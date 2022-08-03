ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

School districts struggling to fill teacher openings

By Sheldon Dutes
WESH
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wesh.com

Comments / 4

surferdude
3d ago

Sad to see what public schools have become. Especially CTR. Indoctrinating little kids/talking to kids about queer🤮 sex and that they can change their identity . And that they can get hormone blockers. How insane. Good job Ron DeSantis Trying to keep that evil out of schools.

Reply(1)
4
Related
Villages Daily Sun

Students head back to class at The Villages Charter School today

Today, more than 3,000 students will make their way back to The Villages Charter School for the first day of school. School staff has been preparing for weeks to welcome kids back to class, and VCS Director of Education Dr. Randy McDaniel said the charter school is prepared. “I think...
THE VILLAGES, FL
WESH

Florida school districts update student lunch payments

Fla. — Lunch at schools in Central Florida will likely look and cost different from what students experienced for the past few years. The federal government’s funding that paid for free breakfasts and lunches at all schools during the first two years of the pandemic has now expired, so in many schools, students will once again have to pay for their meals.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Volusia County, FL
Education
County
Volusia County, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida schools still need more teachers, bus drivers before school starts

CENTRAL FLORIDA - Students and teachers will return to their classrooms over the next few weeks for the start of the school year, despite districts across Central Florida needing more teachers and bus drivers. Collectively, thousands of teachers are needed across Florida, according to the Florida Education Association, with a...
FLORIDA STATE
palmcoastobserver.com

Bunnell Police Department holds supply drive for Bunnell Elementary School

In support of Bunnell Elementary School, the Bunnell Police Department is hosting a school supply drive now through Aug. 10. Donations can be dropped off at the police station, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Building 14, behind the Flagler Government Services building. “We ask the entire community to come together to...
BUNNELL, FL
daytonatimes.com

Giveaways helping parents get their kids ready for school

School in Volusia County officially starts on Monday, Aug. 15 although some local private schools start classes next week. Meanwhile, parents are shopping for school clothes, supplies and other items so that their children are ready to go on the first day. A number of local agencies, organizations, businesses, and...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Central Florida
theapopkavoice.com

Developing Story: Johnson raises racial allegations against Becker on social media

Apopka social media is currently embroiled in a surprising accusation leveled by Lynetta Johnson, a candidate for Seat #3 on the Apopka City Commission, against her opponent, former Commissioner Kyle Becker. Johnson posted the following statement on her campaign Facebook page at approximately noon today:. "Politics, Politicians, & "Wanna Be"...
APOPKA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Longevity
click orlando

Deputies, outreach team work to get more homeless into Volusia shelter

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A new partnership between deputies and shelter workers in Volusia County is aiming to get more help to the homeless population. The First Step shelter in Daytona Beach is now working directly with on-duty deputies who know their community and see people who are homeless while on the job. Another big part of the program is a new hotline for east Volusia County residents and business owners to call in if they see someone who needs help.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

'From the best county to the best city': Ormond Beach's new fire chief is here

There's a new fire chief in town. Howard Bailey officially begun his leadership at the Ormond Beach Fire Department on Monday, Aug. 1. As the former chief of Volusia County Fire Rescue, an agency he spent the last 30 years working for, he already knows the city well. And he said he's looking forward to learning more, and getting closer to the community thanks to the department's smaller size. Volusia County has 21 fire stations; Ormond has four.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
orlandomedicalnews.com

New Clinic to Care for Patients with Long COVID Opens at AdventHealth

Support for COVID-related research is a program component. AdventHealth is investing in developing new ways to care for those affected by long COVID-19. At AdventHealth Orlando, the health care organization opened a comprehensive Post-COVID Clinic (PCC) designed for patients with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 and coronavirus symptoms lasting 12 weeks or more.
ORLANDO, FL
flaglerlive.com

Developments Would Halt in Flagler, Devastating Economy, If County Voids School-Planning Accord

At its May 2 meeting, a 4-1 majority of the Flagler County Commission (with Andy Dance in dissent) voted to have the county bail from a 14-year-old agreement with the school board and three cities that controlled, in part, how school construction is planned and financed in tandem with new development. The commission’s 120-day notice meant that the county would be out of the agreement by Sept. 1.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

2 Years of Probation for Woman Whose Dangerous Pitbull Bit Off Part of Child’s Nose

In mid-afternoon on February 27, 2021, Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a child getting bitten by a dog on Colbert Lane in Palm Coast. The dog, a 3-year-old pitbull mix named Jati, had bitten off part of the nose of the 8-year-old girl. The dog belonged to Melissa Gilham, 45, a resident of Brevard County. The dog had been declared dangerous in Orange County the previous year. That meant it was subject to strict restrictions when in public. Gilham was not abiding by the restrictions when the dog attacked the girl.
PALM COAST, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy