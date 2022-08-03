New law could help solve case of 4 teens killed in Austin yogurt shop

Read on news4sanantonio.com
Houston Chronicle
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers indicted earlier this year in the protests spurred by the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Berry is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.
2 suspects arrested in May south Austin shooting, 3rd in Mexico
Police said the men were involved in the shooting death of Jose Alberto Aguirre Castellanos, 36, at 8:30 p.m. May 23 in a parking lot in the 1800 block of West Slaughter Lane.
Spring Branch woman accused of cleaning up area where boyfriend was found shot, authorities say
SPRING BRANCH, Texas — A Spring Branch woman faces charges of tampering with evidence after authorities discovered she tried to clean up the area where her boyfriend was found shot dead this week, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office. Eve Escobedo, 53, was also the one to call...
1 dead in shooting at southeast Austin gas station
Police are responding to shooting in southeast Austin, according to the Austin Police Association.
newstalk987.com
Man who Illegally Provided a Gun for an Austin East Magnate High School Student is Sentenced to Time Behind Bars
A Knoxville man who illegally provided a gun to an Austin-East High School student is sentenced to almost a year behind bars. A Judge sentenced 21 year-old Kelvon Foster to 10 months in prison for making false or fictitious statements in connection with the purchase of a firearm, which is informally known as “straw purchasing. Two years of supervised release is also part of his sentencing.
Texas has an official death count from the 2021 blackout. The true toll may never be known.
In Minal and Rajeeta Shah’s backyard, there once stood a cedar tree. The tall, broad canopy provided shade for the sisters’ garden below, a garden with sunflowers and tulsi and lemongrass. It’s a garden their mother, Manjula, pruned and nurtured for nearly two decades. It still flourishes, despite the best efforts of the Texas sun.
KSAT 12
Police: Woman charged with murder after trying to clean up evidence
COMAL COUNTY – After self-reporting her crime, a woman has been charged with murder in Comal County. At 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a woman stating her boyfriend was dead due to a domestic dispute, according to CCSO. Comal County deputies,...
VIDEO: Police Seek Driver Who Struck Two People and Drove Off in Austin, TX
Disturbing news coming out of Austin, Texas regarding a hit-and-run incident that took place in downtown Austin a few minutes before midnight on Saturday, July 17. Security cameras watching the intersection of Lavaca Street and W. Cesar Chavez Street caught a vehicle making a turn and striking a couple who were crossing. The vehicle then drove off, leaving Austin Police Department to search for the driver.
Texas Man Accused Of Beating His Roommate To Death After Pair Got Into Dispute That Escalated, Police Say
Authorities said a Texas man is behind bars after he allegedly murdered his roommate after a dispute between the two turned physical, Radar has learned.Cristo Jesus Rodriguez, 24, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 65-year-old Kenneth George Emery in Austin, police said.Around 11 p.m. on Aug. 11, officers responded to a 911 call from the pair’s home, where they found Emery dead, KTBC reported.According to the station, Rodriguez fled the scene after the attack in a vehicle and a third roommate who witnessed the attack was still at the residencePolice said Emery appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma, and he was badly beaten, with extensive injuries to his hands, arms and head.An investigation of the deadly incident showed Rodriguez allegedly got into a dispute with Emery that escalated and the suspect physically attacked and beat the victim, detectives said, according to KTBC.Officers located Rodriguez the following day and booked him into the Travis County jail.
Frances Hall charged with insurance fraud, could face prison time
SAN ANTONIO — Frances Hall, the co-owner of the Bill Hall Jr. Trucking company, turned herself in to authorities in Bexar County after having an outstanding warrant for fraud out of Travis County since June 30. Investigators with the Texas Department of Insurance, Division of Workers’ Compensation discovered that...
Austin yogurt shop murders motivate new federal law to crack cold cases
HOUSTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed a bill into law that could help solve cold case murders across the country. The Homicide Victims’ Families’ Rights Act, sponsored by Senator John Cornyn (R/TX), was motivated by the murders of four teenage girls found dead inside a yogurt shop in Austin, Texas 30 years ago.
Scene no longer active after Austin SWAT responds to business in north Austin
The Austin SWAT team is responding to north Austin Thursday morning after reports that a person, who may be armed, is refusing to cooperate with officers.
Texas murder suspect in custody, found in Colorado
A man wanted in connection to a May 23 Austin murder investigation was arrested Tuesday in Colorado, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
fox7austin.com
Hays County Most Wanted fugitive arrested, charged with 17 counts of vehicle burglary
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - A Most Wanted fugitive in Hays County has been captured in Austin. Jeremy Rasco, 23, was wanted on 17 counts of Vehicle Burglary, four counts or Credit Card Abuse and two counts of Theft of Firearm. The Austin Police Department assisted Hays County Sheriff's Office in...
fox7austin.com
APD looking for woman missing from North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a North Austin woman who's been missing since Wednesday night. 65-year-old Natividad Gonzalez Castillo was last seen walking near her home in the 10600 block of Lanshire Drive around 7 p.m. August 3. APD says...
news4sanantonio.com
TODAY: Sen. Gutierrez in Austin on Thursday for hearing on Uvalde mass shooting
AUSTIN - Senator Roland Gutierrez will be in Austin on Thursday for a court hearing related to the Uvalde school shooting. The hearing is set for 9 a.m. Sen. Gutierrez is suing the Department of Public Safety (DPS) for not releasing records related to the mass shooting on May 24 at Robb Elementary that killed 19 students and two teachers.
Texas homicide suspect arrested in Colorado, 1 suspect still at large
A Texas homicide suspect was arrested in Colorado on Tuesday now leaving only one out of three suspects at large, according to a deputy U.S. Marshal.
New initiative would make certain suspects surrender guns sooner
City and county officials are working together on an initiative to create a uniform gun surrender program in Austin and Travis County.
APD investigating suspicious death at southeast Austin apartment complex
Austin Police are investigating a suspicious death in southeast Austin Thursday.
