Several Central Florida schools seeking new crossing guards

Read on www.wesh.com
Related
Here are some Central Florida back-to-school events happening this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — For many counties in Central Florida, the new school year starts next week. Whether families are preparing for their child to return to the classroom or start school for the first time, we collected a roundup of the following back-to-school events happening this weekend. Orange County.
click orlando
Seminole County superintendent, sheriff talk staffing, safety at back-to-school news conference
SANFORD, Fla. – At a news conference Friday, Seminole County’s sheriff and superintendent of public schools updated local parents on what to expect when sending their children back to classes on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Seminole County Public Schools Superintendent Serita Beamon opened the conference by reaffirming the district’s...
WESH
Volusia County drivers increasingly getting stuck in soft sand on beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Many of you know, driving on the beach in Volusia County has been a decades-long tradition dating back to NASCAR as they raced on the hard-packed sand. But the texture of the sand is changing. It's getting softer and more drivers are getting stuck. "I'll...
click orlando
Programs offer financial help to Central Florida parents sending children back to school
ORLANDO, Fla. – Parents are experiencing sticker shock as they head to stores to complete their back-to-school shopping. According to the most recent report, consumers are seeing the highest rate of inflation in 40 years and that is translating into higher prices. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
Central Florida school districts implement safety measures, guardians for upcoming academic year
Fla. — In May, the school year ended in such a heavy way, with the attack on an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Questions about the safety of our schools naturally resurfaced in that aftermath. Florida tried to make the classroom a safer place in 2018 post-Parkland by...
WESH
Where to find early voting locations in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting in the August primary will be open Monday in Orange County. You can cast your ballots at any early voting center through Aug. 21. Sites are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Make sure you bring your photo ID and signature identification.
click orlando
Lake County school district agrees to pay raises for bus drivers, service staff
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County Public Schools announced Friday it has reached a tentative agreement with the Service Employees International Union to provide a 6% pay increase for bus drivers and other school service staff. The district said the raise would be applied for bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria...
WESH
Dem says Seminole County supervisor of elections is not making early voting available enough
Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson and his staff tested the machines that will be used for collecting ballots during early voting. But that voting doesn't start in Seminole until Aug. 13, while other counties are beginning Monday. "Seminole County voters are being shortchanged," Lynn Dictor, chair of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
Orange County looking to fill teacher vacancies ahead of 1st day of school
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools said it has a number of teacher vacancies to fill just five days away from the start of school. As a result, the school district officials said they’re moving around personnel to help fill the gaps so that each classroom has a teacher.
Bay News 9
Officials: Clermont man runs into burning building to save 2 elderly men
MONTVERDE, Fla. — A week after a Montverde house fire that Lake County firefighters said is potentially arson, Spectrum News 13 is hearing from the man who ran into that burning house, saving two elderly men. What You Need To Know. Last week, emergency personnel responded to a fire...
orangeobserver.com
Candidate Q&A: Jerry Demings, Orange County Mayor
City/town of residence: Unincorporated West Orange County. Family: Wife: Congresswoman Val Demings; three adult children; five grandchildren. Qualifications: Current Mayor, former Orange County Sheriff, former Deputy County Administrator, former Orlando police chief, former accountant and tax preparer, completed real estate school, former adjunct college instructor. What are the key differences...
Downtown Orlando security checkpoints begin this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — As people head to downtown Orlando nightclubs this weekend, there will be some noticeable changes. Friday will be the first night the city is rolling out its new security plan for late-night bars and clubs. Mayor Buddy Dyer said the changes are in response to last...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WESH
WATCH: OCSO giving update on active crime scene on South Orange Blossom Trail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies are working an active crime scene and warning people to avoid the area around 7900 South Orange Blossom Trail. OCSO reports that there may also be traffic backups in the area, according to a tweet sent early Saturday afternoon. The...
Downtown Orlando introduces new security measures after shooting injures 7
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city officials and police are working together to create a safer downtown. People wanting to enjoy the weekend nightlife downtown will have to pass by police first. Barricades were set up Friday afternoon at Pine Street and Orange Avenue. The city has also brought back...
Osceola County details affordable housing project for low-income seniors
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County officials released more details Friday on an affordable housing grant. The federal money would be used to build 60 one-room apartments in Buena Ventura Lakes. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Only low-income seniors would be eligible to live there. The...
wlrn.org
State officially kills Florida Turnpike extension, citing public opposition
State transportation officials on Thursday officially killed a proposal that would have extended Florida's Turnpike from where it now ends at Interstate 75 near Wildwood east to connect with U.S. 19. It would have impacted large areas in either Citrus, Sumter, Levy and Marion counties. They cited public opposition that...
WESH
Deputies: 2 men killed in Orange County shooting, 1 man hospitalized
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office says three men were shot Saturday afternoon, and one of those men was shot by a deputy. There's an ongoing investigation at Heritage Hotel on 7900 South Orange Blossom Trail near Sand Lake Road. The Orange County Sheriff's Office gave...
flaglerlive.com
2 Years of Probation for Woman Whose Dangerous Pitbull Bit Off Part of Child’s Nose
In mid-afternoon on February 27, 2021, Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a child getting bitten by a dog on Colbert Lane in Palm Coast. The dog, a 3-year-old pitbull mix named Jati, had bitten off part of the nose of the 8-year-old girl. The dog belonged to Melissa Gilham, 45, a resident of Brevard County. The dog had been declared dangerous in Orange County the previous year. That meant it was subject to strict restrictions when in public. Gilham was not abiding by the restrictions when the dog attacked the girl.
click orlando
‘We are used to this:’ Worker describes Orlando shooting ahead of security changes
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man who was working Sunday morning near where the downtown Orlando shooting took place spoke with News 6 about his experience and thoughts regarding the city’s response. Avery Batistine, a worker at Pipe & Pouch Smoke Shop, said he was working when gunfire erupted...
positivelyosceola.com
High temperatures and rising costs – seniors in Osceola eligible for $5,000 in energy bill assistance
Osceola County seniors experiencing an energy crisis – whether due to the summer heat, rising costs or other factors – have until Sept. 30 to apply for up to $5,000 of energy bill assistance. The Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP), which is 100% federally funded through a grant by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, helps qualifying seniors pay energy bills in an emergency.
Comments / 0