New law could help solve case of 4 teens killed in Austin yogurt shop

Authorities said a Texas man is behind bars after he allegedly murdered his roommate after a dispute between the two turned physical, Radar has learned.Cristo Jesus Rodriguez, 24, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 65-year-old Kenneth George Emery in Austin, police said.Around 11 p.m. on Aug. 11, officers responded to a 911 call from the pair’s home, where they found Emery dead, KTBC reported.According to the station, Rodriguez fled the scene after the attack in a vehicle and a third roommate who witnessed the attack was still at the residencePolice said Emery appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma, and he was badly beaten, with extensive injuries to his hands, arms and head.An investigation of the deadly incident showed Rodriguez allegedly got into a dispute with Emery that escalated and the suspect physically attacked and beat the victim, detectives said, according to KTBC.Officers located Rodriguez the following day and booked him into the Travis County jail.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO