ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Several Central Florida schools seeking new crossing guards

By Kellianne Klass
WESH
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wesh.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
County
Orange County, FL
City
Meadow Woods, FL
Orange County, FL
Education
State
Florida State
City
Hunters Creek, FL
City
Seminole, FL
City
Winter Garden, FL
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WESH

Where to find early voting locations in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting in the August primary will be open Monday in Orange County. You can cast your ballots at any early voting center through Aug. 21. Sites are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Make sure you bring your photo ID and signature identification.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Come And Join Us#Crossing Guard#The Crossing#The County Sheriff#Wesh
orangeobserver.com

Candidate Q&A: Jerry Demings, Orange County Mayor

City/town of residence: Unincorporated West Orange County. Family: Wife: Congresswoman Val Demings; three adult children; five grandchildren. Qualifications: Current Mayor, former Orange County Sheriff, former Deputy County Administrator, former Orlando police chief, former accountant and tax preparer, completed real estate school, former adjunct college instructor. What are the key differences...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
wlrn.org

State officially kills Florida Turnpike extension, citing public opposition

State transportation officials on Thursday officially killed a proposal that would have extended Florida's Turnpike from where it now ends at Interstate 75 near Wildwood east to connect with U.S. 19. It would have impacted large areas in either Citrus, Sumter, Levy and Marion counties. They cited public opposition that...
FLORIDA STATE
flaglerlive.com

2 Years of Probation for Woman Whose Dangerous Pitbull Bit Off Part of Child’s Nose

In mid-afternoon on February 27, 2021, Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a child getting bitten by a dog on Colbert Lane in Palm Coast. The dog, a 3-year-old pitbull mix named Jati, had bitten off part of the nose of the 8-year-old girl. The dog belonged to Melissa Gilham, 45, a resident of Brevard County. The dog had been declared dangerous in Orange County the previous year. That meant it was subject to strict restrictions when in public. Gilham was not abiding by the restrictions when the dog attacked the girl.
PALM COAST, FL
positivelyosceola.com

High temperatures and rising costs – seniors in Osceola eligible for $5,000 in energy bill assistance

Osceola County seniors experiencing an energy crisis – whether due to the summer heat, rising costs or other factors – have until Sept. 30 to apply for up to $5,000 of energy bill assistance. The Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP), which is 100% federally funded through a grant by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, helps qualifying seniors pay energy bills in an emergency.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy