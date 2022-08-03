School districts struggling to fill teacher openings

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A new partnership between deputies and shelter workers in Volusia County is aiming to get more help to the homeless population. The First Step shelter in Daytona Beach is now working directly with on-duty deputies who know their community and see people who are homeless while on the job. Another big part of the program is a new hotline for east Volusia County residents and business owners to call in if they see someone who needs help.

