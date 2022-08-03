FLVS sees continuous growth in enrolled virtual students

Read on www.wesh.com
Florida Senate could decide if DeSantis' suspension of state attorney remains permanent
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis doubled down on his decision tosuspend Andrew Warren, the now former state attorney in Hillsborough County. “We had evidence that you had a fellow over in Tampa that had basically said there are certain things he’s just not going to enforce,” the governor said. “There’s going to be certain policies they’re going to do where people are presumptively let off the hook even though the law requires. So we did something about that, and we made sure that we’re enforcing the rule of law.”
Wild video shows manatee chasing alligator in Florida
SARASOTA, Fla. — A video captured the moment an alligator was chased away by a manatee in Sarasota County on Saturday. According to WFLA, Dennis Osha was walking at Myakka River State Park recording videos of the alligator swimming past him when a manatee popped up behind it, seemingly trying to chase it away.
Florida attorney general candidates spar on gun violence at Orlando debate
ORLANDO, Fla. — Thursday night, the three Democrats vying to be the next Florida attorney general squared off at a debate at Barry University. They took jabs at each other, but their main target was the Republican party. "We have to recognize we have a wealth of info on...
Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints Renatha Francis as new Florida Supreme Court justice
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in West Palm Beach Friday morning. DeSantis made a major announcement at the Richard & Pat Johnson Palm Beach County History Museum. DeSantis officially appointed Judge Renatha Francis as the new justice of the Florida Supreme Court.
DeSantis suspends state attorney due to refusal to enforce laws, including abortion restrictions
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he issuspending State Attorney Andrew Warren effective immediately. Warren is the state attorney in Hillsborough County. "The prosecutor, state attorney for this judicial circuit, Andrew Warren, has put himself publicly above the law," DeSantis said at a news...
DeSantis rep promises major announcement will spark 'liberal media meltdown'
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the suspension of state attorney Thursday morning. His press secretary, Christina Pushaw, promised it would be a controversial decision on Wednesday: "MAJOR announcement tomorrow morning from @GovRonDeSantis. Prepare for the liberal media meltdown of the year." DeSantis spoke at 10 a.m. from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's...
FWC: Person bitten by Florida alligator hospitalized
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Related Video. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) was contacted Wednesday about a person who was bitten by an alligator. WFLA reports the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office contacted FWC around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday about the incident, which occurred at Lake Thonotosassa.
Meet the Florida Democratic candidates hoping to unseat Attorney General Ashley Moody
Commitment 2022 brings us an exclusive profile on the Democratic candidates hoping to unseat Republican Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. The contenders are former local state attorney Aramis Ayala, former local prosecutor Jim Lewis and attorney Daniel Uhlfelder. Uhlfelder tells voters he's promising to help them afford gas, food and...
