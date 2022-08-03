Unwanted encounters with wildlife has Wood River officials rethinking garbage day

During these tough times of balancing the family checkbook, Amazing Grace Fellowship Church held a Back to School Bash in Twin Falls for families in need of assistance. The Liberty Theater in Hailey is a historic and precious piece of the community. However, it’s doors have been shut for about two years. Now, a local theater company is trying to reopen the venue, and bring a vital part of the community back to life.

HAILEY, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO