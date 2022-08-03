Mural artist brings colorful charm to Exeter dog park

Fresno is 39% full. Inflow is 499 cfs and outflow is 1039 cfs. The water level is dropping fast. Walleye fishing is good. Find the rock piles and humps looking for fish using your sonar. Bottom bouncers with spinners and slow death rigs are working well coupled with crawlers are working well. In the same areas try crank baits. Check out the Fresno Chapter WUM webcam and call Fresno Tavern or Stromberg Sinclair in Havre for current ramp conditions.

FRESNO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO