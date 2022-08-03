Mural artist brings colorful charm to Exeter dog park

Read on thesungazette.com
clovisroundup.com
GillysGirls Band Performs Live at BlueGrass in the Park
The GillysGirls band performed to a large crowd Friday night for the August, 5 Bluegrass in the Park concert. The family band of sisters, consisting of two pairs of twins, Savannah and Morgan, along with Hailey and Jillian performed at Liberty Park in Clovis as part of the Bluegrass in the Park concert series which provides free bluegrass and old-time music in the park for community members to enjoy.
Hanford Sentinel
Piecing together the past while enjoying tomatoes and fish | Hanford Gourmet
They weren’t really wasted hours, but I did spend some time down a rabbit hole researching old newspapers. My intent was to find any tidbits I could about my maternal grandparents, Thomas and Jomac (Potter) Chan. As I have written before, Grandfather Chan was in vaudeville. He played the...
yourcentralvalley.com
This husband and wife team create beautiful things at Kileen’s Garden Boutique
In 2015 Kileen Alvidrez combined her love of gardening and her husband Shane’s woodworking skills and opened Kileen’s Garden Boutique. Kileen’s Garden Boutique is filled with unique succulent gardens and one-of-a-kind arrangments. The three-acre property now includes an event venue, so green thumbs can celebrate amongst the charming atmosphere at Kileen’s Garden Boutique.
yourcentralvalley.com
Welcome to a little oasis inside Fresno’s Woodward Park
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – As soon as you walk into the Shinzen Friendship Garden the greenery and terrain make you think you are in the far east. “When they built the garden, they purposely constructed it in that kind of pattern out of Japan. Which is about 80 % mountains,” said Roger Tsuruda, Shinzen Friendship Garden.
mega979.com
Win a prize pack to Eagle Mountain Casino!
Play the Mega Movie Trivia challenge with Mega 97.9 and you could win a prize pack to Eagle Mountain Casino. If you know the title of the movie, you could win $50 in Eagle Mountain Casino bonus cash and $50 food voucher from the Mega Morning Show. Starting August 8th,...
thesungazette.com
A bear of a lesson comes to SCICON
The Tulare County Historical Museum donated its prize-winning bear exhibit to SCICON, the outdoor school of science and conservation operated by the Tulare Office of Education (TCOE) that fifth and sixth graders across the county visit every year. The bear exhibit moved into SCICON’s natural history museum on July 26 and according to TCOE Superintendent Tim Hire, TCOE has no intentions of ever removing it from its new home.
yourcentralvalley.com
The Jurassic Empire comes to the Fresno Fairgrounds
Jurassic Empire is coming to the Fresno Fairgrounds this weekend, Aug. 6 and 7. Abe Issa, the event organizer, said this is the biggest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in California. He stopped by the show to give us all the details and quiz us with some dino trivia. Jurassic...
mega979.com
Listen to win tickets for Concert For La Raza!
The Valley’s Old School, Mega 97.9 has your chance to score a pair of tickets to Concert For La Raza with Trish Toledo, Baby Bash, special guest Danny Trejo and many more at the Visalia Convention Center on Saturday, August 20. Listen all week for your chance to win during your afternoon drive.
Dine and Dish: Cali's Snack Shack
Visit Cali's Snack Shack in Parlier to get that island vibe and a taste of the tropics in sweet creations like their Pineapple Explosion, Strawberry Dream, and Mangonada.
First-of-its-kind soccer complex opens in downtown Visalia
1852 Visalia will offer street-style soccer leagues and craft beer, and will be open for league play for players of all ages and all experience levels.
Hanford Sentinel
Eagle Mountain Casino counts down to relaunch
In the Fall of 2019, HBG Design was selected as designer and architect for Eagle Mountain Casino's highly anticipated casino relocation project. The nationally-recognized Top 10 hospitality and entertainment design firm, which has offices in Memphis, San Diego, and Dallas, started design of the project in 2020 and continued design right through the pandemic. Virtual meetings continued with the Tule River Tribe and the design advanced through all the obstacles faced from COVID-19.
montanaoutdoor.com
Fresno Reservoir Fishing Report by Brian Olson 8.5.22
Fresno is 39% full. Inflow is 499 cfs and outflow is 1039 cfs. The water level is dropping fast. Walleye fishing is good. Find the rock piles and humps looking for fish using your sonar. Bottom bouncers with spinners and slow death rigs are working well coupled with crawlers are working well. In the same areas try crank baits. Check out the Fresno Chapter WUM webcam and call Fresno Tavern or Stromberg Sinclair in Havre for current ramp conditions.
thesungazette.com
Tulare County Parks giving away free mulch
VISALIA – Tulare County Parks is offering free wood chip mulch to interested residents and businesses for landscaping purposes, whether it be to beautify landscapes and gardens or reduce water evaporation from high and dry temperatures. The mulch will be available for the taking on Fridays until supplies run out.
Central California SPCA participating in 'Clear the Shelters' campaign
The goal is to find forever homes for as many pets as possible. This month, the cost of adoption will be reduced by 50 percent for all animals.
yourcentralvalley.com
‘Biggest Baddest BBQ’ and car show returns to Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The search is on for the best BBQ in the Central Valley while visitors can also enjoy the rumbles of engines during the car show. The Biggest Baddest BBQ and Car Show will take places Saturday, August 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event is...
Legendary Steve Perry makes return to hometown, Hanford
Legendary "Journey" frontman Steve Perry made a return to his hometown of Hanford.
yourcentralvalley.com
Free school supplies for Visalia students
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Hundreds of students in Visalia will be given free school supplies at the Back to School Drive event at the Riverway Sports Park, this Saturday. Event Organizer Apple Corial- Symns, with Apple Corial Realty Group says she created the event to give back to the community that has supported her business for many years.
'We are excited!': Visalia Unified gears up to welcome back students on campus
Unlike the last two school years, over 30,000 Visalia Unified School District students are gearing up for the new year - in person.
Where is the real center of California?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
Hanford Sentinel
Lemoore High School parking lot asphalt replaced with concrete
As part of a massive infrastructure project, Lemoore High School is replacing the school's asphalt parking lot with one made of concrete. The $3 million project will be constructed in two phases. The first, which is being worked on now, will consist of the parking lot itself. The lot covers an area of well over a city block in length. The second phase, which involves solar covers for the lot, will be worked on in 2023.
