ETSU's Interim AD sheds new light on the future of the department, women's basketball

On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats held an open basketball practice and telethon to raise money for flood victims in Eastern Kentucky. During the event, Kentucky coach John Calipari and Gonzaga coach Mark Few had a conversation for all of the fans in attendance. The coaches announced that the Wildcats and Bulldogs will play a home-and-home series starting this November. This year’s game will be played at Gonzaga, and next season will be back at Rupp Arena in Kentucky.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO