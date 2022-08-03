East Winds Symphonic Band marks 40th anniversary, will play free Monroeville concerts

Read on triblive.com
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
Norwin area: Music in the Streets, peach festival, barbecues, more
Music in the Streets returns to downtown Irwin beginning at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 18. Performers include: Bob Brooks at the Colonial Grille Taproom on Main Street from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Elaine Painter & Gary at Brandy’s Basement from 8 to 11 p.m., Kenny Blake Band on the 4th Street stage from 6 to 9 p.m., the Judi Figel Trio at The Lamp Courtyard on Main Street from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; and the Jazz Warriors Big Band with dancers Mary Louise King and her partner in the 5th Street parking lot from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Festa Italiana shines through the rain in New Kensington
Everybody is Italian, and everybody is family at Festa Italiana at Mount St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in New Kensington. That’s what parishioner Donna Muto of Arnold said at its kickoff Friday evening. “It’s nice to see people coming out after covid, everybody being here,” Muto said. She was...
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Aug. 5-7
More than 170 vintage rides are expected to roll into Ligonier on Friday for The Stroll, the annual 1950s-themed car cruise hosted by Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Antique and classic vehicles will ring the Diamond and park along adjoining streets. The event features...
Scare tactics: Vandergrift man key figure in Kennywood's Phantom Fall Fest
Nick Kardos of Vandergrift gets paid to be creepy. Kardos, 31, was inspired by horror classics including “Night of the Living Dead” and experienced a creative drive as a youngster growing up in Oklahoma Borough. He has worked seasonally for 13 years as a special effects supervisor and...
Pittsburgh development is (mostly) booming. What to know now and what to expect next
Pittsburgh is experiencing a building boom worth billions. About 80 large construction projects are in the works or have been proposed in the city, according to Tribune-Review research and data from construction analyst firm Tall Timber Group. About half are under construction. The projects range from office space and multi-use retail to hotels and affordable housing, from hospitals and grocery stores to upgrades to athletic facilities and apartments or condos.
wtae.com
Temporary changes coming to Prantl’s Bakery
Pittsburgh's famous Prantl's bakery is making some temporary changes to deal with a staffing shortage. The company's Facebook page says effective Monday, the North Huntingdon and Squirrel Hill locations will temporarily close. However, Prantl's is expanding the hours at the Greensburg, North Side and Shadyside locations. Starting Tuesday, those stores...
Drag queen bingo fundraiser in Brackenridge benefits Creighton man who recently beat cancer
A drag queen bingo event held at the Brackenridge American Legion on Saturday raised money for a local man who recently beat cancer. Kevin Coudriet, of Creighton, East Deer said he was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer in early April. Two Mondays ago, he learned he had beaten it.
Caribbean restaurant, 2 Sisters 2 Sons, closing Sharpsburg doors
A popular Caribbean restaurant that drew people to Sharpsburg for its oxtail and jerk chicken has announced its doors will close this month. 2 Sisters 2 Sons, which recently celebrated its second anniversary in the borough, will close Aug. 31. “The area wasn’t working out for us as we hoped,”...
Murrysville, Export gear up for summer festivals
It’s summer festival season, and local towns are gearing up to celebrate the season with food, music and the occasional fireworks display. In Murrysville, municipal officials will host the fifth Murrysville Concert in the Park, 4056 Wiestertown Road, from 3 p.m. to dusk Aug. 13 at Murrysville Community Park.
Italian festival returning to New Kensington; Vandergrift Festa canceled
One Italian festival is returning to the Alle-Kiski Valley, while another has been canceled, possibly for good. The 41st annual Festa Italiana will be held Friday and Saturday at Mount St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in New Kensington. The festa, not held since 2019, was replaced by drive-thru lasagna dinners in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
macaronikid.com
Dormont Park aka the Castle Park
If you have a bucket list for the best Playgrounds and Parks for kids in Pittsburgh, this wooded gem is one to add at the top! I remember playing at Dormont Park (or the Wooden Castle Park as we called it) as a kid for what felt like HOURS at a time and my kids seem to be carrying on the legacy. This Pittsburgh park located in Dormont is SO unique and really brings out the imagination in a child as they are running around embracing roles as King's and Queen's of the Kingdom.
Penn Hills junior shows 1-on-1 skills at summer showcase
Penn Hills basketball player Hannah Pugliese was excited to participate in a one-on-one competition that was part of the NEO Summer Showcase last month. To win, all the junior had to do was navigate through a field of 30 players. No problem. “I was trying to be as confident as...
Countdown to kickoff 2022: Saturday football hasn’t completely disappeared from WPIAL schedules
Are you old enough to remember when high school football carried a nice one-two punch every weekend?. We had Friday night lights and sunny Saturdays filled with scholastic gridiron excitement. In the 1970s and ’80s, the number of schools that played on Saturday afternoon because they did not have lights...
Pittsburgh Restaurant Week offers new venues, no-reservation options
Pittsburgh Restaurant Week has something for every diner, says its director Brian McCollum. For those interested in trying a new eatery, there are a number of first-time participants for the event starting Monday. For indecisive diners, the website offers a Restaurant Roulette wheel that will pick a spot at random.
Pa. city celebrating 225th anniversary with fireworks
It's the oldest borough in Lawrence County.
Here's what used to occupy some large Pittsburgh construction sites
It’s tradition for Pittsburghers to give directions to landmarks that no longer exist. “Turn right where Schenley High School used to be.”. It is a quirk that showcases the region’s love for nostalgia and respect for its history. Dozens of construction projects are happening in the city. Buildings...
Living Treasures Wild Animal Park hosts a 'Beastly Beard' competition
Living Treasures Wild Animal Park hosted a “Beastly Beard” competition Thursday at its Laurel Highlands location in Jones Mills. About 20 men competed for the title. Robert DuVuvei was declared the winner. Retired Pittsburgh Steelers great Brett Keisel lent his support. Keisel was known for growing a long beard and then shaving it off for charity.
