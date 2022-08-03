Unwanted encounters with wildlife has Wood River officials rethinking garbage day

Read on www.kmvt.com
Sawtooth National Forest closes dispersed camping on North Fork Road
KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In collaboration with Idaho Fish and Game, the Sawtooth National Recreation Area is closing all dispersed camping sites along the North Fork Road in response to increased bear activity until further notice. Dispersed camping is classified as camping anywhere in the National Forest OUTSIDE of...
Southern Idaho’s Best Swimming Hole Where Swimming Isn’t Allowed
Southern Idaho has so many incredible spots to spend an afternoon cooling off in remote, picturesque surroundings. One of my favorite places to hang out I visited multiple times before I was informed that the park's most beautiful attraction is actually off-limits to the general public for safety concerns. I...
Wednesday evening's online weather update {8/3/2022}
During these tough times of balancing the family checkbook, Amazing Grace Fellowship Church held a Back to School Bash in Twin Falls for families in need of assistance. The Liberty Theater in Hailey is a historic and precious piece of the community. However, it’s doors have been shut for about two years. Now, a local theater company is trying to reopen the venue, and bring a vital part of the community back to life.
