provided services for the San Antonio Downtown Public Improvement District was sentenced Friday to 33 months in prison for financial and tax fraud. According to the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Western District of Texas, Alicia Henderson...
San Antonio family accused of putting missing woman’s body in plastic bin and leaving it in driveway
SAN ANTONIO (TCD) -- A father, his daughter, and his son are accused of putting a dead 19-year-old woman’s body in a plastic bin and leaving it in a vacant driveway. Court records show Frank Rangel, 42, Alysson Paredes, 25, and Adam Rangel, 18, were all booked into the Bexar County Jail on Aug. 1 on a charge of altering/destruction/concealing a human corpse relating to an incident that allegedly occurred July 19. All three are being held on $100,000 bond.
