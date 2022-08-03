ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New law could help solve case of 4 teens killed in Austin yogurt shop

Houston Chronicle

Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers indicted earlier this year in the protests spurred by the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Berry is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.
AUSTIN, TX
Man who Illegally Provided a Gun for an Austin East Magnate High School Student is Sentenced to Time Behind Bars

A Knoxville man who illegally provided a gun to an Austin-East High School student is sentenced to almost a year behind bars. A Judge sentenced 21 year-old Kelvon Foster to 10 months in prison for making false or fictitious statements in connection with the purchase of a firearm, which is informally known as “straw purchasing. Two years of supervised release is also part of his sentencing.
KNOXVILLE, TN
VIDEO: Police Seek Driver Who Struck Two People and Drove Off in Austin, TX

Disturbing news coming out of Austin, Texas regarding a hit-and-run incident that took place in downtown Austin a few minutes before midnight on Saturday, July 17. Security cameras watching the intersection of Lavaca Street and W. Cesar Chavez Street caught a vehicle making a turn and striking a couple who were crossing. The vehicle then drove off, leaving Austin Police Department to search for the driver.
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Man Accused Of Beating His Roommate To Death After Pair Got Into Dispute That Escalated, Police Say

Authorities said a Texas man is behind bars after he allegedly murdered his roommate after a dispute between the two turned physical, Radar has learned.Cristo Jesus Rodriguez, 24, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 65-year-old Kenneth George Emery in Austin, police said.Around 11 p.m. on Aug. 11, officers responded to a 911 call from the pair’s home, where they found Emery dead, KTBC reported.According to the station, Rodriguez fled the scene after the attack in a vehicle and a third roommate who witnessed the attack was still at the residencePolice said Emery appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma, and he was badly beaten, with extensive injuries to his hands, arms and head.An investigation of the deadly incident showed Rodriguez allegedly got into a dispute with Emery that escalated and the suspect physically attacked and beat the victim, detectives said, according to KTBC.Officers located Rodriguez the following day and booked him into the Travis County jail.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin yogurt shop murders motivate new federal law to crack cold cases

HOUSTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed a bill into law that could help solve cold case murders across the country. The Homicide Victims’ Families’ Rights Act, sponsored by Senator John Cornyn (R/TX), was motivated by the murders of four teenage girls found dead inside a yogurt shop in Austin, Texas 30 years ago.
AUSTIN, TX
APD looking for woman missing from North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a North Austin woman who's been missing since Wednesday night. 65-year-old Natividad Gonzalez Castillo was last seen walking near her home in the 10600 block of Lanshire Drive around 7 p.m. August 3. APD says...
AUSTIN, TX
TODAY: Sen. Gutierrez in Austin on Thursday for hearing on Uvalde mass shooting

AUSTIN - Senator Roland Gutierrez will be in Austin on Thursday for a court hearing related to the Uvalde school shooting. The hearing is set for 9 a.m. Sen. Gutierrez is suing the Department of Public Safety (DPS) for not releasing records related to the mass shooting on May 24 at Robb Elementary that killed 19 students and two teachers.
AUSTIN, TX

