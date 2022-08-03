Central Florida magnet schools focusing on STEM education

Read on www.wesh.com
Seminole County superintendent, sheriff talk staffing, safety at back-to-school news conference
SANFORD, Fla. – At a news conference Friday, Seminole County’s sheriff and superintendent of public schools updated local parents on what to expect when sending their children back to classes on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Seminole County Public Schools Superintendent Serita Beamon opened the conference by reaffirming the district’s...
Here are some Central Florida back-to-school events happening this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — For many counties in Central Florida, the new school year starts next week. Whether families are preparing for their child to return to the classroom or start school for the first time, we collected a roundup of the following back-to-school events happening this weekend. Orange County.
Programs offer financial help to Central Florida parents sending children back to school
ORLANDO, Fla. – Parents are experiencing sticker shock as they head to stores to complete their back-to-school shopping. According to the most recent report, consumers are seeing the highest rate of inflation in 40 years and that is translating into higher prices. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s...
Central Florida school districts implement safety measures, guardians for upcoming academic year
Fla. — In May, the school year ended in such a heavy way, with the attack on an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Questions about the safety of our schools naturally resurfaced in that aftermath. Florida tried to make the classroom a safer place in 2018 post-Parkland by...
Florida school districts update student lunch payments
Fla. — Lunch at schools in Central Florida will likely look and cost different from what students experienced for the past few years. The federal government’s funding that paid for free breakfasts and lunches at all schools during the first two years of the pandemic has now expired, so in many schools, students will once again have to pay for their meals.
Florida schools still need more teachers, bus drivers before school starts
CENTRAL FLORIDA - Students and teachers will return to their classrooms over the next few weeks for the start of the school year, despite districts across Central Florida needing more teachers and bus drivers. Collectively, thousands of teachers are needed across Florida, according to the Florida Education Association, with a...
Homeless Florida college student looking for laptop lost in the mail
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tavares Clarke isn’t your typical college sophomore. Not only is he a little older than your typical college student, but the full-time business major is also homeless. "I was like, ‘I don’t want to be like this my whole life so let me stick my nose...
Developing Story: Johnson raises racial allegations against Becker on social media
Apopka social media is currently embroiled in a surprising accusation leveled by Lynetta Johnson, a candidate for Seat #3 on the Apopka City Commission, against her opponent, former Commissioner Kyle Becker. Johnson posted the following statement on her campaign Facebook page at approximately noon today:. "Politics, Politicians, & "Wanna Be"...
Lake County school district agrees to pay raises for bus drivers, service staff
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County Public Schools announced Friday it has reached a tentative agreement with the Service Employees International Union to provide a 6% pay increase for bus drivers and other school service staff. The district said the raise would be applied for bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria...
‘It helps a lot:’ HOPE Helps gives away free school supplies, clothes to 300 students
OVIEDO, Fla. – A Seminole County nonprofit is helping kick off the new school year by giving away free supplies, clothing and hygiene products to families who are struggling to make ends meet. HOPE Helps held its 14th annual Kids of HOPE Back to School Bash on Saturday. [TRENDING:...
Our Florida rental assistance not showing up, recipients worry about eviction
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are people right now on the edge of eviction because the Our Florida Rental Assistance they were approved for hasn’t showed up. Our Florida is still running, but as for the delays the Florida Department of Children and Families services has yet to answer questions about the program's status.
‘It’s such an honor:’ Principal who grew up in Apopka excited to open Kelly Park School
APOPKA, Fla. – Classrooms are fully decorated and ready to welcome students at the new Kelly Park School. The K-8 school is located on Jason Dwelley Parkway in Apopka about two miles from Kelly Park in Orange County. Principal Kelly Steinke, who is opening the new school on Aug....
School Scandal: Improper ‘Verbal Agreement’ with Universal Orlando Uncovered
Raising concerns about liability, school safety and special beneficial treatment, an improper “verbal agreement” between Universal Orlando Resort and Orange County Public Schools was uncovered by West Orlando News. Now, the issue is also being raised in the School Board election, with Chair Teresa Jacobs, who is seeking re-election, responding to concerns and candidate Carl Brewer slamming the deal and promising change.
orangeobserver.com
Candidate Q&A: Jerry Demings, Orange County Mayor
City/town of residence: Unincorporated West Orange County. Family: Wife: Congresswoman Val Demings; three adult children; five grandchildren. Qualifications: Current Mayor, former Orange County Sheriff, former Deputy County Administrator, former Orlando police chief, former accountant and tax preparer, completed real estate school, former adjunct college instructor. What are the key differences...
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Exciting News for the MetroWest Community
Vista Verde in MetroWest Nominated for Golden Key Awards. Vista Verde Apartments (https://www.vvmetrowest.com/) in MetroWest has been nominated for the prestigious Golden Key Awards presented by the Apartment Association of Greater Orlando for Renovation/Remodel of the Year, as well as for Curb Appeal. “The MetroWest Master Association congratulates Vista Verde...
First Lady Casey DeSantis announces launch of website providing resources for Floridians with cancer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis visited Jacksonville on Wednesday to announce the launch of a website to help Floridians who have cancer and their loved ones navigate coverage and find providers, treatment options, nonprofits and other resources for day-to-day life. The website is FLCancerConnect.com. The Florida...
Florida Gov. DeSantis says he'll 'take a Marine every day of the week' over someone with an education degree
Gov. Ron DeSantis is vowing to “keep plowing forward” with plans to allow military veterans to teach in Florida classrooms, suggesting Wednesday that vets may be better suited to teaching than an education major. “You give me somebody who has four years of experience as a Devil Dog...
New Clinic to Care for Patients with Long COVID Opens at AdventHealth
Support for COVID-related research is a program component. AdventHealth is investing in developing new ways to care for those affected by long COVID-19. At AdventHealth Orlando, the health care organization opened a comprehensive Post-COVID Clinic (PCC) designed for patients with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 and coronavirus symptoms lasting 12 weeks or more.
Gov. DeSantis appoints Jamaican-born judge to Florida Supreme Court
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed Palm Beach County Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court. The Republican governor announced Francis’ appointment to the conservative-controlled Supreme Court at a news conference in West Palm Beach. Francis is scheduled to join the court on Sept. 1, replacing retiring Justice Alan Lawson.
Florida nonprofit providing food to insecure families this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of Florida’s largest nonprofit food banks is hosting a food distribution event for food insecure Floridians on Jacksonville’s Eastside Saturday. Farm Share works with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that the farmers would discard because of aesthetic imperfections. Recipients can receive...
