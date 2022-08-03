Bakersfield remembers beloved broadcaster Vin Scully

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Baseball lost one of its most compelling voices Tuesday when L.A. Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, who came west with the team in 1958, passed away at the age of 94.

He was more than a sportscaster. He was more than the face, or the voice, of a specific baseball team. Vin Scully was Los Angeles — but it was L.A.’s best version of itself.

The L.A. in which all races, all cultures, all partisan persuasions, coalesced for nine innings of unity and shared passion.

Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Vin Scully died Tuesday evening at the age of 94, and it seemed like all of Southern California – from San Diego to Bakersfield and beyond, felt the loss.

He was at once revered like an icon and loved like an uncle – that’s how Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke summed up Scully’s life.

Bakersfield is by and large Dodger country, and not just because the Dodgers’ Class A affiliate, the Bakersfield Dodgers, played in this city for a combined total of 29 seasons. Fans here aren’t just Dodger fans, they’re Vin Scully fans. Take Alex Balfour who’s been going to Dodger games since he was small.

“The things he said, the way he looked at life, you never heard a negative thing come out of Vin Scully’s mouth. It was always beautiful poetry, you know? Positive poetry,” Alex Balfour, a Vin Scully fan, said.

Balfour had the opportunity to meet Scully at the annual Voices of Inspiration dinner, hosted a few years ago by Hoffmann Hospice and he couldn’t pass up the opportunity for an Instagram showdown to fellow Scully admirer Carla Barrientos, who married into Dodgers fandom and has owned it since.

“He had that extra thing that made you want to watch and made you a fan not just of the Dodgers but of him,” Barrientos said.

Jason Galvin, the voice of California State University, Bakersfield baseball, said Scully was not just the consummate baseball broadcaster, he was the type of guy who took his time with people.

Galvin met Scully twice in 2015, on occasions a month apart and Scully remembered his name. That only added to his respect for Scully the announcer.

“He’s just so elegant, you know? There’s no yelling and screaming, you know, there’s no hyperbole, there’s no overselling the gravitas of the moment. Vin had this way of just kind of weaving you through what was happening and you didn’t have to be there,” Galvin said.

There’s a lesson in Vin Scully’s life and it has nothing to do with strikeouts or stolen bases. Scully modeled rare virtues – humility despite acclaim, grace undeterred by fame.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.